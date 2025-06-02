Radiopharm Theranostics Reports Preclinical Lu177-B7H3-mAb Data Demonstrating Favourable Biodistribution and High Tumour Uptake

Radiopharm Theranostics Reports Preclinical Lu177-B7H3-mAb Data Demonstrating Favourable Biodistribution and High Tumour Uptake

Supports plans to advance the RV01 program to first-in-human therapeutic basket study in solid tumour cancers

Data completes preclinical package for Investigational New Drug submission in mid-2025 with Phase 1 therapeutic study initiation expected in 4Q25

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD, Nasdaq: RADX, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that preclinical data from studies with the Lu177-B7H3-monoclonal antibody RV01 demonstrated favourable biodistribution and showed that RV01 maintained high tumour uptake. In addition, the Fc region modifications of the monoclonal antibody (mAb) confirm a shorter half-life, compared to traditional mAbs. The shorter half-life and other Fc modifications have the potential to limit off-target exposure to the isotope and mitigate toxicities associated with traditional monoclonal antibody therapies.

RV01 is the Company's B7-H3-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy designed with strong affinity for the 4Ig isoform of B7H3 that is highly expressed in tumours and not in healthy tissues, which is being developed in partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center. The B7-H3 targeting monoclonal antibody (mAb) is designed to target various solid tumours that express the B7-H3 protein. High expression of this target is associated with a poor prognosis in many cancer types.

"We are especially pleased with these new preclinical data as they further validate earlier preclinical work that showed strong affinity to the target without the extensive circulation time of other monoclonal antibodies. Our mAb has been purposefully modified in the Fc-region with the objective of maintaining the same targeting capabilities together with a reduced half-life. Most mAbs have a typical half-life of over one week, whereas RV01 peaks within one to two days," stated Dimitris Voliotis, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Radiopharm Theranostics.

"The antibody shows faster liver excretion in the preclinical experiments, allowing the isotope enough time to effectively target the tumor potentially without the associated toxicities. Unlike peptides or small molecules, mAbs are excreted by the liver, the most radio-resistant organ. This, combined with the faster excretion due to the shortened half-life, potentially offers important advantages compared to excretion via the kidneys, where the elimination of radiopharmaceuticals can result in significant potential toxicities," added Dr. Voliotis.

Radiopharm Theranostics Reports Preclinical Lu177-B7H3-mAb Data Demonstrating Favourable Biodistribution and High Tumour Uptake

The new preclinical data corroborate conclusions from earlier preclinical mouse studies that identified a high-affinity antibody highly selective to the cancer-specific 4Ig isoform of the B7-H3 receptor, demonstrated complete regression of established solid tumours with treatment and showed promising evidence of immune system stimulation and the ability to confer immune memory.

"This biodistribution study is the last preclinical work needed to complete the preclinical package for our Investigational New Drug Application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These data allow us to confirm our guidance to file the IND-submission in mid-2025 and to initiate our first-in-human Phase 1 basket study by the end of this year," said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics.

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm is listed on ASX (RAD) and on NASDAQ (RADX). The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer. The clinical program includes one Phase 2 and three Phase 1 trials in a variety of solid tumor cancers including lung, breast, and brain. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com .

Authorized on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics Board of Directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

For more information:

Investors:
Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)
E: annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media:
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Follow Radiopharm Theranostics:
Website – https://radiopharmtheranostics.com/
X – https://x.com/TeamRadiopharm
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiopharm-theranostics/
InvestorHub – https://investorhub.radiopharmtheranostics.com/

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff2e681-52ea-43e1-9cf4-250f2bb12480


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Radiopharm TheranosticsRAD:AUASX:RADBiotech Investing
RAD:AU
Radiopharm Theranostics
Sign up to get your FREE

Radiopharm Theranostics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics


Keep reading...Show less

Developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for a highly underserved oncology sector

RAD Doses 1st Patient in Therapeutic Trial of 177Lu-RAD202

RAD Doses 1st Patient in Therapeutic Trial of 177Lu-RAD202

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD Doses 1st Patient in Therapeutic Trial of 177Lu-RAD202

Download the PDF here.

RAD Reports Positive Preclinical Lu177-B7H3-mAb Data

RAD Reports Positive Preclinical Lu177-B7H3-mAb Data

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD Reports Positive Preclinical Lu177-B7H3-mAb Data

Download the PDF here.

ITM and Radiopharm Sign Supply Agreement for n.c.a. Lutetium-177

ITM and Radiopharm Sign Supply Agreement for n.c.a. Lutetium-177

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD; NASDAQ: RADX "Radiopharm"), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, today announced the signing of a supply agreement that will provide Radiopharm with ITM's medical radioisotope, non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177 Lu), to enable its usage in the clinical and potential future commercial development of the 177 Lu-based molecules in Radiopharm's development pipeline.

Under the terms of the agreement, Radiopharm will use ITM's n.c.a. 177 Lu across its clinical pipeline, including in key programs such as RAD 204 (PD-L1-targeting nanobody, Phase 1), RAD 202 (HER2-targeting nanobody, Phase 1), and RV01 (B7-H3-targeting monoclonal antibody, preclinical), for the treatment of solid tumors. Coupled with the targeting molecules that are designed to deliver ITM's n.c.a. 177 Lu directly to tumor sites, the radioisotope emits therapeutic beta radiation with the aim to destroy malignant cells in a highly precise and localized manner.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics Accelerates 177Lu-RAD204 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Clinical Trial Based on Positive Recommendation from Data Safety and Monitoring Committee

Radiopharm Theranostics Accelerates 177Lu-RAD204 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Clinical Trial Based on Positive Recommendation from Data Safety and Monitoring Committee

DSMC concluded that Phase 1 study may continue as planned without any modifications

On track to complete the enrollment of the first two cohorts by mid-2025

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD, Nasdaq: RADX, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that it has achieved a key milestone in its ongoing clinical development program for its clinical-stage radiotherapeutic asset, 177Lu-RAD204, as the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has approved to proceed to the next dose in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with PD-L1 positive advanced cancers 1 . The DSMC is an independent multidisciplinary group that conducts detailed reviews of unblinded study data, discusses potential safety concerns and provides recommendations regarding trial continuation.

