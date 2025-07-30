Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce a strategic non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 13,333,334 units of the Company (the "Units" and, each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.20. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share and will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
July 30, 2025
12 February
American Rare Earths Limited
Investor Insight
American Rare Earths is unlocking the USA’s rare earths potential through its strategic, high-value asset in Wyoming, ramping up its development to bolster the North American critical minerals supply chain.
Overview
American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQX:ARRNF,ADR:AMRRY) is a critical minerals exploration company focused on its 100 percent owned Halleck Creek project in Wyoming. This project represents the largest known rare earth deposit in the US, with high concentrations of key magnet elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium—essential components for renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced defense systems.
The US currently depends on China for 80 to 90 percent of its rare earth processing, which poses a significant supply chain risk. Halleck Creek’s vast resource, with a 2.63-billion-ton JORC estimate at 3,292 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO), provides an opportunity to secure domestic supply for nearly 100 years.Beyond its substantial resource base, the project offers significant exploration upside, presenting a multi-generational opportunity to establish a sustainable rare earths supply chain in the US. The support from EXIM Bank further highlights the strategic importance of Halleck Creek in reducing U.S. dependency on foreign suppliers.
Company Highlights
- American Rare Earth’s flagship project, Halleck Creek, is one of North America’s largest REE deposits. With a 2.63-billion-ton JORC resource at 3,292 ppm TREO, it holds the potential to meet US rare earths demand for approximately 100 years.
- The company is completely focused on developing a US-based critical minerals supply chain, aligning with US policies to reduce reliance on China for rare earth supply.
- The Halleck Creek project’s planned development consists of two phases. Phase 1 entails development of the Cowboy State mine, which is located entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes. Subsequently, cash flow generated from CSM will support development of the federal portions of Halleck Creek in Phase 2.
- This phased approach allows ARR to accelerate its pathway to production, enhance shareholder value, and strengthen its position as a key domestic supplier of rare earth elements in the United States.
- Well-positioned to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities, Halleck Creek benefits from strong federal and state support, including a non-binding EXIM Bank letter of interest for funding up to $456 million.
Key Projects
Halleck Creek Project (Wyoming)
The Halleck Creek project in Albany County, Wyoming, is the cornerstone of ARR’s growth strategy. Recognized as one of the largest, rare-earth deposits in North America, it boasts a JORC-compliant resource of 2.63 billion tons at 3,292 ppm TREO. The deposit is hosted in Precambrian granites and metamorphic rocks, which contain REE-enriched minerals like monazite and bastnaesite. The coarse-grained nature of the mineralization ensures cost-effective extraction and processing.
The high TREO content and low levels of impurities make Halleck Creek well-suited for producing separated rare earth oxides, particularly key magnet elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium. The project’s proximity to established infrastructure, including roads and utilities, supports cost-efficient development. Detailed geological surveys have delineated a large, continuous mineralized zone, which currently covers only 16 percent of the total land package. Advanced metallurgical testing has confirmed recovery rates of up to 67 percent, with further optimization efforts ongoing. Drilling campaigns in 2024 successfully expanded resource estimates, validating the deposit’s scalability.
ARR plans to take a phased development approach for Halleck Creek, designed to maximize early value while minimizing risk. Phase 1 entails the development of the Cowboy State mine (CSM), which will focus on mining high-grade zones and generating early cash flow. Phase 1 will be developed entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes.
According to the Phase 1 Scoping Study, the CSM development is projected to require an initial capex of $380 million, with a 20 percent contingency. The study estimates an NPV of $430 million at a 10 percent discount rate and an IRR of 21.1 percent, based on a 3-million-ton-per-annum throughput rate. The project is expected to have a payback period of 2.9 years and a life of mine exceeding 20 years, with significant potential for future expansion.
In Phase 2, ARR plans to expand operations into federal land areas within the Halleck Creek property. This phase involves de-risking the federal portions of the project by leveraging cash flow from the initial phase and advancing permitting processes in parallel. Additionally, ARR is actively engaging with state regulators and local stakeholders to ensure compliance and support for its phased development approach.
