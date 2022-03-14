Overview
Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) is a gold exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and developing prospective properties in Ontario, Canada. Red Pine is currently focused on developing its 100% owned flagship Wawa gold project, located near Wawa, Ontario. The Wawa gold project sits within a mining-friendly jurisdiction that hosts properties owned by Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR) and Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI). The project is also supported by established infrastructure as well as a receptive and skilled community.
Led by an experienced management and technical team, the Company's flagship Wawa Gold Project is located 2km southeast of the Municipality of Wawa, in Northern Ontario. The property, comprised of 6,753 hectares, hosts several former mines with a combined historic production of 120,000 oz gold. The property currently hosts a NI 43-101 Resource of over 700 Koz of gold (both indicated and inferred) at more than 5 gpt gold, contained between surface at 350m depth, that Red Pine is aggressively working towards expanding.
Since becoming involved in the property in 2014, Red Pine has developed two resource estimates for the property. The two mineral deposits, Surluga and Minto Mine South, are a currently estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category.1 Both deposits remain open in all directions, providing the company with expansion potential, and over 95% of the contained ounces at both deposits are located between surface and a depth of 350 metres.
In addition to the two deposits already defined on the property, Red Pine believes that the Wawa gold project has the potential to host an additional six deposits and has generated a pipeline of several high-priority targets, that, combined, could contain up to 3.0 Moz gold. The majority of the targets rest within the six-kilometer Wawa Gold Corridor, a gold mineralization zone that could be the controlling mineralization structure for the property.
Red Pine tested the continuation of the Surluga deposit to depth in its fall 2019 drill program and is awaiting assay results. The company also initiated a drill program at the newly discovered Cooper structure and conducted some surface exploration work (trenching and channel sampling) around the past-producing Grace-Darwin mine, where Red Pine intersected 23.1 g/t gold over 8.14 meters.
Red Pine announced in March 2021 that it completed its consolidation of the Wawa Gold Project through a definitive securities purchase agreement with the holders of the partnership interests in Citabar Limited Partnership as well as having completed a private placement financing of subscription receipts, led by Haywood Securities Inc., on March 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of $20,026,805. Alamos Gold had exercised its right to maintain its 19.9% stake on a partially-diluted basis. Former Detour Gold president and CEO Paul Martin was appointed Red Pine's director and non-executive chairman in February. Red Pine also announced the appointment of Mr. Jean-François Montreuil, P.Geo., Ph.D. as Vice President of Exploration of the Company. Dr. Montreuil has over 12 years' experience in mineral exploration and was the Head Geologist at Red Pine and MacDonald Mines Exploration where he contributed to the discovery and definition of the Minto Mine South deposit and the extension of the Surluga Deposit.
With the announcement of the project's consolidation of ownership to 100% (see February 23, 2021, News Release), Red Pine is now ready to execute a strategic drill program designed to expand the existing NI 43-101 mineral resources and to explore the multiple additional highly prospective targets on the property. An estimated 15,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned in 2021 with the program continuing into 2022.
Wawa Project highlights
- 100% ownership (recently consolidated from 63.31%)
- Two mineral deposits (Surluga and Minto Mine South) with currently estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category1
- Resource principally located between the surface and 300 metres vertical depth
- Discovery of higher-grade mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) down plunge of the existing resource
- Preliminary drilling identified five (5) high-grade gold exploration targets that could grow the current resource: Hornblende, Minto B, Grace/Nyman, Minto Mine South and Parkhill # 4 shear zones
- Potential for additional high-grade gold targets in the extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, south of the Parkhill Fault
2021 Drilling and Exploration Program
The main target for diamond drilling in 2021 will be the Jubilee Shear Zone, host of the Surluga Deposit NI 43-101 mineral resource. The resource extension and definition drilling program will test the higher-grade gold-bearing structures previously identified by Red Pine. The Company will also test a number of exploration targets on the property that have the potential to be converted into resources as Red Pine continues to develop the project.
Extension of the Surluga Deposit NI 43-101 Resource
The Company will prioritize the extension of the higher-grade gold mineralization zone discovered in 2020, 300 metres down-dip of the current Surluga Deposit resource which generally lies from near-surface to a depth of 300 meters. Drilling the Jubilee Shear Zone extension at depth will also test the westernmost down-dip extension of the Minto Mine South Shear Zone, host of the second known resource on the Wawa Gold Project – the Minto Mine South Deposit.
2020 diamond drilling highlights in the Jubilee Shear Zone (Figure 1):
- 3.38 g/t gold over 13.3 m true width (“TW"), including 15.31 g/t gold over 1.64 m (SD-20-293)
- 5.2 g/t gold over 6.31 m TW including 15.7 g/t gold over 1.07 m and 12.4 g/t gold over 0.78 m (SD-20-289)
- 1.63 g/t gold over 23.34 m TW, including 17.32 g/t gold over 0.88 m and 14.72 g/t gold over 0.85 m (SD-20-292)
- 2.06 g/t gold over 11.8 m TW, including 3.67 g/t over 1.03 m and 7.45 g/t gold over 0.84 m (SD-20-291)
Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault
In 2019 and 2020, Red Pine's mechanized stripping and mapping program on the Jubilee Shear Zone, south of the Parkhill Fault, indicated structural attributes comparable to those found north of the fault. Shallow historical drilling by Duraine Mines Ltd. in 1981 combined with Red Pine's geological mapping and channel sampling indicated gold mineralization. Drilling in this underexplored extension of the structure could expand shallow gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone to a 2 km strike length.
Diamond drilling highlights in the southern extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone (source AFRI 41N15NE0055 for Duraine Mines drilling results):
- 3.06 g/t gold over 2.70 m, including 41.14 g/t gold over 0.16 m (D81-02)
- 6.95 g/t gold over 1.01 m, including 15.39 g/t gold over 0.45 m (D81-04)
- 8.33 g/t gold over 1.34 m, including 24.34 g/t gold over 0.34 m (D81-08)
- 3.99 g/t gold over 1.00 m (S302 – RPX 2019 historic core sampling)
Grace and Nyman Shear Zones
The Grace and Nyman shear systems, host of the historical Darwin-Grace Mine, will be targeted for the discovery of shallow high-grade gold mineralization. Red Pine's 2017 drilling demonstrated that high-grade gold mineralization is still present outside the mine's historic footprint and that mineralization in the Nyman vein extends at depth. Red Pine's mechanized stripping and mapping programs located the Grace Shear Zone extension, 110 metres north of the northernmost underground development of the Darwin-Grace Mine. The 2021 drilling program will test this new area in the structure.
Red Pine's diamond drilling highlights in the Grace and Nyman Shear Zones:
- 42.22 g/t gold over 2.44 m, including 107.49 g/t gold over 0.54 m (DG-17-55 – Grace Shear Zone)
- 57.31 g/t gold over 3.14 m, including 138 g/t gold over 1.11 m (DG-17-56 – Grace Shear Zone)
- 10.1 g/t gold over 0.82 m (DG-17-66 – Nyman Shear Zone)
Hornblende Shear Zone
Red Pine's diamond drilling in the Hornblende Shear Zone showed that gold mineralization, with potential zones of higher-grade mineralization, occurs over a strike length of at least 1.6 km. The largest zone of higher-grade mineralization, identified by historic drilling and confirmed by Red Pine's drilling, occurs at the seventh level of the historical Surluga Mine. Red Pine's drilling in the Hornblende Shear Zone also identified additional zones of broad mineralization with discrete zones of higher-grade mineralization in the structure.
Diamond drilling highlights in the Hornblende Shear Zone include:
- 5.61 g/t gold over 8.5 m, including 15.42 g/t gold over 2.9 m (HS-15-31)
- 2.91 g/t gold over 4.5 m, including 5.77 g/t gold over 1 m (HS-15-28)
- 3.18 g/t gold over 9.54 m, including 19.54 g/t gold over 0.61 m (U0007L7)
Minto B Shear Zone
The Minto B Shear Zone is located above the Jubilee Shear Zone, over the central and southern segments of the Surluga Deposit resource, north of the Parkhill Fault. Diamond drilling and mechanized stripping traced the structure over a strike length of 1 km and uncovered broad zones of gold mineralization. A higher-grade core also occurs in the structure, the size and grade could be defined with additional drilling. Diamond drilling in the Minto B Shear Zone will be undertaken concurrently with resource conversion, definition and exploration drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone.
Diamond drilling highlights in the Minto B Shear Zone includes:
- 2.1 g/t gold over 10.6 m, including 3.7 g/t gold over 5.6 m (SD-18-256)
- 13.65 g/t gold over 2 m (SD-15-07)
- 4.69 g/t gold over 6.1 m, including 14.37 g/t gold over 1.52 m (U1683L5)
Red Pine's Flagship Property: Wawa Gold Project
The Wawa gold project is a 6,753-hectare property, of which Red Pine has a 100 percent interest. The property is located two kilometers away from the town of Wawa, Ontario and sits within 40 kilometers of both Argonaut Gold's Magino deposit and the operating Island Gold mine, now owned by Alamos Gold, following their acquisition of Richmont Mines.
Due to its prominent location in a safe and reliable jurisdiction, the Wawa gold property is supported by established mining infrastructure, an available and skilled workforce and a navigable regulatory system. The property is crossed by a powerline and is near both the TransCanada Highway and the railway, making it easily accessible. Red Pine has also developed its local community relationships and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the local First Nations groups, Michipicoten, Garden River, and Batchewana.
