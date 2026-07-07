Realbotix Partners with Bloom to Launch UK Pilot Using Humanoid Robots to Combat Elderly Social Isolation

Relationship creates a pathway into UK public-sector opportunities as Realbotix applies embodied AI to address ageing populations, workforce pressures and unmet social engagement needs.

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI, today announced a partnership with Bloom Procurement Services ("Bloom") to launch a pilot program deploying socially assistive robots to combat loneliness and improve wellbeing among elderly residents in Northeast England.

Realbotix has been accredited as a supplier in Bloom's marketplace, creating a compliant route to UK public sector contracts. The partnership will initially focus on care settings in Northeast England, where robots will provide companionship, cognitive stimulation, emotional support, and routine wellbeing check-ins.

The evidence-based pilot will evaluate resident engagement, cognitive health indicators, staff feedback, and overall impact on loneliness and quality of life. Designed to supplement — not replace — human caregivers; the robots feature natural conversation, eye contact, facial expressiveness, and personalized interaction.

"Ageing populations and workforce shortages are driving demand for technologies that deliver genuine human connection 1 ," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Our partnership with Bloom gives us a strategic entry into UK public sector opportunities and advances our mission to deploy embodied AI for meaningful social impact."

"A core part of Bloom's mission is connecting public sector organizations with innovative solutions that deliver better outcomes," said Adam Jacobs, Founder and Executive Director of Bloom Services. "This partnership with Realbotix allows us to thoughtfully evaluate how responsible AI robotics can address loneliness and improve wellbeing for older adults across the UK."

If successful, the partnership could create a scalable pathway for broader adoption of Realbotix's robotic and AI avatar platform across the UK public sector.

About Realbotix

Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on X , Instagram, and TikTok .

About Bloom Procurement Services

Bloom Services provides a fully managed procurement service that connects UK public sector organizations with professional service suppliers through compliant frameworks and managed delivery support. Bloom's team manages the procurement journey from specification build through sourcing, contract management, payments and compliance, helping public bodies access specialist capability efficiently and transparently.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

__________________________________

1 Wang S, Bolling K, Mao W, Reichstadt J, Jeste D, Kim HC, Nebeker C. Technology to Support Aging in Place: Older Adults' Perspectives. Healthcare (Basel). 2019 Apr 10;7(2):60. doi: 10.3390/healthcare7020060. PMID: 30974780; PMCID: PMC6627975.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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