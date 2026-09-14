Realbotix LLC Announces Bridge Loan from Onconetix

Bridge loan strengthens Realbotix's working capital position while the parties advance the proposed merger.
Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Realbotix LLC, has entered into a loan agreement with Onconetix, Inc. ("Onconetix") for an unsecured bridge loan facility in connection with the proposed merger transaction involving Realbotix LLC and Onconetix previously announced on February 12, 2026.
The bridge loan provides transaction-aligned working capital to Realbotix LLC while the parties advance the merger.
Key Terms
- Onconetix is the lender, Realbotix LLC is the borrower, and Realbotix Corp. provides a guarantee of payment under the note.
- The facility consists of an unsecured promissory note with an initial draw of US$2,500,000 and additional draws available up to an aggregate amount of US$5,000,000.
- The note is non-interest bearing. At closing of the merger, the note and all obligations under the loan documents will be automatically cancelled and discharged in full, without payment by Realbotix LLC or Realbotix Corp.
- If the merger agreement is terminated, interest accrues on the outstanding principal amount at 12% per annum from the date of termination.
"The loan provides working capital for Realbotix LLC during the merger process, and preserves the economic alignment between Realbotix and Onconetix," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.
The loan agreement contains customary limited representations and warranties, limited events of default, and a negative covenant restricting Realbotix LLC and Realbotix Corp. from incurring, assuming, guaranteeing, or otherwise becoming liable for additional indebtedness without Onconetix's prior written consent. The loan is unsecured and does not require any security interest, lien, pledge, collateral assignment, UCC filing, or other collateral arrangement.
About Realbotix
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
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Telephone: 647-578-7490