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October 18, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Results demonstrate potential for resource growth at Massan
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07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
29 July
Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at KadaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 July
Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan depositDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 June
Placement Update
17 June
Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 October
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 13th –15th, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing. The event was co-sponsored by... Keep Reading...
15 October
Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 October
Blue Jay Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (OTCQB: JAYGF) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,947,489 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting,... Keep Reading...
15 October
Goldconda Gold Releases Q3 2026 Production Update at Galaxy
Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce record quarterly production of 4,301 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2026 ("Q3 2026") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), an increase of 18% in gold production compared to Q2 2026 and... Keep Reading...
15 October
Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit
Drilling is defining a focused starting point for the 2027 pre-feasibility study, within one of North America's largest undeveloped gold resources. HIGHLIGHTS CONTINUITY AT DOLPHIN: Drilling continues to confirm a very large, growing and relatively continuous resource with long mineralized... Keep Reading...
15 October
Goldgroup Completes Strategic Investment in Luca Mining
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced strategic investment in Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca") through the bought deal private placement offering of subscription receipts... Keep Reading...
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