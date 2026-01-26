Realbotix to Release its 2025 Audited Year End Financial Results on or before February 28, 2026

Realbotix to Release its 2025 Audited Year End Financial Results on or before February 28, 2026

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robots, today announced that it expects to complete and file its annual filings for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Filings") on or before February 28, 2026.

As the 2025 Annual Filings are expected to be filed following the prescribed filing deadline of January 28, 2026. The Company has applied for a filing extension with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") along with a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). The MCTO will prohibit trading in the securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer until the 2025 Annual Filings have been filed. The OSC has not yet rendered a decision on the Company's application.

The Company does not anticipate any material changes to previously disclosed financial or operational information. There are no material unresolved matters in connection with the preparation of the 2025 Annual Filings, and the Company is working diligently to complete the filing process within the extended requested timeframe.

The 2025 Annual Filings will consist of: (a) the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2025; (b) the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2025; and (c) the certifications of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings .

During the period of default and until the filing of the 2025 Annual Filings, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as required by National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders . The Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout in accordance with the principles set out in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions .

The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings, and, other than as disclosed in the Company's press releases, there is no material information concerning the Company that has not been publicly disclosed.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

