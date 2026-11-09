Realbotix Provides Update on Nasdaq Listing Timeline

Outside date extended to March 31, 2027, for transaction to take Realbotix LLC, a premier social humanoid robot company, to the Nasdaq.
Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Parent Company"), a manufacturer of humanoid robots and AI systems, announces that it has extended the outside date for completion of its all-stock merger transaction between Realbotix LLC ("RealLLC" or the "Subsidiary"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Realbotix, and Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) ("ONCO") to March 31, 2027.
"We appreciate shareholder patience as we move closer to completing the merger with Onconetix," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "The extension demonstrates the mutual commitment to complete this transaction, and the benefits to our mutual shareholders. Onconetix has already advanced Realbotix LLC $3 million to show their commitment to completing this transaction as quickly as possible."
The proposed transaction will result in the robotics and AI business of RealLLC to be listed on Nasdaq, with the Parent Company (Realbotix) maintaining a 75–95% ownership stake. No action is required by existing Realbotix shareholders as there are no changes to the structure of the Parent Company. The transaction is now expected to close before the end of the first calendar quarter of 2027.
Under the Amendment, the outside date under the Share Exchange Agreement has been extended from November 30, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The Amendment also removes the minimum net cash closing condition from the Share Exchange Agreement, allowing the transaction to proceed to closing without ONCO being required to satisfy such condition.
Benefits to Realbotix Shareholders:
- Realbotix shareholders retain the upside potential of the enterprise robotics and AI business within RealLLC.
- There are no shares being issued by the Parent Company nor is a share consolidation required in the proposed transaction.
- Realbotix will appoint four out of five directors to the ONCO board of directors at close.
- This transaction unlocks value in the commercial robotics and AI business held at RealLLC by separating it from the Parent Company's direct-to-consumer business.
- The closing capital at ONCO provides non-dilutive financing to grow the commercial robotics and AI business.
RealLLC is a Nevada based subsidiary of Realbotix, the Parent Company. RealLLC designs and manufactures AI-powered humanoid robots for use in consumer-facing social roles such as customer service, healthcare, education, hospitality, and entertainment. RealLLC's operations include an engineering division, AI software division, robotics patents, and intellectual property.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a U.S. based developer of humanoid robots and advanced AI systems designed for natural human interaction in enterprise and consumer settings. Manufactured in the United States, the Company's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid motion, agentic vision, and rich social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a leader in human-centric robotics and embodied AI.
Realbotix will be exhibiting at the Humanoid Summit in Silicon Valley on December 1-2, 2026, and CES 2027 in Las Vegas on January 6-9, 2027. Attendees of the events will be able to view live demonstrations and presentations of the Realbotix Series 1 humanoid robots and AI.
Realbotix.com : Product site
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About Onconetix, Inc.
Onconetix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCO) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of innovative oncology solutions. Onconetix owns Proclarix®, an in vitro diagnostic test for prostate cancer originally developed by Proteomedix and approved for sale in the European Union under the IVDR, which it anticipates will be marketed in the U.S. as a lab developed test through its license agreement with Labcorp. For more information, visit www.onconetix.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
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Telephone: 647-578-7490