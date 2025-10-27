The Conversation (0)
October 27, 2025
30 May
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields
02 October
Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at Pinjin
21 August
SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced SAM results support upcoming RC and diamond drilling
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
14 July
Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Aircore doubles Lighthorse strike prompts RC drilling
11 June
Investor Presentation
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Investor Presentation
50m
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
13h
Silver Dollar Sells Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining
The historical Ranger-Page workings and mineralized zones are geologically continuous with the Bunker Hill system Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) is pleased to announce it has signed an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Bunker Hill Mining
13h
Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that CEO Oscar Louzada will be participating in the following conferences to provide investors with latest updates on the Company's recent and future planned activities at the Tapanahony Gold Project
26 October
Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project
24 October
Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./ Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") (CSE:QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) is pleased to
24 October
1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference
1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Shaun Heinrichs, President &
