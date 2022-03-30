Precious MetalsInvesting News

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program, which have provided confirmation of potential to expand the current resource models of the Wawa Gold Project. Of significance is an intersection of quartz veining with visible gold in hole SD-22-321, located at the north end of Surluga, above the Jubilee Shear Zone. Intersections in holes SD-22-326 and ...

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program, which have provided confirmation of potential to expand the current resource models of the Wawa Gold Project. Of significance is an intersection of quartz veining with visible gold in hole SD-22-321, located at the north end of Surluga, above the Jubilee Shear Zone. Intersections in holes SD-22-326 and SD-22-337 of the same system also contain visible gold (assays pending). Refer to Figure 1.

Table 1 – Quartz veining above the Jubilee Shear Zone*

Hole

From (m)

To Length (m)*

Visible Gold

Gold (g/t)

Zone

(m)
SD-22-321



219.79 226.21 6.42 Yes 8.46 Surluga North - Quartz vein network
Including
225.03 226.21 1.18 40.07

Grace-Nyman Gold System: Extension of mineralization in the Grace Shear Zone, Nyman Shear Zone and the discovery of a new mineralized structure

Drilling in the Grace-Nyman gold system, host of the historical Darwin-Grace mine, continues to uncover new mineralized structures (refer to Figure 2). Red Pine's 2022 Phase 1 exploration program has now traced gold mineralization along the Grace Shear Zone over a total strike length of 650 meters.

East of the Darwin-Grace Mine, hole DG-22-329 discovered a shear zone containing a quartz vein with visible gold. That same structure was intersected in additional drill holes completed on the same drill pad. Hole SD-22-329 also extended the footprints of gold mineralization in the Nyman Shear Zone 210 meters along strike of the intersection of 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters in that structure in DG-22-317 ( refer to press release dated March 16 th , 2022 ).

Figure 1 – Surluga North and Jubilee Shear Zone
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7089ec3-cbbb-465d-ab50-3f176299fd8c

"The consistent drilling success of the Wawa Gold Project demonstrates the continuity of the system with both high-grade and bulk underground components. These recent results demonstrate the advancement of our knowledge and data collection of the system, in addition to the pervasive mineralization throughout the Wawa Gold Corridor. With our 2022 Phase 1 drill program well underway, further assays pending and encouraging visible gold indicators in 5 holes as of the time of this press release, we look forward to sustained performance with the drill bit." - Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.

Figure 2 – Darwin-Grace Gold Mineralization Expansion
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/738f9700-ead9-40bd-8a4c-00e824ebae03

Table 2 – Expansion of gold mineralization in the Darwin-Grace hosts*

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Visible Gold Gold (g/t) Zone
DG-22-327



95.10 97.23 2.13 Yes 5.35 Grace Shear Zone
Including
95.10 96.19 1.09 Yes 10.00
DG-22-329





51.68 53.68 2.00 Yes 6.60 Shear Zone
Including
52.68 53.68 1.00 Yes 13.14
129.00 134.34 5.34 0.89 Nyman Shear Zone

Wawa Gold Corridor Expansion: Discovery of multiple zones of gold mineralization west of the Jubilee Shear Zone

Hole SD-21-310 discovered multiple zones of gold mineralization west of the Jubilee Shear Zone in the Wawa Gold Corridor. This includes the discovery of 9.30 g/t gold over 3.08 meters, 300 meters west of the Jubilee Shear Zone. These intersects of gold mineralization are hosted in a network of shear zones outside of the Jubilee Shear zone and extend the footprint of gold mineralization in the Wawa Gold Project, refer to Figure 1.

Table 3 – Additional Drilling Highlights in the Wawa Gold Corridor* (refer to Figure 4)

Hole From (m) To

(m) 		Length (m)* Est. True Width (m) Visible Gold Gold (g/t) Zone
SD-21-309







334.34 334.83 0.49 Yes 4.27 Quartz vein
362.96 365.62 2.66 1.89 4.36 Minto Mine Shear Zone
Including
363.59 364.27 0.68 0.48 16.40
484.37 484.87 0.50 7.10 Shear zone




SD-21-310















SD-21-310

















112.31 125.49 13.18 1.18 Wawa Gold Corridor west of Jubilee Shear Zone – Zone 1
Including
115.35 119.3 3.95 3.60
158.14 202.33 44.19 0.48 Wawa Gold Corridor west of Jubilee Shear Zone – Zone 2
Including
158.14 159.74 1.60 2.56
188.17 202.33 14.16 1.04
312.41 315.49 3.08 9.30 Wawa Gold Corridor west of Jubilee Shear Zone – Zone 3
Including
314.54 315.49 0.95 25.95

* Assay results presented over core length are estimated to represent:

> 75% true width in the Grace Shear Zone, the Nyman Shear Zone, the shear zones in SD-21-309 and DG-22-329, Zones 2 and 3 of the Wawa Gold Corridor;> 65% true width in the Surluga North – Quartz vein network and Zone 1 of the Wawa Gold Corridor.

