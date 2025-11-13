Rockland Resources Financing Fully Subscribed

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 13 th 2025 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) announces that the private placement announced on November 12, 2025, is now fully subscribed. The private placement arranged is a non-brokered private placement of 3 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $180,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. Net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the Corporation's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ontario and for general working capital purposes .
Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.
Finders' fees will be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
About Beryllium
Beryllium is a high-value, essential, light metal with wide applications in the aerospace, computer, telecommunications, electronics, medical, satellite, energy and defence sectors and is considered a critical mineral by the US government.
About Rockland Resources Ltd. -- Exploring For Tomorrow's Technology
Rockland Resources Ltd. (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is advancing critical minerals exploration and is specializing in beryllium at its strategically located Meteor, Beryllium Butte and Claybank projects in the Spor Mountain region of Utah, USA. Spor Mountain is home to Materion's (NYSE: MTRN) Spor Mountain Mine, the largest beryllium producer in the world and continuously mined since 1969. The Company also has the 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the western portion of the prolific Red Lake gold district of Ontario.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca
