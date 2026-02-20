Rio2 to Present at BMO's Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference and PDAC

Rio2 Limited ("Rio2" or the "Company") (TSX: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) is pleased to announce that its executive team lead by Alex Black, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Andrew Cox, President & CEO, will attend BMO's 35th Global Metals, Mining, and Critical Minerals Conference next week in Hollywood, Florida, to discuss its future growth plans for the Fenix Gold Mine and the newly acquired Condestable Mine. Rio2 is set to present on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 9:00 AM in Ballroom C.

Please note that the BMO Conference is by invitation only. The presentation will be webcast (Live & On-Demand) through the following link https://app.webinar.net/JWR323Xo9g1 

Additionally, Rio2 will be participating in this year's PDAC. Andrew Cox is scheduled to present during Peru Day on March 2 at 10:10 AM at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre #107 Room - North Building.

About Rio2 Limited

Rio2 is a diversified precious metals and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Compañia Minera Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.Rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Rio2 LIMITED

Alex Black
Executive Chairman of the Board
Email: alex.black@Rio2.com
Tel: +51 99279 4655

Kathryn Johnson
Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary
Email: kathryn.johnson@Rio2.com
Tel: +1 604 762 4720


