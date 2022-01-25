Precious Metals Investing News
Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 25, 2022, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly approved.

At the meeting, the shareholders:

  • elected Drew Anwyll, Andrew Baumen, Nils Engelstad, Rachel Goldman, Paul Martin and Quentin Yarie as directors of the Company; and
  • reappointed MNP, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to set their renumeration.

Effective December 14, 2021, the board of directors of Red Pine amended the Company's stock option plan from a "rolling" plan to a "fixed number" plan. This amendment has had the effect of reducing the number of stock options available to the Company to use as part of its compensation program. 8,050,149 common shares have been reserved for granting by the Board, or 7% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of such amendment. Previously the Company had a "rolling" 10% stock option plan, which, under the TSX-V policies, required annual approval by shareholders. A "fixed number" plan that reserves not more than 10% of the outstanding shares does not require shareholder approval under applicable TSXVE policies.

All existing outstanding stock options will continue to be governed by the Plan. As of the date of December 15, 2021, there were 3,587,771 stock options outstanding, leaving an aggregate of 4,462,378 to be granted under the Plan.

Effective January 25, 2022, the Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 1,869,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation pursuant to the Stock Option Plan. Each stock option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.47 per share, vest over 36 months and expire on the fifth anniversary of the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company's Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com or contact:

- Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

- Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Red Pine Exploration Inc. to Expand Resource at Wawa Gold Project

GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Red Pine Exploration Inc. to Expand Resource at Wawa Gold Project

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) ("Red Pine"), to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on its Wawa Gold project, consisting of a claim package of 6,986 hectares and a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

GoldSpot works with leading exploration and mining clients across all commodities and deposit types, using cutting-edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration across resources. Recent successes by GoldSpot with both leading producers and explorer/developers have demonstrated the potential to expand resources and make new discoveries using this advanced analytical technology.

why is first cobalt stock falling

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Makes New Discovery – Hits 5.2 g/t Gold over 6.31 m Beneath the Surluga NI 43-101 Resource

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces the discovery of a new mineralized gold zone, beneath the Surluga Deposit1, during its on-going exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-289 successfully intersected the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit), 350 metres down-plunge of the current resource boundaries, with a significant intercept of 5.2 g/t gold over 6.31 metres (true width) at a depth of 570 metres. Hole SD-20-287 intersected 4.1 g/t gold over 0.94 metres (true width) below 450 metres depth.

These new drilling results indicate that high-grade gold mineralization extends at depth, well beyond the footprint of the current resource of the Surluga Deposit, and that the resource can be expanded (Figure 1).

TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Set to Resume Drilling and Field Activities at the Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces the relaunching of field activities and drilling at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 km southeast of Wawa, Ontario. The 2020 drilling program was suspended in March due to COVID-19 (see March 31, 2020 News Release). With strict health protocols in place, geologists are now on site to re-open camp and resume field operations this week. The drilling program will relaunch within the next two weeks. Red Pine’s programs are fully-funded and the Company was able to complete approximately 3,000 metres of a 16,000-metres drilling program before suspending operations. Results for 3 drill holes completed this winter are pending and will be announced as they are received.

2020 Drilling Program
The 2020 expansion drilling program will continue to focus on the down-plunge and downdip extensions of the Surluga Deposit to expand the current NI 43-101 resource1 both laterally and to depth.

TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Intersects 5.7 g/t Gold Over 0.6 Metres And 5.2 g/t Over 0.9 Metres 100 Metres Below The Current Surluga Resource

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces new drilling results from its Winter 2020 exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-285A and SD-20-286 were testing the deeper extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, beyond the current footprint of the Surluga Deposit1. Hole SD-20-285A intersected 5.7 g/t gold over 0.6 metres at a depth of 444 metres down-hole while SD-20-286 intersected 3 zones of high-grade gold mineralization between 541 and 567 metres. These results indicate that gold mineralization does extend beyond the Surluga Deposit’s currently defined depth of 325 metres (Figure 1). The 2020 drill program has been delayed due to COVID-19 (see March 31, 2020 News Release), but exploration activities are ongoing at the Wawa Gold Project and drill results for another 3 holes that were completed prior to the shutdown will be released as they are received.

Quentin Yarie, Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine, stated, “The first set of drill results from the 2020 drill program suggests that the Surluga Deposit continues and can grow at depth. The first drill holes were exploring the largely untested areas of the structure with results showing that there is a broad distribution of gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone indicative of higher-grade gold mineralization within the zone and at depth. We expect that results from the holes that we were able to drill to date will enable us to further define the geometry of the mineralization below the current resource. This newly discovered extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone will continue to be a high priority target when we resume our 2020 drilling program.”

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . In Q4-2021, Rover tested a ground induced polarized survey ("IP Survey") over proven high-grade gold zones on the property. The test results indicated a positive correlation between IP Survey chargeability and the sulfide content in the Bugow Iron Formation . High-grade gold at Cabin is associated with elevated-sulfide concentration. The Company followed up the successful test survey, with an extensive ground IP Survey that covered the Beaver Zone, Andrew Zone, and the Camp Target . The Company is pleased to announce that one of the highlights of the IP Survey is a large anomaly that appears to extend the Beaver Zone 200 meters to the southeast (of the final drill hole of the 2021 drill program, CL-21-40), trending towards the high-grade Arrow Zone. On December 7, 2021 the Company released the results of its drilling at the Beaver Zone. Highlights from drilling at the Beaver Zone included 6.4 meters of 4.63 gt Au (from 42.6m to 49.0m), including 2.6 meters of 7.80 gt Au . Highlights of 2020 drilling at the Arrow Zone included 32 meters of 13.6 gt Au .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af8677ef-97f9-4af4-ae36-0b658b890081

SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional assay results from the Blueberry Zone on its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The Blueberry Zone drilling is part of a 14,500 m drill program completed during the 2021 season and is located north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC . Initially discovered during a small drill program in 2019, the Blueberry Zone has become one of the most significant areas of deposit growth on the property and has more than quadrupled its strike length in the past 9 months, to a length now exceeding 650 metres.

"Blueberry continues to deliver consistent results with these near surface hits, illustrating the grade continuity of the primary structure." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "We believe that this expanding zone could be a major production centre for the area. The untested potential of the andesite – siltstone contact leaves tremendous upside as it remains open at depth and along strike where our geologists have mapped it hundreds of additional metres to the south before it becomes hidden beneath the overlying historic lakebed sediments."

GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys to conduct a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) advises that its employees and staff are safe and that its activities in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation. In addition, the Company notes that several operational mining companies have provided updates advising that activities are unaffected. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:

