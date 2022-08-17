Lithium Investing News

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, offers the following comments on the climate-focused Critical Mineral provisions in a new bill signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden this week.

The bill, formally known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, includes a 10% advanced manufacturing production tax credit that spans the production of critical battery minerals to downstream production of cathode and anode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. In an extensive section on energy security and climate change, the bill also includes more than $60 billion to incentivize renewable and clean energy manufacturing in the U.S. Eligibility is open to companies operating in North America or from countries with which the U.S. has a formal trade agreement.

Tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) are restored, but with restrictions based on where the batteries are built and where the critical materials in the batteries are mined, recycled, or processed. According to the Congressional Research Service's summary of tax provisions in the bill:

"To receive the $3,750 critical minerals [tax] credit, the vehicle's battery must contain a threshold percentage (in value) of critical minerals that were extracted or processed in a country with which the United States has a free trade agreement, or recycled in North America. The threshold percentage would be 40% through 2023, increasing to 50% in 2024, 60% in 2025, 70% in 2026, and 80% after 2026.

To receive the $3,750 battery components portion of the credit, the percentage of the battery's components manufactured or assembled in North America would have to meet threshold amounts. For vehicles placed in service through 2023, the percentage would be 50%. The percentage increases to 60% for 2024 and 2025, 70% for 2026, 80% for 2027, 90% for 2028, and 100% after 2028."

In recognition of geopolitical concerns and supply chain vulnerabilities, the bill prohibits taking the EV tax credit on any vehicle purchased after December 31, 2024, in which battery materials are sourced from "foreign entities of concern," defined in U.S. law as China, Russia, Iran or North Korea.

"The new law comes less than four months after the U.S. designated the major battery materials -- including those RecycLiCo will extract from spent batteries -- as essential materials under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950," said Dan McGroarty, a member of the Company's Advisory Board. "I see this as a strong signal that U.S. policymakers are coming to understand that the 'battery criticals' are true dual-use materials, required for the national economy as well as national security." The law authorizes an additional $500 million for the Department of Defense to use to encourage the production of Title III materials.

The bill aligns with the Company's efforts to advance its RecycLiCo patented process and follows the latest company developments such as the demonstration plant project achieving 163% of its designed leach processing capacity, a third-party life cycle assessment that reports RecycLiCo's lower environmental impact to produce battery materials, and the production of NMC811 cathode precursor material.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc, doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management
American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) to receive an Investor Presentation

american manganesecleantech investingfse:2ammanganese developmentmanganese investingotc:amyzftsx stockstsxv:amyLithium Investing
AMY:CA
American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc.


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves 163% of Designed Leach Processing Capacity

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves 163% of Designed Leach Processing Capacity

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") is pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved 163% of the demonstration plant's designed processing capacity of 500 kgday for lithium-ion battery cathode scraps

The RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule consists of an organized approach that evaluates individual processing steps with scaled up equipment and different commercially available lithium-ion battery waste feed material in comparison to the laboratory and pilot plant scale tests. In the instance of the demonstration plant's leaching stage, the increase in processing capacity can be attributed to the effectiveness of the company's patented process, equipment selection, and operational expertise. The optimized processing parameters that exceeded calculated expectations will be used as data points for the upcoming commercial plant design.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Receives Funding for Feasibility Study on Black Mass Material from End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Receives Funding for Feasibility Study on Black Mass Material from End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a feasibility study to target the removal of fluoride from black mass containing high concentrations of fluoride

When a lithium-ion battery reaches its end-of-life, the battery undergoes a mechanical pre-treatment method that produces a black mass material containing lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and unwanted impurities such as fluoride. These impurities can cause significant corrosion and contamination issues in the downstream hydrometallurgical processing steps.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Life Cycle Assessment Results for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling-Upcycling Process

LCA was Conducted in Accordance with ISO Standards and Critically Reviewed by Independent Experts

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce the results of a life cycle assessment (LCA) completed by Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy, on the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Delivers NMC-811 Cathode Precursor from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material

American Manganese Delivers NMC-811 Cathode Precursor from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material

Highlights:

  • NMC-811 cathode precursor delivered to active collaborators in North America, Europe, and Asia
  • Recycled material to be third-party analyzed and battery performance tested
  • Internal analysis indicates product specifications are within desired industry ranges
  • NMC-811 cathode precursor recycled and upcycled from electric vehicle black mass

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to provide an update on its technology and partnership development strategy

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Reschedules Shareholder Meeting

American Manganese Reschedules Shareholder Meeting

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") has rescheduled its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Further details on the meeting will be contained in a new Notice of Meeting and the management information circular that will be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR

About American Manganese Inc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Highlights

  • SQM will hold a hybrid Investor Day virtually and at the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2022 . For more information or to register please visit https://sqm.connectid.cloud/ .
  • As a result of our operations during the first half of the year, over US$2.2 billion will go to public coffers.
  • SQM reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of US$1,655.4 million .
  • Earnings per share totaled US$5 .80 for the first half of 2022, higher than the US$0.55 reported for the first half of 2021.
  • Revenues for the first half of 2022 were US$4,618.6 million .

SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 18 , at 12:00pm ET ( 12:00pm Chile time).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
chinese flags

Building Lithium Supply Chains: What Can the West Learn from Asia?

The green energy transition is well underway, with governments around the world stepping up their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and move away from fossil fuels.

Moves from the US Biden administration have seen millions of dollars committed to securing supply of key raw materials and strengthening its domestic supply chain. Europe is not far behind, with its own plans and investments also moving ahead.

As the urgency for reaching climate change goals increases, the West has been waking up to the dependence it has on Asia for its critical minerals supply chains and as a result the lack of control to meet its ambitious electrification objectives.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources

Assays Confirm Further High-Grade Lithium Up To 2.15% Li2o At Mavis Lake

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce further assay results from the drilling campaign at the Company’s 100%-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project (“the Project”) in Ontario, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
three stacked wooden blocks with question marks

Lithium Investing in a Season of Volatility, Economic Uncertainty and Oversupply Fears

With recession fears, inflation and volatility dominating the investment landscape, navigating this tough economic season has become crucial for everyone.

For lithium investors, oversupply worries have added to the uncertainty, despite increasing optimism from lithium producers and stronger government initiatives to move away from fossil fuels to greener sources of energy.

During times like this, it can be challenging to make investment decisions, but there are also chances to find new opportunities and get a better understanding of the dynamics and fundamentals of the lithium industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium

Noram Highlights Milestones during First Six Months of 2022, Provides Corporate Outlook, and Expands Management Team

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. (“Noram” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is pleased to review the Company’s exceptional success during the first six months of 2022 and to highlight corporate activities planned for the remainder of year at its 100%-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon Studer as VP of Corporate Development - Europe.

Highlights of January to June 2022 Corporate Milestones:

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

New Pegmatite Outcrop Discovered at Adina

Hard-rock lithium explorer and developer Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new pegmatite dyke as part of the recently concluded three-week field exploration program at the Company’s Adina project in Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×