Upcoming Work
ARR is advancing its development efforts on Halleck Creek over several fronts. The company plans to conduct additional drilling aimed at expanding the resource by targeting unexplored zones with known mineralization. In parallel, Phase 2 metallurgical testing will focus on improving recovery rates and producing high purity separated rare earth oxides to enhance project economics. To maintain its accelerated timeline, ARR is making progress on permitting, including advancing state-level approvals and environmental baseline studies for the CSM area. Furthermore, the company plans to initiate a pre-feasibility study (PFS) by late 2025, emphasizing a phased development strategy that includes the CSM as a key component.
La Paz Project (Arizona)
The La Paz project, located in western Arizona, is a promising asset in ARR’s portfolio, featuring a 171-million-ton JORC resource. The deposit is enriched in light rare earth elements, particularly cerium, lanthanum and neodymium, which are critical for renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to roads and power. ARR continues to evaluate the potential for expanding the resource and advancing the project through further drilling and metallurgical testing. Although secondary to Halleck Creek, it holds potential as a long-term asset for ARR’s portfolio.
Beaver Creek (Wyoming)
This project is located near Halleck Creek and shares similar geological characteristics, indicating potential for significant rare earth mineralization. Preliminary fieldwork has identified areas with elevated rare earth element concentrations, and ARR plans to conduct detailed mapping and geophysical surveys to define drill targets.
Searchlight (Nevada)
Situated close to Mountain Pass, the only currently operating rare earth mine in the US, the Searchlight project is strategically located in a region known for its rare earth potential. ARR’s exploration strategy includes leveraging historical data and conducting modern geochemical sampling to identify high-priority areas for further exploration.
Leadership Team
Chris Gibbs - CEO & Executive Director
Appointed in November 2021, Chris Gibbs brings more than 30 years of experience in the resource sector across Australia, Canada, the US, South America, Africa and Europe. His track record includes driving growth and operational excellence for industry-leading mining companies. Prior to joining ARR, Gibbs held senior positions at Argonaut Gold, Centerra Gold, Barrick Gold, Placer Dome and Millennium Chemicals.
Joe Evers - President
Joe Evers has served in various leadership roles in the energy and mining industry. Most recently, Evers served as general counsel of American Rare Earths. Prior to that, he was corporate counsel at an international mining company and held positions of increasing responsibility in the land and policy departments at a publicly traded oil and gas company. Originally hailing from Sheridan, Wyoming, Evers received a bachelor’s degree and JD/MA in Environment & Natural Resources from the University of Wyoming. Evers was instrumental in securing a US$7.1 million grant from the State of Wyoming with support from partners Wyoming Energy Authority and the University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council.
Dwight Kinnes - Chief Technical Officer
A geologist with decades of experience, Dwight Kinnes has specialized in geological modeling of complex deposits in various international locations. Before joining ARR, he served as president of Highland GeoComputing LLC for 17 years, providing geological field services, modeling, GIS and database management to the mining industry.
Wayne Kernaghan - Company Secretary
Appointed on September 25, 2020. Wayne Kernaghan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia with over 35 years’ experience in various areas of the mining industry. He is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a chartered secretary.
Board of Directors
Richard Hudson - Chairman
Richard Hudson contributes deep leadership expertise in mining and exploration, with a focus on mineral royalties, mineral economics, financial management, strategic planning and acquisitions. His extensive experience enhances the board's capacity to guide ARR's strategic initiatives.
Sten L Gustafson - Non-executive Director and Deputy Chairman
Sten Gustafson is the chief executive officer and a director of Pyrophyte Acquisition (NYSE:PHYT), a special purpose acquisition company focused on companies that provide products, services, equipment and technologies that support a variety of energy transition solutions. He is a highly experienced energy service industry executive, investment banker and corporate securities attorney. With over 25 years of experience in the global energy sector, Gustafson has advised on more than 100 corporate transactions worldwide worth over US$100 billion in value.
