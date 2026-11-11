Radius Gold Confirms Historic Silver-Lead-Zinc Grades from Resampling of Jonco Drill Core and Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") reports results from resampling of historic drill hole JNDH-01 at the Jonco silver project in the Department of Ancash, Peru. Quarter-core from the upper 83 metres of the hole was assayed at ALS Peru. The results confirm the silver-lead-zinc tenor of the original historic 2006 assays. The Company also announces a proposed non-brokered private placement.
Comparison with the 2006 assays
JNDH-01 was drilled in 2006 and assayed at ALS Chemex on half-core. 2026 samples are quarter-core from the remaining material. Original sample breaks and the resample breaks do not coincide, so the two datasets cannot be compared sample for sample, and therefore length-weighted 2 metre composites from surface to 82 metres have been used for comparison. Length-weighted average grades for 0-82 m are shown in Table 1, and 2006 results are similar to recent assays.
Table 1: Comparison of results for 2006 vs 2026 assays (weighted average 0-82 m)
|
Metal
|
2006
|
2026
|
Gold
|
0.09 g/t
|
0.07 g/t
|
Silver
|
29.4 g/t
|
29.5 g/t
|
Lead
|
0.60 %
|
0.56 %
|
Zinc
|
0.51 %
|
0.50 %
|
Arsenic
|
596 ppm
|
504 ppm
As previously reported, the longer historic interval in this hole, 1.2 to 129.3 metres, returned 28.8 g/t silver, 0.62% lead and 0.56% zinc. The resample covers the upper part of that interval and grades are of a similar order.
Downhole, the 2026 traces follow the 2006 peaks and troughs in gold, silver, lead, zinc and arsenic (Figure 1).
Figure 1: JNDH-01, 2 metre composites. Pale line is the 2006 ALS Chemex half-core assay. Solid line is the 2026 ALS Peru quarter-core resample. The 2026 trace ends at 82 metres
On the 41 paired composites, the 2026 assays sit close to the one-to-one line vs the 2006 assays (Figure 2), although as these are length-weighted composites of two different splits of the core, and not a direct comparison of the same sample - some scatter is expected.
Silver, lead and zinc follow the 1:1 line closely: silver is 29.5 g/t against 29.4 g/t, zinc is 0.50% against 0.51%, and lead is 0.56% against 0.60%. Gold and arsenic sit slightly below the line, with 2026 returning 0.07 g/t gold against 0.09 g/t and 504 ppm arsenic against 596 ppm. Antimony sits slightly above the line, with the 2026 results higher than 2006.
These results support the use of the 2006 assays in ongoing evaluation of the Jonco project. The Company will continue to resample selected intervals from the remaining historic drill holes to confirm the 2006 results across the broader drill dataset. In the future, original sample breaks will be honored wherever possible.
2026 assays were completed at ALS Peru S.A., an independent laboratory, by Au-AA23 (30 g fire assay with atomic absorption finish) for gold and ME-MS61r (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish) for multi-element analysis. Additional pulps from the 2026 batch were assayed at Bureau Veritas, also independent of The Company. Results on the core samples are in good agreement between the two laboratories. Certified standards and blanks were inserted with the batch. Reported intervals are downhole lengths. True widths are not known. The 2006 assays are historical results from ALS Chemex. Gold was reported in parts per billion, consistent with fire assay. The multi-element method code is not recorded in the available files, and the 2006 results have not been verified against the original certificates.
Figure 2: 2006 versus 2026 on the 41 paired 2 metre composites from 0 to 82 metres. Grey line is 1:1.
Other metals
The 2026 multi-element results indicate a second variety of mineralization that is unrelated to the intermediate-sulfidation silver-lead-zinc event (Figure 3). At 24 to 26 metres, gold rises to 0.19 g/t while silver, lead, zinc, arsenic and antimony all fall to their lowest values in the sampled interval. At the same depth, potassium, barium, strontium and thallium show increases. Thallium substitutes for potassium in sericite and adularia, and barium and strontium travel with the same alteration. This suggests the possibility of a second generation of mineralization related to a gold-bearing, more alkaline fluid of low-sulfidation character, carrying potassic alteration, in addition to the tetrahedrite, galena and sphalerite of the main stage.
