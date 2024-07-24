Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Astute Metals NL

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

Second batch of assays delivers further high-grade intersections

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the next four holes, RMRC004-007, of the inaugural Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, have returned high-grade mineralisation.

Key Highlights

  • Multiple lithium intersections reported in assay results for the next four holes, RMRC004-007, with intersections up to +80m thickness, including:
  • RMRC004: 83.8m @ 1,230ppm Li from 16.8m.
  • RMRC005: 80.8m @ 1,270ppm Li from 56.4m
  • RMRC006: 62.5m @ 1,070ppm Li from 6.1m and 70.1m @ 1,090ppm Li from 89.9m
  • RMRC007: 74.7m @ 1,160ppm Li from 18.3m
  • Intersections sit mid-project within 4.6km of strike length drilled to date at Red Mountain.
  • Assay results for the remaining four drill holes expected in late July.

Assay results from the second batch of samples include the following drill intersections:

  • RMRC004 : 13.7m @ 1,070ppm Li / 0.57% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from surface
    • 83.8m @ 1,230ppm Li / 0.65% LCE from 16.8m
  • RMRC005 : 26.0m @ 656ppm Li / 0.35% LCE from 3.0m
    • 80.8m @ 1,270ppm Li / 0.68% LCE from 56.4m to End of Hole
  • RMRC006 : 62.5m @ 1,070ppm Li / 0.57% LCE from 6.1m
    • 15.3m @ 896ppm Li / 0.48% LCE from 71.6m 70.1m @ 1,090ppm Li / 0.58% LCE from 89.9m
  • RMRC007 : 74.7m @ 1,160ppm Li / 0.61% LCE from 18.3m
    • 25.9m @ 1,580ppm Li / 0.84% LCE from 115.8m

This second batch of assays, from drill holes located centrally within the group drilled so far (Figure 1), demonstrate thicker intersections than those previously announced, with all four holes intersecting +70m zones grading over 1,000ppm lithium. These outstanding results indicate the scale and grade potential at Red Mountain, as it continues to emerge as a project of significance in North America. Assays for the final four holes from the campaign are expected to be received later this month, which, along with other results, will allow the Company to determine the next steps at this highly prospective Project.

Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:

“Our confidence in the scale and significance of this discovery continues to increase with each successful drill-hole at Red Mountain. Assays from the latest four holes have exceeded expectations and returned some very thick, high-grade intercepts which have confirmed robust lithium mineralisation in the middle of the project, between intersections from the discovery holes.

“With final assay results expected for the remaining four holes shortly, data from all holes will then be integrated into an updated geological model for Red Mountain with a view to expediting the process to achieving a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.”

Figure 1. Drill-hole locations and intersections, and gridded soil sample geochemistry over aerial image.

About Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE)

Unlike spodumene concentrate, which is a feedstock for a value-added battery product, Lithium Carbonate is a principal lithium-ion battery product, which may be used directly in battery production or converted to other battery products such as lithium hydroxide. The Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Lithium Carbonate China Index priced lithium carbonate product at US$13,710/t6 as of 12 June 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

