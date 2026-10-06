Realbotix to Exhibit at Humanoids Summit in Silicon Valley

Realbotix will demonstrate its humanoid robots, conversational AI and Vision technology for attendees of the December Humanoids Summit .

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems, announces it will be showcasing its humanoid robots and AI at the upcoming Humanoids Summit taking place in Silicon Valley on December 1-2, 2026.

A Realbotix humanoid robot will be displayed on the conference floor, where it will interact with attendees and demonstrate the Company's conversational AI and proprietary vision system in a live event setting.

In addition to presenting its humanoid robots, Realbotix will also highlight the AI and Vision platform that powers them. The Company's AI is designed to support natural conversation and customizable knowledge bases, allowing organizations to tailor interactions for different applications. The Company's patented Vinci Vision enables its robots to maintain natural eye contact and capture interaction data using real-time facial, voice recognition, and behavioural tracking.

The Realbotix AI platform operates across multiple devices including robots, desktop computers, laptops, and mobile devices. This cross-platform approach enables consistent AI interaction whether users engage physically with a robot or digitally through other devices, expanding the potential reach and scalability of the Realbotix platform.

"The Humanoid Summit brings together some of the most forward-thinking technology communities in the world," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "This will be the first time Realbotix showcases its robots and AI platform in Silicon Valley."

Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel will speak at the conference and participate in live demonstrations.

Summit attendees will be able to view live demonstrations of Realbotix's humanoid robotics and AI technology.

Brands and businesses interested in partnering with Realbotix can contact sales@realbotix.com .

About Realbotix
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining the Company's online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, the Company's humanoid robot, on X , Instagram, and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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