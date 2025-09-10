Realbotix Enters Distribution Partnership With Grupo Kuo

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (" Realbotix " or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, is pleased to announce its new exclusive strategic distribution partnership with Grupo Kuo to bring Realbotix humanoid robots to Spain and Portugal, effective August 31, 2025.

Grupo Kuo, renowned for its expertise in advanced security and long-term relationships with premier hotels and shopping malls, will introduce Realbotix's robots to leading venues, transforming the landscape of hospitality, retail, and security.

Partnership Details:

  • Industry-Leading Security: Realbotix robots, distributed by Grupo Kuo, deliver autonomous monitoring, real-time response, and presence strengthening security for top hotels and malls.
  • Concierge Innovation: The partnership opens new possibilities for personalized guest services across high-end hospitality, blending peaceful security with immediate assistance.
  • Trusted Local Experts: With deep market knowledge, Grupo Kuo ensures seamless deployment and service tailored to the needs of Spain and Portugal's most prestigious venues.

"This partnership with Grupo Kuo allows us to accelerate the adoption of our humanoid robots in Spain and Portugal, especially in environments where safety, quality service, truly matter," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "By joining forces, we expand the boundaries of guest experience and security for premier hotels, shopping centers, and the communities they serve."

"We are very pleased to partner with Realbotix, as their technology fits perfectly with our future vision for security and support services," stated José Antonio de Juan, CEO of Grupo Kuo, after signing the agreement at the IFA trade fair in Berlin, one of the world's most important technology fairs. "Realbotix robots are not just a novelty; they are a powerful tool to support our more than 1,500 professionals and complement our customer service, security, and surveillance services, including access control, real-time customer information, and immediate incident response from our new centralized control center in Madrid. This alliance positions us at the forefront of innovation and will allow us to offer unparalleled added value to our customers."

Organizations interested in deploying Realbotix robots in Spain or Portugal with Grupo Kuo may contact sales@realbotix.com .

About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

About Grupo Kuo
Grupo Kuo is a company specializing in the private security and customer service sector, with a solid track record since 2012. Throughout its evolution, it has established itself as a benchmark thanks to the trust of its clients and the commitment of a highly qualified team.

The company has refined its services and expanded its areas of operation, incorporating continuous improvement processes and obtaining certifications that endorse its high quality standards. Its approach is based on experience, the ongoing training of its staff, and a remarkable ability to adapt to the challenges of a dynamic environment.

Based in Spain and with nearly 1,500 professionals, Grupo Kuo is projecting into the future with a strategic vision geared toward sustained growth. Its business model is based on four fundamental pillars: the development of human talent, commitment to its clients, innovation applied to protection, and operational efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

