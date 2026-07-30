Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

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Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining

Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Share Consolidation

Share Consolidation

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Share ConsolidationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Results of Meeting

Results of Meeting

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Results of MeetingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General MeetingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pieces of refined aluminum in clear dish.

Alcoa to Buy South32 Aluminum Portfolio in US$5.6 Billion Consolidation

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has agreed to acquire the bulk of South32's (ASX:S32,OTCPL:SOUHY) aluminum portfolio in a deal valued at up to US$5.6 billion, expanding its reach in the upstream bauxite and aluminum markets.The transaction will deliver Alcoa control over a diversified asset base, which includes... Keep Reading...
Pieces of refined aluminum in clear dish.

Alba to Acquire EU’s Largest Aluminum Smelter for US$2.2 Billion

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) (LSE:78QZ) has agreed to acquire Aluminium Dunkerque, the EU's largest aluminum smelter, from American Industrial Partners in a deal valued at approximately US$2.2 billion.The transaction, announced on Tuesday (June 2), will transfer 100 percent ownership of the French... Keep Reading...
Inside a warehouse, stacked metal rolls sit beneath a rising graph with a dollar sign.

Aluminum Price Hits Four Year High on Output Curbs and Gulf Supply Shock

Aluminum prices reached a four year high on Tuesday (May 26) as production quotas and logistical bottlenecks converged to drain global inventories.Three month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) peaked at US$3,707.50 per metric ton (MT) — its highest trading level since March 24, 2022 —... Keep Reading...
2025 Financial Results

2025 Financial Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Financial ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Appendix 4EDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Metro Mining Outlines Production Ramp Up and Growth Plans at Bauxite Mine

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI,OTCPL:MMILF) is well positioned to benefit from growing global bauxite demand as it focuses on maximising production from its 7 million tonne expansion and maintaining flexibility in its customer portfolio, according to CEO and Managing Director... Keep Reading...

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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Completion of $5.4M Placement

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