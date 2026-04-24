Rockland Closes Financings

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 24, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) announces it has closed its non-brokered financings announced April 10 and April 22, 2026.

The Company issued 8,497,818 hard dollar units (the "Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,869,520. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one half of one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.30 per share. Net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the Corporation's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ontario and for general working capital purposes.

The Company further announces it has closed the non-brokered private placement of 3,407,502 flow-through shares at a price of $0.255 per FT Share (the "FT Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $868,913. Each flow-through unit is comprised of one common share of the company issued on a flow-through basis and one-quarter of one common share purchase warrant issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each whole warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of RKL at a price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the offering. The flow-through shares will qualify as flow-through shares (within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and Section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).  

The FT shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to advance the Company's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

In connection with the closing of the non-brokered private placement, the Company paid total finders' fees of $81,309.75 cash.

 

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Rockland ResourcesRKL:CCCSE:RKLprecious metals investing
RKL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Centurion Announces Increase to Upsized Private Placement

Centurion Announces Increase to Upsized Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that further to its news releases of April 16 and April 22, 2026, it has increased its non-brokered private placement (upsized) financing from $620,000 to $700,000 due to strong investor demand.The financing... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for 2025

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for 2025

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. A copy of the audited consolidated financial... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eleventh batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), within the underexplored Pontiac sedimentary Group in Hope Sector, on the 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Drills 69 Metres Grading 10.1 g/t Gold in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula

Heliostar Drills 69 Metres Grading 10.1 g/t Gold in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS: High Grade Panel 69.15 m grading 10.09 g/t from 93.0 m 43.8 m grading 13.9 g/t from 104.55 m, including 19.85 m grading 22.5 g/t 28.95 m grading 11.2 g/t from 163.35 m 30.65 m grading 11.3 g/t from 94.0 m, including 14.1 m grading 22.1 g/t Infill drilling continues to support the... Keep Reading...
Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from $300,000 to $620,000 due to strong investor demand.The financing is structured as a $0.05 Unit, with each Unit including... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

RETRANSMISSION - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its drilling to date at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting new gold discovery zones with the presence of broad, continuous zones of gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Announces Increase to Upsized Private Placement

New Age Metals Inc. Announces Strategic Planning Service Agreement

Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

Allied Critical Metals Announces Transformative U.S.$40 Million Financing Package to Fast-Track Tungsten Concentrates Production

Related News

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Arctic Fox Lithium Jumps 66 Percent

battery metals investing

Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

Allied Critical Metals Announces Transformative U.S.$40 Million Financing Package to Fast-Track Tungsten Concentrates Production

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Announces DTC Eligibility and Provides Update Regarding Investor Relations Activity

base metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

critical metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report