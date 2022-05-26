Gaming Investing News

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to join esports broadcast for Armed Forces Sports Championship featuring Halo: Infinite on Twitch; G4TV to rebroadcast final

Rally Cry the technology company building organized gaming for players of all ages and skill levels, has been tabbed as the esports production partner for FORCECON, a massive military gaming and tech event celebrating the intersection of technology, innovation and the United States Armed Forces.

WHAT: Three esports competitions are taking place on the stage at FORCECON:

  • Armed Forces Sports Championship, featuring Halo: Infinite
  • Halo $10K Showdown, for registered FORCECON attendees
  • Air Force Gaming Minor League championships for Fortnite and Rocket League

WHEN: May 28 and May 29

  • May 28 , 11 a.m. CDT : Armed Forces Sports Championship featuring Halo: Infinite
  • May 29 , 10 a.m. CDT : The Halo $10K Showdown
  • May 29 , 11 a.m. CDT : Air Force Gaming minor league finals for Rocket League
  • May 29 , 2 p.m. CDT : Air Force Gaming minor league finals for Fortnite

WHERE: Tech Port Center + Arena, an ASM Global managed facility located in San Antonio, Texas (3331 General Hudnell Dr. San Antonio, TX 78226) and https://www.twitch.tv/usarmyesports and https://www.youtube.com/USArmedForcesSports . G4TV will also premiere the championship match on its linear cable channel on Thursday, June 2 .

HOW: Tickets for in-person attendance are available here on a first-come basis.

WHO: WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to attend FORCECON and serve as co-host and analyst for Armed Forces Sports Championship, which will feature teams from all six branches:

CONTACT: To secure a media badge to attend FORCECON or speak with Rally Cry founder Adam Rosen (ex-Blizzard, Tespa founder) to learn more about the event, please contact Bob Holtzman at bob@co-opmode.gg or 310-386-5315.

ABOUT RALLY CRY
Rally Cry , a technology company located in Southern California , is building organized gaming for players of all ages and skill levels. Founded by esports veteran Adam Rosen , who previously built the largest collegiate esports organization in North America , the company is creating an organized way for gamers to connect, play and compete with each other. The company's engineers, designers, entrepreneurs and lifelong gamers believe gaming is a force for good. Rally Cry has delivered competitive gaming opportunities as a partner of several respected organizations including the US Air Force, US Space Force, Boy Scouts of America, Learfield, Van Wagner and National Football League.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rally-cry-producing-military-esports-competitions-at-forcecon-over-memorial-day-weekend-301555886.html

SOURCE Rally Cry

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Addison Rae, The Sandbox, Coldplay Among the Honorees at the First Annual MEWS Celebrating the Creators, Companies and Communities Building the Metaverse

Hosted in Monaco during Metaverse Entertainment World , the Awards elevate the Web3 tools and technology that are transforming how we live, work, and play.

Advance, in partnership with Subnation, launched MEWS (Metaverse Entertainment World Awards) with an Award Show Gala attended by Web3 business leaders, top media, entertainment and technology executives, and Metaverse mavericks (www.themews.world).

NEOPETS RARE ART AUCTION RAISES OVER $100,000 FOR FOUR CHARITABLE CAUSES

 With the overwhelming support of the Neopets Community, JumpStart®, the parent company of Neopets, is proud to announce a grand donation of over $100,000 USD which will be distributed evenly to four non-profit organizations: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) The Trevor Project Project HOPE and Eden Reforestation Project . These Donations were made possible by the outpouring of support from Neopets fans, who supported a week-long Neopets rare art auction on GiveSmart.com .

The auction featured 26 pieces of unique Neopian art from the walls of the company's headquarters, housed at JumpStart Games headquarters. Now these unique collectibles will adorn the walls of beloved fans across North America.

ALTERED STATE MACHINE ANNOUNCES THE FIRST-EVER METAVERSE AI BOXING GAME "MUHAMMAD ALI -- "THE NEXT LEGENDS"

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MUHAMMAD ALI ENTERPRISES AND NON-FUNGIBLE LABS, THE LEADER IN WEB3 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USHERS NEW AUDIENCES INTO THE METAVERSE WITH A REVOLUTIONARY AI-DRIVEN PLAY-AND-EARN GAME

Altered State Machine (ASM), the leader in web3 artificial intelligence, in partnership with Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), today unveil details surrounding 'Muhammad Ali — The Next Legends.' In the world's first metaverse boxing game, thousands of unique boxers, in NFT "forms" with NFT "brains," will train and compete in a world rooted in the historic legacy of Muhammad Ali . Users can get an early glimpse of the upcoming revolutionary play-and-earn game, follow the development journey and start their pilgrimage toward becoming 'The G.O.A.T.' on the newly launched website: www.thenextlegends.xyz .

Swarmio Media Commences Trading on the OTCQB Under the Ticker Symbol "SWMIF"

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. ("Swarmio" or "The Company") (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market by the OTC Markets Group Inc. Swarmio's common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "SWMIF". Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for SWMIF at www.otcmarkets.com . Swarmio continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "SWRM".

DIVE GAMES APPOINTS VIRGO PR, ADDING TO THE GROWING LIST OF CLIENTS IN THE GAMING DIVISION

Other Clients in The Space include nWay, Petaverse, Upland, And Virtual Reality Stadium Platform VIRTEX

Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today new client Dive Games . The agency has extensive experience in all aspects of gaming PR. Key clients in the space include Virtex, Petaverse, nWay, Upland and many more.

New Esports Franchise Awards 13 Locations on the East Coast in First Month; Targeting Domestic and International Expansion

Valhallan Helps Entrepreneurs Tap into Multibillion-Dollar Esports Market While Developing Next Generation of Esports Players

- New esports concept Valhallan awarded 13 franchise locations in its first month of franchising across major markets in North Carolina South Carolina and others along the East Coast, with the first openings slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. The aggressive rollout is the beginning of several planned markets as Valhallan targets prospective franchisees in additional states, including Texas California Florida New Jersey Arizona Nevada and Louisiana .

