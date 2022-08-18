GamingInvesting News

Survey of over 300 game development professionals finds Streaming, the cloud, and asset sharing and reuse to be critical to the future of game development.

Perforce Software, a leading provider of versioning, collaboration, and planning tools across the software development lifecycle, announced the release of the 2022 Game Development Trends & Forecast report, which outlines trends, challenges, and predictions for the future of game development. Key findings suggest that Cloud Streaming will become the leading platform by 2025, and as teams continue to move toward hybridremote work environments, the ability to easily share and reuse assets will be critical to their collaboration efforts.

2022 Game Development Trends & Forecast

Game development is in constant flux — always evolving and adapting to new technology. That flexibility affords game developers the ability to identify emerging trends, such as 40% predict that Cloud Streaming will be the dominant platform by 2025. With less reliance on hardware and more accessibility for gamers who are unable to afford a console or PC, Cloud Streaming helps gaming move forward faster.

"Gaming has traditionally been constrained by the hardware limitations of the console or device. Cloud Streaming is exciting because it enables gamers to play more graphically, hardware-intense titles without requiring upgrades to their device," said Chief Technology Officer Brad Hart .

As the preferred platform adapts to community preferences, so too has the work environment. Spurred by Covid, teams have steadily transitioned to more hybrid/remote work environments. In fact, nearly 70% of developers say they work remotely and 15% of game creators have completely forgone the traditional office space altogether. This has enabled developers to hire top talent outside of their region or country (29%).

By expanding their pool of potential candidates, studios have also increased the number of artists, designers, and animators on their teams. As games have become more cinematic and strive to tell more engaging and affecting stories, the overall look and feel of a game has become even more critical to its success, which has made creatives essential. In fact, nearly 60% of developers shared that at least half of their team was made up of creative roles.

With teams no longer restricted to a shared space, a top priority for many studios is ensuring that development remains collaborative and fluid. This has contributed to an increase in using cloud-based development as teams can access files from anywhere. An overwhelming majority of participants (nearly 80%) are developing games either solely in the cloud or using a hybrid model of cloud and on-premises. In addition, over half of the game developers (54%) indicated that sharing and reuse of assets will be critical to increasing collaboration within the coming year. However, effective management and collaboration on a large number of art and game engine files can prove to be a challenge without the proper tools.

"As teams continue to opt for hybrid/remote work environments, it is essential that artists and designers are able to quickly locate and share all of the assets that their teams need. That is why we created Helix DAM," said Brad Hart .

"Helix DAM enables creative teams to find, review, and track the progress of every art asset in one easy-to-navigate place. In addition, it is built on Helix Core, so it can provide a single source of truth for a team's code and digital assets, as well as handle huge projects and global teams with ease."

Teams can try Helix DAM free for 14 days , no setup, configuration, or commitment is needed. While the full results of the survey are available in the 2022 Game Development Trends & Forecast .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

SKYPlay and Retrocat signed a contract for a new game's onboarding

On August 18th, 2022 SKYPlay Inc. announced that it signed a contract with Retrocat to onboard 'Project D'(TBA) on its blockchain platform, "SKYPlay" that will be released at the end of this month.

'Project D' is a maiden game by Jongbeom Lee as the CEO of Retrocat and will be available on SKYPlay within this year as an eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game.

NetEase Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Edmodo Announced Closure of its B2C version to Focus on Country Rollout Opportunities

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced that Edmodo, its subsidiary, has decided to shut down its free B2C version (Edmodo.com) with effect from 22 September 2022 to focus its resources in pursuing revenue-producing country rollout B2G opportunities with the popular learning platform [1] .

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

While Edmodo.com has been one of the most widely-used free learning communities and has been loved and used by millions of teachers, students and parents around the world, Edmodo has in recent years made significant progress in discussions to roll out a similar B2G based platform in multiple countries [1] , including Egypt , Thailand and Ghana , as part of the Company's strategy to provide best-in-class blended learning solutions. The shutdown of the free B2C platform (Edmodo.com) will allow the Company to focus its effort in better optimizing the B2G platform to fit the needs of the different countries, ultimately creating value for users that will be consistent with the blended learning vision of the Company. In addition, the Company expects to realize substantial savings in operating cost, which will accelerate the path to reaching operating profitability of its education business.

[1] The B2G platform will be offered in markets outside of the United States

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edmodo-announced-closure-of-its-b2c-version-to-focus-on-country-rollout-opportunities-301608283.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Gameflip Teams Up with Polygon Studios to Make Blockchain Accessible for Game Developers of All Sizes

Gameflip is excited to announce their collaboration with Polygon Studios to bring immersive and engaging Web3 games onto the Polygon Ecosystem. This combines Gameflip's industry-leading platform with Polygon's layer-2 scaling infrastructure to build a new, borderless economy for gamers.

"At Gameflip, we strive to make blockchain technology accessible for game developers of all sizes, enabling them to onboard their games and users onto the blockchain frictionlessly. We're thrilled to collaborate with Polygon to bring in scalable, interoperable, and secured solutions to help game developers thrive." said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip.

AviaGames CEO Vickie Chen to Participate in Startup Panel at devcom Developer Conference

Fireside Chat Session Dives into the Challenges of Building a Startup

-

Special Olympics and Microsoft Level Up for 2022 Gaming for Inclusion

Second Annual Esports Experience Will Include Immersive Leadership Training for Three Special Olympics Athletes to Become Shoutcasters for the Broadcast

Special Olympics is excited to showcase the second annual Gaming for Inclusion esports experience presented by Microsoft September 10, 2022 . Following its successful debut in 2021, Gaming for Inclusion will bring together Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners to compete in Rocket League on Xbox and PC for the chance to play alongside celebrity supporters of Special Olympics, including NFL legend Jamaal Charles TikTok influencer and content creator vaultboy, and WWE Superstars on September 17 .

