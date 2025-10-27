The Conversation (0)
October 27, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
5h
Locksley Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided the following Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 September 2025 (the "Quarter" or "Reporting Period"). HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER: - Multiple partnerships advanced with: o Rice University (DeepSolv(TM) DES extraction & Sb-based energy materials) o GreenMet (US... Keep Reading...
21 October
Locksley Resources Limited Diamond Drill Rig Secured for REE Drilling at El Campo
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has executed a drilling services contract for the upcoming diamond core drilling campaign at the El Campo Prospect, part of the Mojave Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in San Bernardino County, California. HIGHLIGHTS - Drilling and earthworks contracts executed for... Keep Reading...
21 October
Critical Mineral Antimony Stocks - Reshaping the Future of Defense
Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including mining and defense stocks, reports on how critical mineral antimony is gaining government and investor attention as its role in defense heats up, featuring Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCQX: LKYRF) (FSE: X5L), a company that specializes in critical minerals development... Keep Reading...
20 October
Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot
Believed to be breakthrough marking first domestically sourced and refined antimony metal in decades, validating a 100% American made mine-to-metal supply chain that advance U.S. national objectives ahead of Australia and United States Meetings in Washington DC this week Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LYRF), announced the company has achieved a significant milestone with... Keep Reading...
19 October
Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony IngotDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold Project
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Key Appointments to Advance Mandilla Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy FormDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
5h
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces An Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Airborne Survey will be Completed on its Tule Canyon Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada
TSX-V: WLRFrankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL); "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that Precision Geosurveys Inc. has been contracted to complete an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey on its Tule canyon Project located in the... Keep Reading...
5h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16h
Silver Dollar Sells Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining
The historical Ranger-Page workings and mineralized zones are geologically continuous with the Bunker Hill system Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) is pleased to announce it has signed an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Bunker Hill Mining... Keep Reading...
16h
Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that CEO Oscar Louzada will be participating in the following conferences to provide investors with latest updates on the Company's recent and future planned activities at the Tapanahony Gold Project... Keep Reading...
