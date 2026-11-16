Rockwell Automation Integrates NVIDIA Omniverse into Emulate3D to Advance Industrial Simulation and AI-Powered Factory Design

Rockwell Automation Integrates NVIDIA Omniverse into Emulate3D to Advance Industrial Simulation and AI-Powered Factory Design

Manufacturers can simulate larger, more complex systems and accelerate AI-driven innovation before physical deployment

www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/products/software/factorytalk/designsuite/emulate3d-digital-twin.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.rockwellautomation.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the integration of NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX and OpenUSD technologies into www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/products/software/factorytalk/designsuite/emulate3d-digital-twin.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/products/software/factorytalk/designsuite/emulate3d-digital-twin.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Emulate3D, expanding the scale, performance and intelligence of industrial simulation for manufacturers.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockwell Automation, Inc.)

The integration combines Emulate3D's simulation and controls-testing capabilities with NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX rendering and OpenUSD to support factory-scale visualization and virtual commissioning. Manufacturers can model, test and optimize production environments earlier in the design process, helping identify issues and reduce commissioning risk before equipment is deployed.

"To accelerate AI adoption across engineering and operations, manufacturers are looking beyond traditional simulation," said Matheus Bulho, senior vice president, Software & Control, Rockwell Automation. "By combining Emulate3D with NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX rendering and OpenUSD, we're enabling customers to simulate larger, more complex systems while providing the foundation for AI systems to learn, validate decisions and optimize performance before deployment. This represents an important step toward a future where AI and human expertise work together to design, build and operate more productive factories."

For manufacturers, the value of more advanced simulation is the ability to make critical engineering decisions with greater confidence before they reach the physical environment.

"The ability to explore, test and validate ideas virtually is becoming increasingly valuable as manufacturing systems grow in complexity," said Lora Green, senior manager for Advanced Manufacturing Simulation at GE Appliances. "Continued advances in industrial simulation allow us the flexibility to evaluate new ideas earlier, make more informed engineering decisions, and approach deployment with greater confidence."

With these expanded capabilities, Emulate3D helps manufacturers move from individual machine and system simulation toward more complex, factory-scale environments. This creates a stronger digital foundation for testing designs, operational strategies and AI-enabled workflows before physical commissioning.

Key benefits:

  • Simulate larger and more complex manufacturing systems, including full-scale factory environments.
  • Accelerate physically accurate simulation and visualization fidelity with NVIDIA Omniverse, RTX and OpenUSD technologies
  • Create virtual environments for testing, validation and optimization before physical deployment.
  • Provide deterministic outcomes that help improve AI-driven engineering and operational decisions.
  • Reduce commissioning risk by identifying issues earlier in the design process.
  • Support the development of AI-enabled workflows across engineering and factory operations.

Additional information about Emulate3D can be found at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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SOURCE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

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