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July 06, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit
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07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
29 June
Placement Update
17 June
Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 May
More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 May
Asara raises $60m to fast track exploration
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $60m to fast track explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 May
Trading Halt
7h
Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,900,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company, to purchase 3,900,000 shares (the "Shares") in the capital... Keep Reading...
8h
Goldgroup Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Supreme Court has granted the final order in connection with the Company's plan of arrangement and merger (the "Arrangement") involving the... Keep Reading...
16h
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited
Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX:FVL,OTC:FGOVF, OTCQX:FGOVF) (the "Company" or "Freegold") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company has changed its name from "Freegold Ventures Limited" to "Freegold Limited" (the "Name Change"). The board of directors of the Company passed a... Keep Reading...
17h
55 North Mining Inc. Announces Name Change to "55 North Gold Inc." and Election of Two New Directors
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, held on June 22, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders voted in favour... Keep Reading...
17h
New Found Gold Provides Queensway and Pine Cove Update
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") today provided an update on the development of the Company's 100% owned flagship Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") and Pine Cove mill and tailings facility ("Pine Cove" or the "Mill"),... Keep Reading...
03 July
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the ratio for the previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") of Goldgroup's issued and outstanding common shares without par value (each such share, a... Keep Reading...
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