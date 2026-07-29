Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026

Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cshflow Report - June 2026

Download the PDF here.

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Asara Resources

Asara Resources

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Expanded drilling returns significant gold results at Kada

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Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit

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Placement Update

Placement Update

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Placement UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results

Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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Gold Price Ticks Up Above US$4,100 as Fed Makes Hawkish Rate Hold

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Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic

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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Completion of $5.4M Placement

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