Robinhood Selects OG.com as Infrastructure Partner for Prediction Markets Platform, Holding Equity Stake in Exchange Engine

Partnership Leverages OG.com's CFTC-regulated Platform Following $5 Billion Spin-off from Crypto.com
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) and prediction market platform OG.com today announced a landmark multi-year partnership designating OG.com as an infrastructure and clearing provider for Robinhood's Prediction Markets offering.
Under the agreement, Robinhood will route retail event contract volume through OG.com's underlying Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulated derivatives exchange and clearinghouse architecture. Prediction Markets on Robinhood are offered by Robinhood Derivatives, LLC, a registered futures commission merchant with the CFTC and Member of National Futures Association (NFA). This agreement will represent OG.com's largest B2B prediction markets partnership in terms of transaction volumes.
The partnership follows Citadel Securities investment into Crypto.com at a $20 billion valuation, which includes a standalone $5 billion valuation of OG.com through its strategic spin-off from Crypto.com. By separating from the core digital asset exchange infrastructure, OG.com operates as an independent company with dedicated capital allocation focused exclusively on scaling its direct consumer experience and deepening its institutional-grade, CFTC-regulated framework across sports, financials, and economic contract markets and margined derivatives.
As part of the deal, Robinhood will hold initial equity stakes in Crypto.com and OG.com following the latter's spin-off as an independent trading platform and the equity will be priced in line with the recent investment of Citadel Securities into the Crypto.com Group at a $20 billion valuation.
By routing contracts to OG.com Robinhood is expanding its existing prediction markets offering, making it an even higher-capacity engine capable of handling institutional-grade liquidity, instant clearing, and a more dynamic event catalog expansion across macroeconomic indicators, global sports, elections, and cultural milestones. The rollout of OG.com-backed event contracts on the Robinhood app will begin in phases to eligible U.S. customers starting on September 8, 2026.
"This is the beginning of a strategic partnership between both companies," said Kris Marszalek, Founder and CEO of Crypto.com and OG.com. "We're looking forward to making OG.com the most liquid venue globally for innovative derivative instruments, starting with prediction markets and quickly expanding into futures and perpetuals."
"Teaming up with Crypto.com and OG.com strengthens our position as a leader in the prediction markets space and gives us even more skin in the game," said JB Mackenzie, VP and GM of Futures and Prediction Markets at Robinhood. "Prediction markets are becoming an increasingly meaningful way for investors to engage with the events they care about, and this deal helps us meet our growing customer demand."
This multi-year partnership accelerates the evolution of modern market infrastructure by directly aligning retail accessibility with institutional-grade derivatives execution. OG.com's operational separation into a standalone entity creates the dedicated agility, specialized capital allocation, and regulatory clarity required to power high-frequency prediction markets. Simultaneously, Robinhood's integration and direct equity stake position both companies to capture the surging global demand for CFTC-regulated event contract trading and other innovative products.
By partnering with OG.com, Robinhood is further improving its execution layer with an established exchange infrastructure offering deep liquidity, ensuring strict federal compliance under CFTC oversight while supporting Crypto.com and OG.com's broader vision to establish two category-defining financial powerhouses in digital assets and regulated derivatives.
About Crypto.com
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and development of new use cases including prediction markets and tokenized RWAs.
Learn more at https://crypto.com.
About OG.com
OG.com is an independent trading platform that operates multiple business lines servicing customers globally. Conducting business through registered entities, including the OG of event markets North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc., a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the OG Broker, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), OG.com offers an up-to-date trading ecosystem for prediction market contracts across various categories, including sports, financials, economics, culture, and much more.
Built around a comprehensive suite of event contracts, OG.com allows all OGs to be original, whether a customer is a sports fan, an influencer, an oracle of culture, or part of the global community - all OGs can act on uncertainty, trade predictions, engage with a vibrant community, and climb the leaderboard. Available through direct access as well as intermediaries like FCMs and Introducing Brokers, OG.com is where it pays to be right.
Find your edge today at https://OG.com.
OG.com is available in approved jurisdictions. Trading is subject to risk and may not be appropriate for all.
About Robinhood
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.
Futures, options on futures and cleared swaps trading is offered by Robinhood Derivatives, LLC ("Robinhood Derivatives"), a registered futures commission merchant with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Member of National Futures Association (NFA). Robinhood Derivatives is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood Markets"-- when including its consolidated subsidiaries, "we," "our" or "Robinhood").
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SOURCE Crypto.com