"We greatly appreciate the DSMC's judicious review of our first cohort of patients in the Phase 1 study of 177Lu-RAD204, which allows us to advance to the higher dose cohort in a variety of PD-L1- driven cancers," said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics. "With this clearance from the DSMC, the increased number of active centers and expansion to multiple tumor types beyond Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), we expect to accelerate our timelines for complete enrolment of the next cohort by mid-2025. We believe that RAD204 has the potential to strongly improve clinical outcomes for patients with PD-L1 positive advanced cancers and we look forward to seeing data from the first two cohorts of patients later this year."

The DSMC reviewed the first cohort of four patients treated with 30mCi of 177Lu-RAD204 and confirmed that there was positive safety, pharmacokinetic and biodistribution data and agreed that the study may continue without modifications. The second cohort of patients will start at 60mCi of Lu177 rather than 40mCi previously assumed in the protocol. The second cohort of patients is expected to be enrolled by mid-year 2025 and will include expansion to multiple tumor types including NSCLC, Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Triple-negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Cutaneous Melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and Endometrial Cancer.

There are currently four clinical trial sites actively screening and recruiting patients in Australia.

About 177Lu-RAD204:

RAD204 is a single-domain monoclonal antibody (sdAb) that targets PD-L1, a protein that helps control the immune system and is overexpressed in many solid cancers, making it an attractive therapeutic target in multiple tumor types, including NSCLC, SCLC, TNBC, Cutaneous Melanoma, HNSCC, and Endometrial Cancer. Previously published Phase I imaging data of 16 NSCLC patients with 99Tc-RAD204 demonstrated that the diagnostic compound is safe and is associated with acceptable dosimetry 2 .

Tumor targeting with radioimmunotherapies such as 177Lu-RAD204 has the potential to address resistance mechanisms to current standard-of-care treatment options.

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm is listed on ASX (RAD) and on NASDAQ (RADX). The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer. The clinical program includes one Phase 2 and three Phase 1 trials in a variety of solid tumor cancers including lung, breast, and brain. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com .

Authorized on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics Board of Directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

For more information:

Investors:
Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)
E: annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media:
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Follow Radiopharm Theranostics:
Website – https://radiopharmtheranostics.com/
X – https://x.com/TeamRadiopharm
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiopharm-theranostics/
InvestorHub – https://investorhub.radiopharmtheranostics.com/

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acceleration of RAD204 Phase 1 dose escalation trial

Acceleration of RAD204 Phase 1 dose escalation trial

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Acceleration of RAD204 Phase 1 dose escalation trial

Download the PDF here.

Two vials labelled "H5N1 Vaccine." One stands and one lays on its side behind the first.

Bird Flu Vaccine Stocks: 8 Companies Developing H5N1 Vaccines

Life science companies developing bird flu vaccines and antivirals are gaining attention as the avian influenza subtype H5N1 becomes an increasing concern.

The United States is in the midst of an H5N1 bird flu outbreak that began in February 2024 and is now threatening the nation’s poultry and cattle industries. With poultry farmers across the US needing to cull their flocks if the virus is detected to prevent it spread, egg prices are shocking shoppers at the country’s grocery stores. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has also spread to cattle and other mammals, including cats.

Human avian influenza cases have so far been rare during this outbreak in the US, as currently the virus is only spread to humans through exposure to infected animals. As of May 30, 2025, 70 human cases have been detected in the country, and one death has been reported. However, concerns such as the possibility of mutations that could increase the chance of human-to-human transmission are stoking calls for better preparedness and access to bird flu vaccines.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Receives TGA Approval for CONNEQT Pulse Device

Cardiex Receives TGA Approval for CONNEQT Pulse Device

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Cardiex Receives TGA Approval for CONNEQT Pulse Device

Download the PDF here.

CDX May Investor Presentation

CDX May Investor Presentation

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CDX May Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Cardiex Completes Placement & Launches Entitlement Offer

Cardiex Completes Placement & Launches Entitlement Offer

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Cardiex Completes Placement & Launches Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held virtually via live audio webcast on May 28, 2025. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all Management resolutions proposed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2025.

Resolutions proposed and approved at the AGM were:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Encouraging SRC Findings on Ph I/II Skin Cancer Trial

Encouraging SRC Findings on Ph I/II Skin Cancer Trial

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Encouraging SRC Findings on Ph I/II Skin Cancer Trial

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Radiopharm Theranostics
Sign up to get your FREE

Radiopharm Theranostics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

Triumph Gold Announces the Acquisition of the Coyote Knoll Silver-Gold Mineral Property - Located in Central Utah

Operational Update

Pursuit Dispatchs 99.5% Lithium Carbonate Samples to Potential Strategic Partners as Feasibility Studies Progress

Related News

gold investing

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

Precious Metals Investing

Triumph Gold Announces the Acquisition of the Coyote Knoll Silver-Gold Mineral Property - Located in Central Utah

Industrial Metals Investing

Operational Update

lithium investing

Pursuit Dispatchs 99.5% Lithium Carbonate Samples to Potential Strategic Partners as Feasibility Studies Progress

Base Metals Investing

UPDATE Fully Developed Stope Block Announcement (28/04/25)

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Identifies Additional Gold Resources at the Reward Mine

Uranium Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Forges Ahead with Ivana Project Through Strategic COAM Joint Venture

×