In 2020, Red Pine announced the latest assay results from its completed Summer 2020 drilling program of 5,300 metres at the Wawa Gold Project.
Highlights (Figure 1)
- Holes SD-20-291, 292 and 293 successfully extended, at depth, the zone of higher-grade gold intersected in hole SD-20-289 earlier this year (see May 12, 2020 News Release)
- A new zone of higher-grade mineralization was intersected in hole SD-20-293, the deepest hole to date completed by Red Pine
- The gold mineralized zone was extended by more than 300 metres down-dip from, or 250 metres, below the current Surluga Deposit resource boundary (205,000oz Au @ 5.31 g/t in the indicated category and 396,000oz Au @ 5.22 g/t in the inferred category1)
- Gold mineralization remains open at depth in all directions
Drilling Intersection Highlights
- 3.38 g/t gold over 13.3 m true width (“TW"), including 15.31 g/t gold over 1.64 m (SD-20-293) – New zone of higher-grade mineralization
- 1.63 g/t gold over 23.34 m TW, including 17.32 g/t gold over 0.88 m and 14.72 g/t gold over 0.85 m (SD-20-292)
- 2.06 g/t gold over 11.8 m TW, including 3.67 g/t over 1.03 m and 7.45 g/t gold over 0.84 m (SD-20-291)
Quentin Yarie, Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine stated, “The successful results from our Summer 2020 drilling program have extended the Surluga Deposit by approximately 300 metres down-dip to a total depth of approximately 600 metres and discovered what could be a new higher-grade zone in the shear structure. We are confident that, with additional drilling, the mineralized zones identified beneath the Surluga Deposit could potentially increase the current mineral resource. The visual indicators and the higher-grade gold assays (> 3 g/t) intersected in SD-20-293 suggest that the intensity of alteration and quartz veining associated with gold mineralization increases with depth. This defines a new promising exploration target for Red Pine as we continue to expand the Surluga Deposit."
Figure 1. Longitudinal section showing latest drilling intercepts
Detailed Description
The Surluga Deposit sits within the Jubilee Shear Zone (“JSZ"). Gold mineralization in the deeper extension of shear contains moderate-strong to strong quartz veining and silica flooding. The quartz veins contain disseminated pyrite with local pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena. Some of the quartz veins also contains fine specks of visible gold in association with pyrite and accessory arsenopyrite.
Hole SD-20-290 intersected the outer edges of potential zones of stronger mineralization in the JSZ. A 2.75 metre-wide domain with stronger quartz veining, white mica alteration and quartz veining is present.
Hole SD-20-291 suggests the lateral extension of the higher-grade JSZ identified in hole SD-20-289 (Figure 2). Here, the core of the JSZ grades 2.06 g/t over 11.89 m (TW). The sample containing 7.45 g/t gold was diluted over approximately 50% of its length by a crosscutting diabase dyke and a 23.45 metre-wide halo of low-grade gold mineralization, characterized by spaced quartz veins, disseminated pyrite, and weak-moderate biotite/sericite alteration, is located above the higher-grade zone.
Hole SD-20-292 intersected the JSZ, 55 metres up-plunge from the intersection in SD-20-291. The JSZ in hole SD-20-292 is characterized by moderate white mica alteration with spaced quartz veining with a localized 1metre-wide quartz vein located in the upper part of the structure. The bottom 15 metres of the JSZ is truncated by a younger diabase dyke.
Hole SD-20-293, drilled 45 metres down-dip of SD-20-291 and Red Pine's deepest hole to date, intersected the JSZ between 553.44 to 568.91 metres. The quartz veining and silica flooding here is stronger than in holes SD-20-289 and SD-20-291. Disseminated pyrite with localized pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena are observed. One of the quartz veins also contains three (3) fine specks of visible gold in association with pyrite and accessory arsenopyrite. The core of the JSZ grades 3.38 g/t gold over 13.3 m (TW). The zone remains open in every direction and visual indicators suggest that the gold content increases with depth. This newly identified higher-grade zone in the JSZ will be a priority target when diamond drilling resumes on the property.
Figure 2. Cross-Section showing interpreted extension of high-grade gold at the Surluga Deposit
Table 1. Highlights of reported drill results
Table 2. Coordinates of reported holes
Red Pine announced the discovery of a new mineralized gold zone in May 2020, beneath the Surluga Deposit1, during its on-going exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-289 successfully intersected the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit), 350 metres down-plunge of the current resource boundaries, with a significant intercept of 5.2 g/t gold over 6.31 metres (true width) at a depth of 570 metres. Hole SD-20-287 intersected 4.1 g/t gold over 0.94 metres (true width) below 450 metres depth.
Table 1. Highlights of reported drill results
Table 2. Coordinates of reported holes
Holes SD-20-287 and SD-20-289 were targeting the down-plunge extension of the southernmost limit of the Surluga Deposit resource.
Hole SD-20-287 intersected a large diabase dyke in the upper 20 metres of the Jubilee Shear Zone. The higher-grade gold results came from a 0.7-metre quartz vein in which specks of visible gold were observed. A 10.28 metre-wide halo of low-grade gold mineralization characterized by spaced quartz veins, disseminated pyrite, and weak-moderate biotite/sericite was intersected in the Jubilee Shear Zone, further down-hole of the diabase dyke.
Hole SM-20-288 was testing the expected limits of the projected plunge of the Surluga Deposit resource. No zones of strong alteration or mineralization were observed in that hole.
Hole SD-20-289 intersected gold 40 metres away from the gold intercept in Hole SD-20-286 (Figure 2). In the Jubilee Shear Zone, it hit a 7 metres zone characterized by stronger quartz veining associated with pervasive dissemination of pyrite, locally arsenopyrite, and moderate to strong biotite/sericite alteration. The upper part of the zone is cut by a 4 metre-wide lamprophyre dyke. High-grade gold mineralization is associated with alteration assemblages variably comprised of biotite/sericite-quartz veining-pyrite and sericite-quartz veining-arsenopyrite. A 12.3 metre-wide halo of low-grade gold mineralization characterized by spaced quartz veins, disseminated pyrite, and weak-moderate biotite/sericite alteration is located below the higher-grade zone in SD-20-289. Below the Jubilee Shear Zone, a new shear zone was intersected with pyrite mineralization and spaced quartz veining. Assays are pending for that shear zone and will be released when received.
Figure 2. Hole SD-20-289 intersection relative to SD-20-286
Red Pine's Management Team
Quentin Yarie, PGeo - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Yarie is an experienced geophysicist and a successful entrepreneur with extensive project management and business development experience. He was previously the Business Development Officer at Geotech Ltd, a geo-physical airborne survey company, and a Senior Representative of Sales and Business Development for Aeroquest Limited. From 1992 to 2001, Mr. Yarie was a partner of a specialized environmental and engineering consulting group where he managed a number of large projects including the ESA of the Sydney Tar Ponds, the closure of the Canadian Forces Bases in Germany and the Maritime and Northeast Pipeline Project.
Jim O'Neill - CFO and Corporate Secretary
Mr. O'Neill has over 30 years' experience as a finance executive with multi-national businesses operating in Canada, the USA, the UK, Turkey, and Kenya. His extensive public company financial management and governance experience spans junior mining exploration, development, and operations, including appointments as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Aldridge Minerals Inc. and Virtus Mining Ltd. He currently also serves as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Western Gold Exploration Ltd., and New Break Resources Inc. and as CFO of Waseco Resources Inc. Mr. O'Neill holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) from Wilfrid Laurier University and earned his CPA, CA with Ernst & Whinney (now KPMG).
Jean-François Montreuil, P. Geo. (ON, QC), Ph.D - Chief Geologist
Dr. Montreuil holds over a decade of experience in exploring complex hydrothermal systems for battery, precious, base and radioactive metals and has contributed greatly to the advancement of Red Pine's Wawa Gold project and the discovery of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Previously, Dr. Montreuil is currently the Chief Geologist of MacDonald Mine Exploration and formerly Honey Badger Exploration. With a Master degree in Earth Sciences at Laval University and Ph.D in Earth Sciences at INRS-ETE, out of Quebec City, his on-going contribution to scientific research in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Canada, the Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (France geological survey), Geological Survey of South Australia, BHP-Olympic Dam, the University of Windsor and Laurentian University will continue to add value to the Canadian mining industry. Dr. Montreuil has also contributed to the industry through numerous Publications across International peer-reviewed journals in Economic Geology.
Tara Asfour - Investor Relations Manager
As Chief Development Officer for FairGreen Capital Partners and managing director of its North American and Canadian regions, Ms. Asfour has 10+ years of management, strategy development, fundraising and capital markets experience. Previously, Ms. Asfour successfully expanded the business of TG Capital, through deal sourcing, strategy and development of successful start-ups and took a hands-on approach with companies she successfully expanded and brought to market. Ms. Asfour previously held the roles of executive consultant and business advisor to TG Consulting, Executive Vice President at Organic Medical Growth and Communications Director at Dominion Water Reserves Inc, with an expertise in corporate affairs, investor relations and strategic partnerships. Ms. Asfour is a recipient of the prestigious Fondation Montreal Inc Young Entrepreneur Award, she holds an MBA from Herzing University and an undergraduate degree in Political Sciences from Concordia University.
Rachel Goldman - Director
Ms. Goldman brings 20 years of experience in institutional sales, mining company financings and corporate transactions during her career while at several Canadian brokerage firms where she developed an extensive list of investor and mining company relationships. In February 2020, she was appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Director of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE American: PZG).