All drilling data for the Wawa Gold project, including collar, survey, and individual assays, is available on Red Pine's website at https://www.redpineexp.com/projects-wawa

Figure 3 – Grace-Nyman Gold System
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5415274e-0d9a-4958-8772-e66b4fb60423

Figure 4 – Surluga South and Minto Mine Shear Zone
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/759f38c1-7b71-4f42-acc9-87d230e6a44c

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses at Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release's technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees' and contractors' safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company's Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Overview

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) is a gold exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and developing prospective properties in Ontario, Canada. Red Pine is currently focused on developing its 100% owned flagship Wawa gold project, located near Wawa, Ontario. The Wawa gold project sits within a mining-friendly jurisdiction that hosts properties owned by Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR) and Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI). The project is also supported by established infrastructure as well as a receptive and skilled community.

Led by an experienced management and technical team, the Company's flagship Wawa Gold Project is located 2km southeast of the Municipality of Wawa, in Northern Ontario. The property, comprised of 6,753 hectares, hosts several former mines with a combined historic production of 120,000 oz gold. The property currently hosts a NI 43-101 Resource of over 700 Koz of gold (both indicated and inferred) at more than 5 gpt gold, contained between surface at 350m depth, that Red Pine is aggressively working towards expanding.

Since becoming involved in the property in 2014, Red Pine has developed two resource estimates for the property. The two mineral deposits, Surluga and Minto Mine South, are a currently estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category.1 Both deposits remain open in all directions, providing the company with expansion potential, and over 95% of the contained ounces at both deposits are located between surface and a depth of 350 metres.

In addition to the two deposits already defined on the property, Red Pine believes that the Wawa gold project has the potential to host an additional six deposits and has generated a pipeline of several high-priority targets, that, combined, could contain up to 3.0 Moz gold. The majority of the targets rest within the six-kilometer Wawa Gold Corridor, a gold mineralization zone that could be the controlling mineralization structure for the property.

Red Pine tested the continuation of the Surluga deposit to depth in its fall 2019 drill program and is awaiting assay results. The company also initiated a drill program at the newly discovered Cooper structure and conducted some surface exploration work (trenching and channel sampling) around the past-producing Grace-Darwin mine, where Red Pine intersected 23.1 g/t gold over 8.14 meters.

Red Pine announced in March 2021 that it completed its consolidation of the Wawa Gold Project through a definitive securities purchase agreement with the holders of the partnership interests in Citabar Limited Partnership as well as having completed a private placement financing of subscription receipts, led by Haywood Securities Inc., on March 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of $20,026,805. Alamos Gold had exercised its right to maintain its 19.9% stake on a partially-diluted basis. Former Detour Gold president and CEO Paul Martin was appointed Red Pine's director and non-executive chairman in February. Red Pine also announced the appointment of Mr. Jean-François Montreuil, P.Geo., Ph.D. as Vice President of Exploration of the Company. Dr. Montreuil has over 12 years' experience in mineral exploration and was the Head Geologist at Red Pine and MacDonald Mines Exploration where he contributed to the discovery and definition of the Minto Mine South deposit and the extension of the Surluga Deposit.

With the announcement of the project's consolidation of ownership to 100% (see February 23, 2021, News Release), Red Pine is now ready to execute a strategic drill program designed to expand the existing NI 43-101 mineral resources and to explore the multiple additional highly prospective targets on the property. An estimated 15,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned in 2021 with the program continuing into 2022.

Wawa Project highlights

  • 100% ownership (recently consolidated from 63.31%)
  • Two mineral deposits (Surluga and Minto Mine South) with currently estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category1
  • Resource principally located between the surface and 300 metres vertical depth
  • Discovery of higher-grade mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) down plunge of the existing resource
  • Preliminary drilling identified five (5) high-grade gold exploration targets that could grow the current resource: Hornblende, Minto B, Grace/Nyman, Minto Mine South and Parkhill # 4 shear zones
  • Potential for additional high-grade gold targets in the extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, south of the Parkhill Fault

