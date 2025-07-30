Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

American Rare Earths Limited
Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America

Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Resignation of Managing Director/CEO

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Resignation of Managing Director/CEO

Download the PDF here.

Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek

Download the PDF here.

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Download the PDF here.

Allied Critical Metals Announces $4 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce a strategic non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 13,333,334 units of the Company (the "Units" and, each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.20. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share and will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Allied Critical Metals Launches Allied USA to Expand Tungsten Import and Distribution Operations, Lists on OTCQB, and Receives DTC Eligibility

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce its listing on the OTCQB and the formation of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Allied Critical Metals (USA), Inc. ("Allied USA"), headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. This strategic expansion marks a key milestone in ACM's North American growth strategy and underscores its commitment to securing and supplying critical minerals to key U.S. industries.

United States Subsidiary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Polymetallic deep sea nodule.

Lockheed Eyes Pacific Seabed Mining Boom

Defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is in early talks with undersea mining companies to open access to two dormant seabed exploration licenses it has held since the 1980s

The move signals a renewed US push to tap the ocean floor for critical minerals.

The licenses, which cover swaths of the eastern Pacific seabed in international waters, were awarded to Lockheed by US regulators decades ago during a previous wave of interest in deep-sea mining.

Australian flag with check box.

Plans, Policies, Partnerships: Austrade’s Paul Burfield on Australia's Critical Minerals Landscape

Australia is well positioned to support the near term development of diverse resilience and sustainable US global supply chains, according to Austrade Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner Paul Burfield.

“There are 600 Navy Resource Deposits and more than 350 operating mines across Australia with enormous potential to grow further as much of our country remains under explored,” he said at Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas.

For his part, the commissioner talked about the current Australian resource landscape, highlighting critical minerals.

Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities

Download the PDF here.

US Capitol dome with flag against a blue sky.

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill to Rewrite America’s Energy, Mining and Tech Future

US President Donald Trump’s massive One Big Beautiful Bill is poised to reshape America’s entire industrial and energy future, dramatically reorienting policies and incentives for various industries.

Passed by the Senate by a 51 to 50 margin, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie, the legislation now heads to conference negotiations that will finalize its far-reaching impacts on energy investment, critical minerals and the digital economy.

Framed by the White House as a blueprint for restoring American industrial strength, the bill combines major fossil fuel incentives, nuclear supports, and deep tax cuts with steep rollbacks of renewable energy subsidies and critical minerals credits.

