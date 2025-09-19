Reynolds Consumer Products Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASD: REYN) will replace SpartanNash Co. (NASD: SPTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 24 . C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC is acquiring SpartanNash in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

September 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Reynolds Consumer Products

REYN

Consumer Staples

September 24, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SpartanNash

SPTN

Consumer Staples

