Riot Announces September 2025 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("RIOT" or "the Company"), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announces unaudited production and operations updates for September 2025.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for September 2025

Comparison (%)
Metric September 2025 1 August 2025 1 September 2024 1 Month/Month Year/Year
Bitcoin Produced 445 477 412 -7% 8 %
Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 14.8 15.4 13.7 -4% 8 %
Bitcoin Held 2 19,287 3 19,309 3 10,427 -0% 85 %
Bitcoin Sold 465 450 - 3 % N/A
Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $52.6 million $51.8 million - 2 % N/A
Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold $ 113,043 $ 115,035 N/A -2% N/A
Deployed Hash Rate - Total 2 36.5 EH/s 36.4 EH/s 28.2 EH/s 0 % 29 %
Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total 4 32.2 EH/s 31.4 EH/s 19.5 EH/s 3 % 65 %
Power Credits 5 $0.7 million $15.2 million $1.7 million -95% -58%
Demand Response Credits 6 $0.7 million $0.9 million $0.4 million -26% 82 %
Total Power Credits $1.4 million $16.1 million $2.1 million -91% -34%
All-in Power Cost - Total 7 4.2c/kWh 2.6c/kWh 3.5c/kWh 63 % 19 %
Fleet Efficiency 2 20.5 J/TH 21.0 J/TH 23.2 J/TH -2% -12%
  1. Unaudited, estimated.
  2. As of month-end.
  3. Includes 3,300 in restricted bitcoin.
  4. Average over the month.
  5. Estimated power curtailment credits.
  6. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs.
  7. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits.

Investor Events

  • North American Blockchain Summit held in Dallas, TX, October 9 th -10 th

Human Resources Update

Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.

Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers .

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

RIOT's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company principally engaged in enhancing its power infrastructure to support efficient and large-scale Bitcoin mining operations in support of the Bitcoin blockchain. The Company is also in the process of developing a scalable data center platform designed to allocate power capacity toward supporting high performance compute workloads. The Company has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and Kentucky, and electrical engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado, and Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com .

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope," similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's development at its Corsicana Facility and the Company's plans, projections, objectives, expectations, and intentions about future events and trends that it believes may affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks related to the Company's growth, the anticipated demand for high performance compute uses, the feasibility of developing the Company's power capacity for high performance compute uses, competition in the markets in which the Company operates, market growth, the Company's ability to innovate and expand into new markets, the Company's ability to realize benefits from its implementation of new strategies into its business, estimates of Bitcoin production; our future hash rate growth (EH/s); the anticipated benefits, construction schedule, and costs associated with the development of our mining facilities in Texas, Kentucky and elsewhere; our expected schedule of new miner deliveries; our access to electrical power; the impact of weather events on our operations and results; our ability to successfully deploy new miners; the variance in our mining pool rewards may negatively impact our results of Bitcoin production; our megawatt capacity under development; risks related to the Company's inability to realize the anticipated benefits from immersion cooling; the inability to integrate acquired businesses successfully, or such integration may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than anticipated; or the failure of the Company to otherwise realize anticipated efficiencies and strategic and financial benefits from our business strategies. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company's management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:
Phil McPherson / Joshua Kane
303-794-2000 ext. 110
IR@Riot.Inc

Media Contact:
Alexis Brock
303-794-2000 ext. 118
PR@Riot.Inc


