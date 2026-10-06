Realbotix to Exhibit at Humanoids Summit in Silicon Valley

Realbotix will demonstrate its humanoid robots, conversational AI and Vision technology for attendees of the December Humanoids Summit .
Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems, announces it will be showcasing its humanoid robots and AI at the upcoming Humanoids Summit taking place in Silicon Valley on December 1-2, 2026.
A Realbotix humanoid robot will be displayed on the conference floor, where it will interact with attendees and demonstrate the Company's conversational AI and proprietary vision system in a live event setting.
In addition to presenting its humanoid robots, Realbotix will also highlight the AI and Vision platform that powers them. The Company's AI is designed to support natural conversation and customizable knowledge bases, allowing organizations to tailor interactions for different applications. The Company's patented Vinci Vision enables its robots to maintain natural eye contact and capture interaction data using real-time facial, voice recognition, and behavioural tracking.
The Realbotix AI platform operates across multiple devices including robots, desktop computers, laptops, and mobile devices. This cross-platform approach enables consistent AI interaction whether users engage physically with a robot or digitally through other devices, expanding the potential reach and scalability of the Realbotix platform.
"The Humanoid Summit brings together some of the most forward-thinking technology communities in the world," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "This will be the first time Realbotix showcases its robots and AI platform in Silicon Valley."
Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel will speak at the conference and participate in live demonstrations.
Summit attendees will be able to view live demonstrations of Realbotix's humanoid robotics and AI technology.
Brands and businesses interested in partnering with Realbotix can contact sales@realbotix.com .
About Realbotix
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
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sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490