Realbotix to Exhibit at CES 2027

Realbotix to present its lineup of robots as an exhibitor at the 2027 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2027.
Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems, announces it will return as an exhibitor at one of the world's foremost technology events, the Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") 2027, in Las Vegas. Realbotix will exhibit its AI-powered humanoid robots along with its interactive AI and vision systems and its new Echo line of products.
Building on the success of prior demonstrations at CES 2026, which welcomed more than 148,000 attendees from around the globe, Realbotix will return with an expanded embodied AI presence to create elevated human-robot interactions for CES attendees.
"We are excited to return to CES with an expanded lineup that showcases the progress we have made in humanoid robotics and embodied AI," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "CES gives us an unparalleled opportunity to demonstrate our latest innovations, including our new Echo product line, to a global audience."
CES 2027, taking place from January 6 th to 9 th , 2027, is the world's foremost technology event drawing attendees from around the globe, including senior-level executives, industry professionals, media representatives and thousands of exhibitors.
Realbotix will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Booth 12734, with live demonstrations running daily throughout the show.
For more information on Realbotix or to schedule interviews at CES 2027, please contact: media@realbotix.com .
About Realbotix
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
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