Melissa ‘Mel’ Sanderson - Non-executive Director
Melissa Sanderson’s international career has spanned diplomacy and mining for more than 30 years. She is adept at cross-cultural communication and brings exceptional leadership experience in inclusivity and diversity issues. At global mining leader Freeport-McMoRan, Sanderson sited, staffed and ran a corporate office focused on government and public relations and social responsibility programs. She has also served as a senior diplomat in the US Department of State.
Hugh Keller - Non-executive Director
Hugh Keller had a successful 34 year career as a partner at the law firm Dawson Waldron (now Ashurst) until retirement from full time legal practice in 2010. During this time, Keller served as joint national managing partner, Sydney office managing partner, chairman of the staff superannuation fund, one of the practice leaders, and as a board member. He was a non-executive director of ASX listed Thakral Holdings and a member of its audit committee until the company was acquired in a public takeover by Brookfield. He was a non-executive director of LJ Hooker and a member of its audit committee. He has also served as chairman of a large private investment company, several small investment companies and a private small exploration company. Keller has extensive legal experience and expertise in commercial contracts and arrangements, and public company audit committee procedures and requirements. He has led large teams of professionals and successfully managed people and resources in large projects.
Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America
24 July
Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement
22 July
Trading Halt
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
21 July
Resignation of Managing Director/CEO
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Resignation of Managing Director/CEO
18 July
Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek
16 July
Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes
28 July
Allied Critical Metals Announces $4 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing exploration and development activities on the Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project and for additional working capital.
The Offering is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and all Units and securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Offering will not result in the creation of a new insider or control person of the Company.
The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws consisting of (i) a cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and (ii) a number of finders warrants ("Finders Warrants"), equal to up to 7% of the number of Units issued under the Offering with each Finders Warrant exercisable for one additional Unit of the Company for a period of 24 months at $0.30 per Unit from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). The Offering is expected to close on or about August 13, 2025, or such other date(s) as determined by the Company.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.
About Allied Critical Metals Inc.
Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.
Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.
Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "Roy Bonnell"
Roy Bonnell
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Contact Information
For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Dave Burwell, Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: 403 410 7907 | Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260385
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
28 July
Allied Critical Metals Launches Allied USA to Expand Tungsten Import and Distribution Operations, Lists on OTCQB, and Receives DTC Eligibility
Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce its listing on the OTCQB and the formation of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Allied Critical Metals (USA), Inc. ("Allied USA"), headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. This strategic expansion marks a key milestone in ACM's North American growth strategy and underscores its commitment to securing and supplying critical minerals to key U.S. industries.
United States Subsidiary
Allied USA will focus on the importation, marketing, and distribution of premium tungsten products across a range of sectors, including defense, aerospace, electronics, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Recognized for its exceptional hardness, density, and heat resistance, tungsten is essential to the development of high-performance technologies and national security applications.
"We are proud to establish a dedicated U.S. subsidiary as we scale operations to meet rising domestic demand for strategic materials," said Roy Bonnell, CEO of Allied Critical Metals. "The United States is a cornerstone market for tungsten, and Allied USA will allow us to serve our customers more directly with enhanced supply chain efficiency and superior product quality."
The launch of Allied USA comes amid increasing interest in diversifying and securing domestic sources of critical minerals. With a focus on reliability, responsiveness, and technical excellence, Allied USA is positioned to become a trusted tungsten partner for U.S. manufacturers and government contractors.
Led by a team with deep industry expertise and strong market insight, Allied USA will prioritize building lasting customer relationships and ensuring the timely delivery of high-performance tungsten products across the country.
OTCQB Listing
Allied Critical Metals' common shares are now trading in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "ACMIF".
Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director commented, "Given the urgency to secure western sources of Tungsten and other critical metals, by the United States, securing an OTCQB listing was a priority for Allied. We expect U.S. investors will be a big part of the Company's success as we move forward."
To qualify for the OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosures, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. OTCQB companies are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and the diligence with which they convey their qualifications.
U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and real-time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ACMIF/overview.
DTC Eligibility
The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and enhances liquidity for U.S. investors by accelerating settlement times and reducing costs associated with trading shares.
DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. This eligibility provides a more streamlined process for investors and positions Allied to benefit from greater accessibility in the U.S. capital markets.
