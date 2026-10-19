RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on drill results from its wholly owned Victoria polymetallic nickel deposit in Québec, where 3 drillholes (1,011 m total drilled length) were completed in July 2026 to test the down-dip continuity of mineralization beneath the open pit that constrains the September 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). All three holes intersected broad intervals of nickel-cobalt mineralization in the ultramafic host, as well as zones of zinc-copper-silver mineralization. SUR-26-58 ended in nickel mineralization at 390 m; the program was constrained by budgeted metres, and mineralization has not been closed off at depth. The results have been provided to P&E Mining Consultants Inc. as the holes were designed to confirm continuity within and immediately below the resource area and did so successfully.


"Victoria is a bulk-tonnage deposit, and we report the lower-grade intervals in full because they are part of that picture," said Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth. "The current Inferred Mineral Resource of 125 million tonnes has been defined over only about 12% of the roughly 20 km mineralized structure, so the real question for Victoria is how material at this scale can be processed. Initial testing at TOMRA, announced in October 2024, showed that Victoria's mineralization can be recognized and sorted from waste rock, which would allow lower-grade material to be upgraded before processing. Our March 2025 mineralogical work showed that nickel, copper and zinc can be liberated by flotation, and that part of the nickel is held in pyrrhotite. Our research collaboration with Queen's University and Dr. Fei Wang is evaluating heap leaching, a process intended for lower-grade material that may also recover that nickel. These holes confirm that mineralization continues below the resource pit and add to the data we need to define a processing route."*

*This quote contains forward-looking information regarding the potential application of ore sorting, flotation and heap leaching to Victoria mineralization; see Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below.

Table 1 – Significant intervals, 2026 Victoria drilling

Hole From (m) To (m) Length
(m) 		Ni % Cu % Co ppm Zn % Ag g/t
SUR-26-
58 		161.00 279.00 118.00 0.081 0.015 62 0.070 0.22
incl. 161.00 171.50 10.50 0.090 0.020 71 0.074 0.24
incl. 164.00 166.10 2.10 0.151 0.023 105 0.017 0.34
incl. 183.40 200.95 17.55 0.078 0.032 73 0.255 0.33
incl. 183.40 191.05 7.65 0.151 0.017 101 0.010 0.22
incl. 183.40 185.65 2.25 0.186 0.020 115 0.003 0.30
incl. 190.35 198.25 7.90 0.033 0.054 66 0.506 0.50
incl. 191.05 200.95 9.90 0.021 0.043 52 0.444 0.42
incl. 204.60 213.30 8.70 0.118 0.006 79 0.009 0.07
incl. 228.00 255.50 27.50 0.083 0.026 69 0.101 0.47
incl. 247.20 253.05 5.85 0.051 0.090 87 0.450 0.57
incl. 247.20 252.35 5.15 0.037 0.095 81 0.510 0.58
incl. 248.70 250.90 2.20 0.039 0.158 102 0.662 0.85
SUR-26-
58 		284.70 359.00 74.30 0.092 0.013 70 0.041 0.11
incl. 301.00 332.00 31.00 0.116 0.026 90 0.094 0.24
incl. 308.70 317.50 8.80 0.133 0.065 135 0.325 0.49
incl. 313.65 317.50 3.85 0.167 0.069 172 0.550 0.55
SUR-26-
58 		363.50 390.00 26.50 0.088 0.004 61 0.002 0.03
incl. 374.00 378.50 4.50 0.101 0.003 64 0.002 0.02
SUR-26-
59 		163.00 170.45 7.45 0.016 0.035 43 0.160 0.32


