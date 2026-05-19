Realbotix Provides Update on Nasdaq Listing

Transaction to take Realbotix LLC, a premier social humanoid robot company, to the Nasdaq
Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Parent Company"), a leading AI humanoid robot manufacturer for social tasks, is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced transaction to list Realbotix LLC ("RealLLC" or the "Subsidiary"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Realbotix, on the Nasdaq Capital Market via a reverse takeover transaction with Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) ("ONCO").
The proposed transaction will result in the robotics and AI business of RealLLC to be listed on Nasdaq, with the Parent Company (Realbotix) maintaining a 75–90% ownership stake. No action is required by existing Realbotix shareholders as there are no changes to the structure of the Parent Company. The transaction is expected to close by October 2026.
Benefits to Realbotix Shareholders:
- Realbotix shareholders retain the upside potential of the enterprise robotics and AI business within RealLLC.
- There are no shares being issued by the Parent Company nor is a share consolidation required in the proposed transaction.
- Realbotix will appoint four out of five directors to the ONCO board of directors at close.
- This transaction unlocks value in the commercial robotics and AI business held at RealLLC by separating it from the Parent Company's direct-to-consumer business.
- The closing capital at ONCO provides non-dilutive financing to grow the commercial robotics and AI business.
"Once listed on the Nasdaq, there will be a clearer and more visible market value for the commercial robotics business and greater access to capital, institutional investors, and long-term growth opportunities," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Importantly, existing Realbotix shareholders will continue to participate in the future upside of the commercial robotics division through ownership in the Nasdaq-listed entity."
"Onconetix is committed to completing the acquisition of Realbotix LLC. Every day we read more about AI and the role humanoid robots will play in our future," said David White, CEO of Onconetix. "This transaction will give Onconetix an opportunity to participate in this rapidly developing part of the market."
RealLLC is a Nevada based subsidiary of Realbotix, the Parent Company. RealLLC designs and manufactures AI-powered humanoid robots for use in consumer-facing social roles such as customer service, healthcare, education, hospitality, and entertainment. RealLLC's operations include an engineering division, AI software division, robotics patents, and intellectual property.
RealLLC is a leader in embodied and physical AI with technology that enables autonomous humanoid robot behavior and does not require teleoperation from a human to function.
The proposed transaction, first announced on February 12, 2026, remains subject to certain conditions precedent to closing, including the requisite approval of the ONCO shareholders and regulators.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems designed for human interaction across enterprise and consumer environments.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, agentic vision, and social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics and embedded-AI solutions.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Keep up to date with Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on X , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on X , Instagram and TikTok .
About Onconetix, Inc.
Onconetix (Nasdaq: ONCO) is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative solutions for men's health and oncology. Onconetix owns Proclarix®, an in vitro diagnostic test for prostate cancer originally developed by Proteomedix and approved for sale in the European Union ("EU") under the IVDR, which it anticipates will be marketed in the U.S. as a lab developed test ("LDT") through its license agreement with Labcorp. For more information, visit www.onconetix.com .
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction between the ONCO and RealLLC intends to file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") to register the common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement will include a proxy statement pursuant to which ONCO will seek shareholder approval of the proposed transaction and a prospectus of the Company (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), and each of ONCO and RealLLC may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be sent to ONCO shareholders. This is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement/Prospectus or any other relevant documents that ONCO, Parent Company or RealLLC has filed or will file with the SEC. BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND ENTIRELY READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ONCO, THE PARENT COMPANY, REALLLC, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AND RELATED MATTERS.
A copy of the Registration Statement, Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed by ONCO, Parent Company or RealLLC with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge, when they become available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The information on ONCO's or the Parent Company's respective websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either company makes with the SEC.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or the solicitation of any proxy, vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519598336/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490