In addition, the Company has also entered into a financial advisory agreement dated June 20, 2025 as amended July 24, 2025 with Canaccord Genuity Corp. wherein it will provide financial advisory services in consideration for an advisory fee satisfied by the issuance of 1,200,000 common shares at a previously agreed effective price of $0.25 per share. The shares will be subject to a four month hold pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.
About Allied Critical Metals Inc.
Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.
Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.
Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "Roy Bonnell"
Roy Bonnell
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Contact Information
For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Dave Burwell, Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: 403 410 7907 | Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities of the Company have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260253

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
15 July
Lockheed Eyes Pacific Seabed Mining Boom
Defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is in early talks with undersea mining companies to open access to two dormant seabed exploration licenses it has held since the 1980s
The move signals a renewed US push to tap the ocean floor for critical minerals.
The licenses, which cover swaths of the eastern Pacific seabed in international waters, were awarded to Lockheed by US regulators decades ago during a previous wave of interest in deep-sea mining.
Though the projects never progressed to extraction, they are now gaining fresh attention as nations and corporations seek alternative sources of key minerals used in electric vehicles, defense technologies, and clean energy systems.
“We are in early stages of conversations with several companies about giving them access to our licences and allowing them to process those materials,” Frank St. John, Lockheed’s chief operating officer, told the Financial Times.
While St. John declined to quantify the potential value of the deposits, he added that interested parties have “done the homework and determined there is value there.”
Lockheed’s seabed licenses could represent a strategic foothold in a mineral-rich region, containing polymetallic nodules that can hold commercially viable concentrations of key metals.
The timing also coincides with recent executive action from the White House.
USPresident Donald Trump, who returned to office in January, signed an executive order in April asserting US rights to issue mining licenses in international waters and encouraging the stockpiling of seabed metals as strategic resources.
The order bypasses ongoing negotiations at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the UN agency tasked with regulating deep-sea mining, and instead relies on the 1980 US Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act as the legal foundation.
It emphasizes the need to “establish the US as a global leader in seabed mineral exploration and development both within and beyond national jurisdiction.” While the US has not ratified the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea — the treaty from which the ISA derives its authority — it has signed a 1994 agreement recognizing the treaty’s seabed provisions and operates its own permitting system through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Lockheed said it welcomes the renewed policy attention. “We believe the US has the opportunity to develop a gold standard for commercial recovery of nodules in an environmentally responsible manner.”
Court upholds TMC disclosures on deep-dea mining risks
Lockheed is not alone in navigating the legal uncertainties surrounding seabed mining.
The Metals Company (TMC) (NASDAQ:TMC), a deep-sea mining startup, recently survived a shareholder lawsuit alleging it had misled investors about the environmental impacts and financial backing of its operations.
US District Judge Eric Komitee dismissed the claims, ruling that the company’s comparisons to conventional mining methods were not misleading, even if deep-sea mining still carries environmental risks.
“It is eminently possible that (1) deep-sea mining causes meaningful environmental harm, and yet (2) such harm is significantly less than the harm caused by existing methods,” the judge wrote.
TMC had disclosed in filings that deep-sea mining could result in damage and that the regulatory path remained uncertain. Its legal win may encourage others — like Lockheed — to proceed more openly with their seabed plans, albeit cautiously.
Deep-sea mining industry cautiously awakens
The growing pursuit of potentially extracting resources from the world's oceans comes at a critical juncture for the seabed-mining industry. For decades, a de facto moratorium on mining in international waters has been in place due to regulatory uncertainty and environmental concerns.
The ISA has issued more than 30 exploratory permits, but has yet to finalize commercial extraction rules. That delay has prompted frustration from some parties, while drawing calls from others for a pause or outright ban.
Currently, the ISA is holding key assemblies in Jamaica to hash out the long-awaited mining code to regulate commercial activity on the ocean floor with provisions for environmental safeguards, royalties, and tax obligations.
But a growing number of countries — 37 at last count — have pushed for a precautionary pause, citing risks to deep-sea ecosystems that remain largely uncharted. Scientists warn that mining these habitats could cause irreversible damage.
