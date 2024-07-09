Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement with Charger in relation to the project.1

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Reverse circulation (RC) drilling has commenced at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project, WA.
  • Two drill programmes for up to 5,000m in total will test priority lithium targets including:
    • the strike extensions of the known high-grade spodumene mineralisation at the Medcalf Prospect; and
    • first holes into the large surface lithium anomalies at the Mt Gordon Prospect.
  • The programmes are expected to take 6 – 8 weeks.

Charger’s Managing Director, Aidan Platel, commented:

“We are excited to have commenced our RC drill programmes at Lake Johnston. The priority drill targets are in and around the Medcalf Prospect where we have previously confirmed a high-grade spodumene system. We are also eager to drill our first holes into the Mt Gordon Prospect which has excellent lithium potential, and will keep the market informed as results are received.”


Charger Metals drill setupPhotograph 1 –RC drill rig set up on the first planned drill-hole to test the 1.2km trend of spodumene- bearing pegmatites to the southwest of the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect (see Figure 2).

RC drill programmes of up to 5,000m will test priority lithium targets at the greater Medcalf Prospect and the Mt Gordon Prospect.

At the greater Medcalf Prospect, drilling will test for potential strike extensions to the known high- grade lithium mineralisation associated with spodumene-bearing pegmatites intersected in previous drilling campaigns (Figure 1). 2 It will also target the ~1.2km strike of outcropping spodumene-bearing pegmatites that trends to the southwest from the main Medcalf mineralisation, where rock chips resulted in up to 4.2% Li2O (Figure 2).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Charger Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.


.
CHR:AU
White Cliff Minerals

Additional Land Acquired at Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project

Landholding includes numerous highly prospective copper, silver and gold targets

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce newly expanded licences covering adjacent high grade Nunavut copper, silver and gold (“Cu-Ag-Au” or the Project”) targets. These new areas have only recently been opened to application. These new targets enhance the overall strategic landholding the Company owns and now completes the original staking strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Core Lithium Logo

Broad High Grade Lithium Intersections Extend BP33

Advanced Australian lithium developer, Core Lithium Ltd (Core or Company) (ASX: CXO), is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities and results from the Finniss Lithium Project (Finniss Project) near Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources Logo

Latest Drilling At Salinas Lithium Project Confirms Continuity And Thickening Of Pegmatites Along Strike And Down Dip

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is extremely pleased to confirm that the ongoing diamond drilling campaign at the Company’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil (“Salinas” or the “Project”), is continuing to intersect thick, shallow dipping spodumene rich pegmatites, with SADD003 returning a best intercept of 16.17m true thickness. (Figure1).

Keep reading...Show less
Business people shaking hands.

Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Form Joint Venture for Legacy Lithium Project in Québec

Privately owned explorer Saga Metals has announced the execution of an option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) for its Legacy lithium project in Québec, Canada.

Announced on Wednesday (July 3), the deal outlines the terms under which RTEC can acquire up to a 75 percent interest in the asset through staged investments and exploration expenditures.

The Legacy lithium project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, is comprised of 663 claims covering 34,243 hectares and features 100 kilometers of striking paragneiss.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium field in Chile.

Gradiant's Water-focused Vision for DLE and Tailings Management

There are many companies vying to produce the direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology of choice, but privately owned Gradiant is one of the few that is taking a water-first approach.

Speaking with the Investing News Network (INN) at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, held in Las Vegas from June 24 to 27, Anurag Bajpayee, co-founder and CEO, and Prakash Govindan, co-founder and COO, explained the company’s water-first philosophy and highlighted Gradiant’s current endeavors.

The water-focused company is the brainchild of both Bajpayee and Govindan, who founded the Boston-headquartered company while studying at MIT. Gradiant was developed to offer advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions for critical industries like mining, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by JRL of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less

