Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit

Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit

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Asara Resources

Asara Resources

Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
Placement Update

Placement Update

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Placement UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results

Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong results

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Drilling at Kada continues to deliver strong resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Asara raises $60m to fast track exploration

Asara raises $60m to fast track exploration

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $60m to fast track explorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,900,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company, to purchase 3,900,000 shares (the "Shares") in the capital... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation

Goldgroup Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Supreme Court has granted the final order in connection with the Company's plan of arrangement and merger (the "Arrangement") involving the... Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX:FVL,OTC:FGOVF, OTCQX:FGOVF) (the "Company" or "Freegold") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company has changed its name from "Freegold Ventures Limited" to "Freegold Limited" (the "Name Change"). The board of directors of the Company passed a... Keep Reading...
55 North Mining Inc. Announces Name Change to "55 North Gold Inc." and Election of Two New Directors

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Name Change to "55 North Gold Inc." and Election of Two New Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, held on June 22, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders voted in favour... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Provides Queensway and Pine Cove Update

New Found Gold Provides Queensway and Pine Cove Update

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") today provided an update on the development of the Company's 100% owned flagship Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") and Pine Cove mill and tailings facility ("Pine Cove" or the "Mill"),... Keep Reading...
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the ratio for the previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") of Goldgroup's issued and outstanding common shares without par value (each such share, a... Keep Reading...

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Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

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