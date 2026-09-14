Realbotix LLC Announces Bridge Loan from Onconetix

Realbotix LLC Announces Bridge Loan from Onconetix

Bridge loan strengthens Realbotix's working capital position while the parties advance the proposed merger.

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Realbotix LLC, has entered into a loan agreement with Onconetix, Inc. ("Onconetix") for an unsecured bridge loan facility in connection with the proposed merger transaction involving Realbotix LLC and Onconetix previously announced on February 12, 2026.

The bridge loan provides transaction-aligned working capital to Realbotix LLC while the parties advance the merger.

Key Terms

  • Onconetix is the lender, Realbotix LLC is the borrower, and Realbotix Corp. provides a guarantee of payment under the note.
  • The facility consists of an unsecured promissory note with an initial draw of US$2,500,000 and additional draws available up to an aggregate amount of US$5,000,000.
  • The note is non-interest bearing. At closing of the merger, the note and all obligations under the loan documents will be automatically cancelled and discharged in full, without payment by Realbotix LLC or Realbotix Corp.
  • If the merger agreement is terminated, interest accrues on the outstanding principal amount at 12% per annum from the date of termination.

"The loan provides working capital for Realbotix LLC during the merger process, and preserves the economic alignment between Realbotix and Onconetix," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.

The loan agreement contains customary limited representations and warranties, limited events of default, and a negative covenant restricting Realbotix LLC and Realbotix Corp. from incurring, assuming, guaranteeing, or otherwise becoming liable for additional indebtedness without Onconetix's prior written consent. The loan is unsecured and does not require any security interest, lien, pledge, collateral assignment, UCC filing, or other collateral arrangement.

About Realbotix
Realbotix Corp. is a U.S. based innovator of humanoid robots and embodied AI systems designed for natural human interaction. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid movement, vision systems, and advanced social engagement. The Company's platforms are developed for applications in healthcare, education, service industries, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.realbotix.ai .

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on X , Instagram, and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Tokens.comneo:coinblockchain investing
COIN:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Tokens.com

Tokens.com

Proof-of-Stake Technology and Entry to the Growing DeFi Space

Proof-of-Stake Technology and Entry to the Growing DeFi Space Keep Reading...
Gold stablecoin against stock ticker backdrop.

Crypto Market Update: Coinbase Partners With Moov on Stablecoins

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (September 14) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin and Cardano coins on electronic circuit board with blurred warm lights in the background.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Republicans Unveil Revised CLARITY Act Ahead of Vote

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (September 11) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Chris Turner.

Chris Turner on Building Interoperability for Real-World Assets

Tokenization is shifting from hype to infrastructure, but adoption is limited because platforms can't communicate seamlessly across jurisdictions, exchanges and compliance frameworks. Without shared standards, tokenized real-world assets become isolated inside proprietary systems, restricting... Keep Reading...
Red grid background with downward red arrows and fluctuating white line graph.

Crypto Market Update: Hunter Biden's LAPTOP Token Flops on Debut

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (September 9) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news... Keep Reading...
Ryan Louvar.

Why the SEC’s Innovation Exemption Delay Matters for Tokenized Securities

The SEC’s delayed innovation exemption has created a fresh round of questions for firms building in tokenized securities, digital assets and on-chain market infrastructure. What was supposed to be a key next step for trading, custody and broader market access is now on pause, and that pause may... Keep Reading...
Glowing Bitcoin coin centered over gray background with fluctuating red and blue candlestick charts.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Price Dips After US Jobs Report

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (September 4) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

Silver Hammer Plans a Fall Surface and Drilling Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho, USA

Blue Jay Gold Intersects 14.0 m of 6.15 g/t Gold and 124 g/t Silver at Skukum Creek, Including 10.5 m of 7.84 g/t Gold and 154 g/t Silver

QIMC Engages Echo Seismic and Strum Consulting for 42-kilometre Nova Scotia 2D Seismic Program

Related News

Carney Courts Global Capital at Canada’s First Investment Summit

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

gold investing

Prosecutors Seek Halt on Belo Sun's Volta Grande Gold Mine License

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Plans a Fall Surface and Drilling Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho, USA

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Intersects 14.0 m of 6.15 g/t Gold and 124 g/t Silver at Skukum Creek, Including 10.5 m of 7.84 g/t Gold and 154 g/t Silver

QIMC Engages Echo Seismic and Strum Consulting for 42-kilometre Nova Scotia 2D Seismic Program

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Receives Conditional Approval to List on The TSX and Establishes ATM Program as Longer Term Financial Alternatives