Hole From (m) To (m) Length
(m) 		Ni % Cu % Co ppm Zn % Ag g/t
incl. 165.00 167.00 2.00 0.022 0.054 62 0.334 0.42
SUR-26-
59 		186.00 230.00 44.00 0.080 0.020 68 0.116 0.21
incl. 186.00 212.00 26.00 0.096 0.020 74 0.106 0.19
incl. 186.00 192.20 6.20 0.089 0.066 109 0.433 0.55
incl. 186.00 191.20 5.20 0.063 0.067 96 0.510 0.55
incl. 215.50 220.75 5.25 0.067 0.014 66 0.073 0.23
incl. 222.55 230.00 7.45 0.055 0.034 66 0.261 0.31
incl. 222.55 225.25 2.70 0.121 0.032 101 0.163 0.33
SUR-26-
59 		235.10 276.95 41.85 0.091 0.006 60 0.010 0.09
incl. 257.50 276.25 18.75 0.102 0.005 66 0.003 0.12
SUR-26-
59 		283.30 316.75 33.45 0.079 0.014 58 0.029 0.13
incl. 283.30 288.00 4.70 0.094 0.059 88 0.197 0.55
incl. 283.30 285.80 2.50 0.082 0.104 105 0.368 0.97
incl. 292.50 295.50 3.00 0.095 0.007 61 0.002 0.02
incl. 298.50 301.50 3.00 0.094 0.008 70 0.003 0.03
SUR-26-
59 		320.20 326.15 5.95 0.058 0.013 37 0.002 0.13
SUR-26-
59 		332.00 359.00 27.00 0.077 0.005 54 0.002 0.04
SUR-26-
60 		17.10 28.00 10.90 0.056 0.079 102 0.544 0.51
incl. 17.10 22.80 5.70 0.045 0.095 107 0.731 0.48
incl. 25.50 28.00 2.50 0.034 0.090 110 0.682 0.72
SUR-26-
60 		31.60 102.60 71.00 0.083 0.009 59 0.028 0.10
incl. 34.70 57.55 22.85 0.093 0.016 69 0.053 0.18
incl. 61.50 66.00 4.50 0.104 0.006 71 0.002 0.07
incl. 75.50 80.00 4.50 0.095 0.007 61 0.002 0.04
incl. 93.00 100.50 7.50 0.096 0.009 62 0.003 0.06
SUR-26-
60 		107.00 118.45 11.45 0.074 0.005 51 0.002 0.03
SUR-26-
60 		141.35 154.50 13.15 0.089 0.007 59 0.003 0.12
SUR-26-
60 		157.85 197.90 40.05 0.076 0.005 53 0.004 0.02
SUR-26-
60 		201.85 261.00 59.15 0.086 0.007 57 0.010 0.10
incl. 201.85 210.10 8.25 0.130 0.019 88 0.057 0.15
incl. 201.85 206.00 4.15 0.179 0.033 131 0.112 0.24
incl. 202.25 206.00 3.75 0.183 0.031 125 0.007 0.19
incl. 228.50 231.50 3.00 0.103 0.006 62 0.002 0.02
  • Intervals are length-weighted averages of individual assays; blanks, standards and duplicates
  • Lengths are downhole core lengths; true widths are not
  • Envelopes were selected using a nickel-equivalent ("NiEq") threshold of 0.08% with a maximum of 3 m of consecutive internal dilution and a minimum length of 5 m; "incl." intervals use 12% NiEq (≤3 m dilution) and 0.20% NiEq, 0.15% Ni, 0.3% Zn or 0.1% Cu (≤2 m dilution).
  • NiEq was used for interval selection only and is not reported; it uses metal prices as of October 2, 2026 – LME cash settlement US$15,435/t Ni, US$14,355/t Cu and US$3,798/t Zn; LME Cobalt (Fastmarkets MB) US$49,604/t Co; and COMEX silver US$61.33/oz Ag – and assumes 100% recovery of all metals, for which no metallurgical testwork exists. NiEq % = Ni % + 0.930 × Cu % + 3.214 × Co % + 0.246 × Zn % + 0.0128 × Ag g/t. It differs from the NiEq used in the MRE, which used different metal prices and recoveries of 75% for Ni and 50% for Cu, Zn, Co and Ag, and was based on drill assays by sodium peroxide fusion (2020-2021 holes), a total digestion that includes metal held in silicate minerals, as well as by aqua regia (2022-2023 holes). The 2026 assays are by aqua regia, a partial digestion.
  • Complete assay data for the 2026 holes, and the calculation of every interval in Table 1, are available to registered users at https://docsend.com/view/s/xkau3ui4bs6bqazk.

SUR-26-58 and SUR-26-59 Cross Section (Section 696,600E)


SUR-26-60 Cross Section (Section 697,300E).


SAMPLE AND QA/QC PROTOCOLS

Samples were selected from drilled core during logging, split, bagged and tagged in the field. The samples were delivered to the facilities of ALS Canada Ltd. in Val-d'Or, Québec, and assayed using ME-MS41 ultra-trace aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS finish. Aqua regia is a partial digestion; nickel and other elements hosted in silicate minerals may be under-reported relative to a total (fusion) digestion.

Renforth inserts its own QA/QC samples into the sample stream during core logging and splitting, at a rate of 8 QA/QC samples for every 50 samples. Each set of 8 consists of 2 blanks (Appalache Valley Pierre Decorative Stone), 2 standards (CDN Resource Laboratories CDN-ME-1309), 2 duplicates (each a duplicate of the preceding sample) and 2 quarter cuts (the core is cut in half, one half is cut in half again, and each resulting quarter forms a sample).

Laboratory QA/QC protocols vary from lab to lab. For the Victoria results in this press release, the laboratory inserted 4 to 8 standards, 2 to 5 blanks and 2 to 5 duplicates per batch into its processing stream.

As the assay values for the blanks and standards are known and the duplicates should be similar to each other, the QA/QC results were reviewed by the Qualified Person and found to be acceptable.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical and exploration information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton, P. Geo. OGQ, an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

The Victoria Mineral Resource Estimate (P&E Mining Consultants Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report No. 482, effective September 26, 2025) comprises an Inferred Mineral Resource of 125 Mt at 0.15% NiEq. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The September 26, 2025, MRE is the current MRE for Victoria.

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold and critical minerals resource company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec to the point where Renforth can monetize Parbec in order to develop Renforth's Victoria nickel focussed bulk tonnage polymetallic deposit. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. Renforth's Victoria Ni/Cu/Co/Zn polymetallic deposit is also contiguous to Canadian Malartic, with a resource declared over only 12% of the ~20km length of the mineralized structure, forming part of a wholly owned district scale property with several mineralized occurrences. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, the potential application of ore sorting, flotation and heap leaching to Victoria material, the definition of a processing route, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nicole Brewster

President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.
nicole@renforthresources.com
https://renforthresources.com/

(416)818-1393

CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


nicole@renforthresources.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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