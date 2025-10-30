Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron

Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord ByronDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASICDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit MineDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Strong mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault ("CZ Fault") confirmed with multiple broad gold intercepts, including 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone High-grade near-surface intersections such as 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone underscore the... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEODownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

