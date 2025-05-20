Reserve and Resource Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Reserve and Resource Update

Download the PDF here.

Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Boxing gloves with US and Canadian flags.

Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Canadian Steel and Aluminum, Ford Mulls Energy Surcharge

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (March 11) that tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports could be doubled to 50 percent.

The move came in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s threat to impose a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to the US, a measure that would affect about 1.5 million homes in New York, Michigan and Minnesota.

Ford’s proposal was aimed at pressuring Trump to withdraw existing tariff threats against Canada.

Tops of aluminum beverage cans lined up in rows.

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Learning about the aluminum production from countries around the world offers insight into the important industrial metal, which is used in a wide range of essential applications globally.

The reason aluminum is one of the most in-demand industrial metals is its versatility. The metal is non-toxic and lightweight; it also has a high thermal conductivity, is resistant to corrosion and can be easily cast, machined and formed. Aluminum is the second most malleable metal and sixth most ductile, and it is non-magnetic and non-sparking.

This wide array of benefits means aluminum is used in a huge variety of products, including cans, foils, kitchen utensils, window frames, beer kegs and airplane parts. It also has new applications that make it an important element in the green transition.

Chess pieces with US and Canadian flags.

Trump Doubles Down on "51st State" Talk, Enacts Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

US President Donald Trump has once again raised the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state, this time linking the prospect to the country’s vast array of natural resources.

His remarks, made during an in-flight conversation with reporters on Air Force One, coincided with his plans to levy 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports — including from Canada and Mexico.

"They don't pay very much for the military, and the reason they don't pay much is they assume that we're going to protect them," Trump said. "That's not an assumption they can make, because why are we protecting another country?"

Pieces of refined aluminum in clear dish.

How to Invest in Aluminum Stocks

There are multiple entry points for investors looking to leveraging growth in the aluminum market, which itself offers exposure to growth in many industries.

Aluminum’s light weight, malleability and thermal conductivity has made it an essential base metal for a number of applications, especially in the automotive, aerospace, infrastructure and electronics.

Investors interested in gaining exposure to the upside in aluminum should understand their investment options, as well as the basic fundamentals of this industrial metal, including what’s aluminum driving supply and demand and the roles of bauxite and alumina in the aluminum supply chain.

Australian flag and money.

Impact Minerals Secures AU$2.87 Million Federal Grant

Exploration and development company Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has received AU$2.87 million for its pilot plant under the Federal government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program, the company said in a press release.

The CRC-P program is now in its 16th round and supports short-term, industry-led research collaborations for up to three years. Funding ranges from AU$100,000 and AU$3 million.

Impact said that the grant will be used to fund the commercialisation of its innovative process to produce high purity alumina (HPA) at its Lake Hope deposit, an approximately 238 square kilometre site located 500 kilometres east of Perth in Western Australia.

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

