Right Season Investments Announces Name Change to FutureGen Industries Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) ("RightSeason" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to FutureGen Industries Corp. ("FutureGen"), effective December 22, 2025 (the "NameChange"). There will be no change to the trading symbol, and the Company's common shares will continue to trade under "LITT" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the Name Change to FutureGen Industries Corp. is 36118G107 (ISIN: CA36118G1072). No action is required by shareholders; all existing share and warrant certificates remain valid and unaffected. Any questions regarding the Name Change can be directed to the Company's Investor Relations by email at investor@rightseasoninvestmentscorp.com or by telephone at 1-833-383-9900.

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO
Tel: 1 833 383 9900
Email: investor@rightseasoninvestmentscorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Right Seasons Investments



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Roadman InvestmentsLITT:CCTSXV:LITTPsychedelics Investing
LITT:CC
The Conversation (0)

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST.H") [formerly FluroTech Ltd. ("TEST")] BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023 TSX Venture Tier 2 Company Effective at the opening, Monday, October 30, 2023 , the securities of... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is providing a corporate update.Change of auditorsOn October 10,... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Announces Change of Auditor

Numinus Wellness Announces Change of Auditor

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") has resigned as... Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto

Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE,OTC:LOBEF) (OTCQB: LOBEF) (FSE: LOBE.F) ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming... Keep Reading...
Dried mushrooms and capsules aligned on a light surface.

Psychedelics Market Update: H1 2025 in Review

The market for psychedelic drugs is emerging as a strategic investment opportunity in healthcare, with forecasts generally placing its value at around US$6.4 billion in 2025. This burgeoning sector is set for robust, double-digit compound annual growth, significantly driven by North America,... Keep Reading...
Glowing mushrooms with colorful graphs in the background on a dark surface.

US Policy Momentum, Clinical Progress Fueling Psychedelics Market in 2025

When the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ new drug application for MDMA-assisted therapy last August, the initial disappointment cast a shadow over the psychedelics industry. However, the sector is seeing a resurgence of optimism in 2025 on the back of various... Keep Reading...
AVECHO BIOTECHNOLOGY

Avecho and Sandoz enter Exclusive License and Development Agreement to Commercialise CBD for Insomnia in Australia

Avecho Biotechnology Limited (ASX: AVE) (“Avecho” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed an exclusive ten-year development and licensing agreement with Sandoz Group AG (“Sandoz”) for the commercial rights to Avecho’s Phase III cannabidiol (“CBD”) capsule for insomnia in Australia.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach Irrigation

Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Related News

Silver Investing

John Rubino: Silver's Breakout is Real, Price to Go "Much Higher"

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach Irrigation

uranium investing

Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly

Gold Investing

Inside West Africa’s Expanding Gold Exploration and Investment Landscape

Gold Investing

Mount Hope Mining Eyes Maiden Resource at Mount Solitary Prospect in the New Year

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?