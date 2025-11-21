R2S receives $1.25 billion Tamir production contract for facility in Camden, Arkansas

R2S receives $1.25 billion Tamir production contract for facility in Camden, Arkansas

Raytheon-Rafael joint venture opens new factory, ramps up air defense production

The Raytheon-Rafael Protection Systems (R2S) joint venture was awarded a $1.25 billion contract to supply Israel with Tamir surface-to-air missiles. Raytheon is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business. The direct commercial sales contract includes missiles, missile kits and test equipment.

The companies used a $33 million capital investment to establish the new facility, which opened earlier this month in East Camden, Arkansas. The facility was established to support the Israel Missile Defense Organization's (IMDO), operating within the Israeli MOD's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), initiative to accelerate serial production of Iron Dome interceptors. The new site will produce the Tamir missiles for the Iron Dome Weapon System and its U.S. variant, SkyHunter® for the Marine Corps' Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) program.

"This is the first production contract for the R2S joint venture and a major milestone for both Raytheon and Rafael," said Jonathan Casey, R2S Chief Executive Officer. "The new Camden site is the first all-up-round production facility in the U.S. to manufacture Tamir and SkyHunter missiles."

Developed by Rafael and operational since 2011, the Iron Dome system has repeatedly proven its effectiveness in combat, intercepting thousands of threats with a success rate exceeding 95%. Raytheon and Rafael have teamed for over a decade on Iron Dome. The U.S. version of the Iron Dome Weapon System's Tamir, SkyHunter, is a short to medium-range air defense weapon designed to counter a range of threats, including cruise missiles, aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars.

About Rafael

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of high-tech defense systems for air, land, sea, and space applications for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli defense establishment, as well as for customers around the world. The company offers its customers a diversified array of innovative solutions at the leading edge of global technology, from underwater systems through naval, ground, and air superiority systems to space systems. RAFAEL is one of Israel's three largest defense companies, employing over 10,000 people and numerous subcontractors and service suppliers, including in the United States.


About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r2s-receives-1-25-billion-tamir-production-contract-for-facility-in-camden-arkansas-302623184.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTXTech Investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024 Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to perform laboratory and pilot-scale testing of high-purity, low-iron silica sand from Santa... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: 3D Energi Jumps on Twin Gas Discoveries

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition