Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 414-382-8510
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Rockwell Automation Inc.ROKNYSE:ROK
ROK
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processes

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for mine hoists which operate much like industrial elevators that lower equipment into a mine shaft and lift minerals out.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ).  Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 148 mgl. 1

The flow test confirmed high lithium concentrations ranging from 77 to 148 mg/l within 3 zones targeted for future development within the Duperow beds ( Figure 2 ).
The Wymark C zone tested 147 to 148 mg/l from a 11.6 m thick zone with average porosity of 10.4%.
The Wymark E zone tested 101 to 106 mg/l from a 4.9 m thick zone with average porosity of 12.7%.
The Wymark B zone tested 77 mg/l from a 16.9m thick zone with average porosity of 13.8%.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 141/08-03-009-13 W2M (" Third Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone and approximately one and a half miles from the second test well for which results are pending (please see press release dated October 31 , 2022).  The Third Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