The two styles occurring a few metres apart in the same hole is consistent with telescoping, where an earlier or deeper intermediate-sulfidation base-metal stage has been overprinted by the shallower low-sulfidation gold stage. This overprinting is caused by rapid erosion or uplift during mineralization, exhuming older, deeper mineralization to shallower levels where it is overprinted.
Figure 3: JNDH-01, 2026 ALS Peru, 2 metre composites. Shaded band is 24–26 metres. Gold is associated with thallium, potassium, barium and strontium.
Examining the full core from 1.2 to 380.5 metres, it is apparent that gold and silver are not always associated, and that more than one style of mineralization is present (Figure 4).
Three intervals contain gold with minimal base metals; near 25 metres (mentioned above), as well as from 277.9 to 278.9 metres (0.76 g/t Au) and from 350.0 to 352.0 metres (0.54 g/t Au) – in these latter two intervals gold is associated with high arsenic. They match the low-sulfidation, base-metal-poor gold signature identified in the 2026 resampling.
In contrast, between 95.3 and 97.3 metres, silver reaches 98 g/t with 0.05% copper, 2.4% lead and 2.2% zinc, while gold stays low at 0.14 g/t, and from about 221 to 229 metres, gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and arsenic all rise together. These intervals are consistent with the intermediate-sulfidation base-metal stage (both with and without a gold contribution).
Additional four-acid multi-element work on the remaining holes will allow for further identification and characterization of different mineralization styles and episodes within this telescoped system.
Figure 4: JNDH-01, full hole to 380.5 metres, 2006 ALS Chemex, raw sample intervals. Shaded bands mark intervals of differing metal association discussed in the text.
Planned work on Jonco
The remaining Jonco historic drillcore will be sampled selectively to focus on characterizing different mineralization styles. This work is anticipated to be completed in 2026. In early 2027, Radius plans to complete a soil and rock-chip survey across the Jonco property. All samples will be assayed by four-acid multi-element methods together with fire assay for gold. This work will allow us to test for geochemical signatures of different mineralization styles across the property, and will aid in target generation.
Private Placement Financing
In order to fund the Company's exploration programs, including work at Jonco, and for general working capital purposes, Radius proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 4.0 million units at a price of $0.24 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $960,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35, exercisable for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the private placement.
The warrants will have an exercise acceleration clause such that, following the statutory hold period, if the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.50 or higher for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date to 30 calendar days.
The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with a portion of the financing. Completion of the private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities to be offered pursuant to the financing have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Qualified Person
Luke Longridge, PhD, P.Geo, is the President of Radius and is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Longridge has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. The 2026 assay results have been verified against the laboratory certificates. The 2006 results are historical and have not been independently verified.
About Radius Gold Inc.
Radius Gold Inc. is an exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality projects in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and advance exploration opportunities with strong discovery potential.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Chairman
Radius Gold Inc.
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's exploration activities at the Jonco project; the selective resampling of remaining historic drill core and the timing of that work; the planned soil and rock-chip survey and its timing; the use of four-acid multi-element analysis and fire assay; the use of metal associations to characterize mineralization styles and assist in target generation; the proposed non-brokered private placement, including the number of units, the unit price, the warrant terms and the gross proceeds; the use of the proceeds of the financing; and the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the financing. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "expects", "expected", "anticipate", "anticipates", "anticipated", "plan", "plans", "planned", "intend", "intends", "intended", "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "aimed", "prioritizing", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; the risk that the proposed private placement is not completed, or is completed on terms different from those described; the risk that TSX Venture Exchange approval is not obtained; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; the ability of contractors to perform in accordance with the terms of their contracts; weather and seasonal conditions; the timing of receipt and interpretation of assay results; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's interim and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration activities at Jonco will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that the selective resampling and the soil and rock-chip survey will proceed as planned; that laboratory turnaround will support the stated timing; that the proposed private placement will be completed on the terms described and that TSX Venture Exchange approval will be obtained; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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