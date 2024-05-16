Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processes

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for mine hoists which operate much like industrial elevators that lower equipment into a mine shaft and lift minerals out.

It takes little energy to lower a mine hoist. However, raising it up requires a lot of energy. RUC Mining used Rockwell regenerative drives to develop a solution that collects energy as the mine hoist lowers and then reuses that energy to power the trip back up. The hoists run solely on their own stored energy.

Sustainability benefits

Over 24 months, sustainability savings are predicted to be:

  • Approximately 1,427 kilolitres of diesel
  • A reduction of 3.85 tonnes of CO2 output
  • A 42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power generation

"In addition to these strong sustainability benefits, the regenerative energy storage solution also reduces daily operating costs, reduces plant operating hours and maintenance requirements, and provides an additional level of redundancy to the power system that was not available in passive components such as load banks," said Greg Bell, RUC electrical manager.

Learn more about the world's first regenerative energy storage solution for underground mine winders-allowing these machines to run totally on their own stored energy.

Energy storage solution, built on PowerFlex® Drives, at the RUC mining site in Australia.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Rockwell Automation Inc.ROKNYSE:ROK
ROK
×