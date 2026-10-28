Realbotix Relaunched Ask Aria Digital AI Avatar

Ask Aria, an AI powered 3D digital avatar, is now available on the Realbotix.com website. Ask Aria delivers expressive conversations and introduces Vinci-powered visual awareness, establishing the foundation for personalized, memory-enabled experiences.
Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a developer of humanoid robots and AI systems, today announced the relaunch of Ask Aria, its interactive online AI experience. The AI powering Ask Aria is the same conversational technology used in Realbotix's new Echo humanoid robots. The upgraded experience features enhanced expressiveness and improved conversational intelligence.
Ask Aria is an AI-powered digital 3D avatar available at www.realbotix.com . It combines speech recognition and text-to-speech capabilities across more than 100 languages, enabling users to engage in natural voice conversations on virtually any topic. Designed to run across devices, the experience also supports image creation within the interaction and establishes the groundwork for personalized, memory-enabled features. The online application allows potential customers to test the Echo AI platform before making a purchase.
"Ask Aria gives people a direct way to experience the same AI that powers our Echo robots," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix. "This upgraded release makes the interaction more expressive and capable, and it lets prospective customers evaluate the technology in a simple, accessible format."
The online version also provides access to elements of the Company's patented Vinci AI vision system. Users can enable their device's camera to activate Vinci-powered visual awareness. With camera access enabled, the digital Aria avatar can interpret facial expressions, maintain eye-gaze interaction, and recognize people, objects, and other elements of a user's surroundings. This visual context helps Aria better understand the user and their environment, supporting more natural, context-aware conversations.
The relaunch of Ask Aria is part of Realbotix's broader strategy to expand access to its AI platform beyond physical robots into scalable digital experiences available across devices. As part of the Company's roadmap toward a subscription-based digital companion platform, Realbotix expects to introduce subscription access to advanced Ask Aria features in 2027. Planned features include persistent conversational memory that enables Aria to remember users and build continuity across interactions, customizable voice and visual appearance, personalized interaction profiles, and specialized experiences designed to support deeper long-term engagement.
Ask Aria also continues to serve as a global demonstration environment for Realbotix's AI capabilities, enabling prospective partners, customers, and stakeholders to experience the Company's conversational and vision-enabled interaction technology firsthand.
The upgraded Ask Aria experience is available now at www.realbotix.com through compatible web browsers and mobile devices.
Brands and businesses interested in learning more about enterprise AI customizations can contact sales@realbotix.com .
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a U.S. based developer of humanoid robots and advanced AI systems designed for natural human interaction in enterprise and consumer settings. Manufactured in the United States, the company's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid motion, agentic vision, and rich social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a leader in human-centric robotics and embedded AI.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on X , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on X , Instagram, and TikTok .
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing of production and deliveries, production volumes, the availability, features and pricing of Echo AI plans, the Vinci Vision System and the Echo digital companion, and the anticipated benefits of Echo.
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028971304/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490