In 2023, Lockheed appeared to step back from the sector by selling two UK-sponsored exploration licenses in the Pacific, a move interpreted by analysts as signaling reduced confidence in deep-sea mining.
However, its retained US licenses suggest it never fully exited the space.
The Trump administration’s executive order marks the most assertive US step yet to undermine the ISA’s multilateral approach, raising fears among diplomats that the agency may lose legitimacy.
China, which has also invested heavily in seabed mining, responded sharply to the move.
“The US authorization violates international law and harms the overall interests of the international community,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said earlier this year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
09 July
Plans, Policies, Partnerships: Austrade’s Paul Burfield on Australia's Critical Minerals Landscape
Australia is well positioned to support the near term development of diverse resilience and sustainable US global supply chains, according to Austrade Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner Paul Burfield.
“There are 600 Navy Resource Deposits and more than 350 operating mines across Australia with enormous potential to grow further as much of our country remains under explored,” he said at Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas.
For his part, the commissioner talked about the current Australian resource landscape, highlighting critical minerals.
He also tackled Australia’s growing relationship with the US amidst trade tensions and how he sees the the countries’ partnership progressing.
Australia’s resource sector in a global lens
Burfield warned of vulnerabilities in today’s concentrated supply chains, with critical minerals production and refining largely dominated by a few countries.
The commissioner cited the current global mining industry, referring to how production and refining has been concentrated and “extremely vulnerable” to trade disruption.
He emphasised the risk of price manipulation, export restrictions and instability in markets like lithium, where China currently handles approximately 70 percent of refining.
Slide from Burfield highlighting Australia's vast resource potential.
Image via Georgia Williams.
Australia, he argued, offers a secure, transparent and progressive regulatory landscape.
Backed by world-class workforce expertise and technologies, Australia remains attractive to international partners seeking resilient, diversified sources of supply.
“It doesn't sound like much, but in a sector that is growing at 300 percent, a 10 percent reduction in dependence can be quite significant for this reason, and many others, international allies and like minded partners are increasingly looking to Australia as a reliable and secure supplier permits that they need to grow issues in the future.”
National strengths and industry momentum
The commissioner regarded Australia’s workforce and a deep venture, world class engineering, technology and support technology companies as essential contributors to its competitive advantage.
“In fact, you'll hear accents like mine and many that are much higher across the boardrooms of most of the world's mining and engineering companies,” he said.
According to him, Australia’s mining, engineering and technology sector contributes a quarter of a trillion dollars to its overall economy. These also employ over 1.1 million people in Australia.
Metals-wise, he said that the country plays a role in essential defense, advanced technology and energy security as the top producer of bauxite, lithium and rutile.
He added that Australia is among the top five producers of cobalt, manganese and rare earths like tasman, zircon and zinc.
A stable political system, a reliable and transparent regulatory environment, dependable contract legal environment, excellent environmental, social governance structures and supportive government policies, incentives and programs were also cited as Australia’s strengths, saying that it is among the most progressive countries in these aspects.
Government incentives and investments
“The Australian government (continues) to help develop strategically important critical minerals projects by providing targeted and proportionate support de-risk projects and help overcome distortions,” Burfield said.
He mentioned Australia’s critical minerals facility of about AU$4 billion, which he said is probably debt laden.
In April, the Albanese Government made a pledge of an initial investment of AU$1.2 billion in the reserve upon re-election, including through an AU$1 billion increase in the existing critical minerals facility.
“This will take our total investment in the Facility to $5 billion, providing vital support to private sector and international partners with the upfront capital costs of new projects,” the government said.
In addition to this and other financing options, Burfield cited the AU$7 billion critical minerals production tax incentive, which was passed on February 12.
The incentive will provide a refundable tax credit on 10 percent of eligible costs associated with the production of critical minerals and rare earths, aligning with Australia’s goal of developing its critical minerals sector.
Burfield also highlighted the National Reconstruction Fund, which was launched in September 2023.
“(This aims) to drive Australia's ambitions in advanced manufacturing, and has a billion dollar facility eligible for Australian minerals projects.”
Australia-US alliance
In the midst of his presentation, Burfield said that the intent to build a critical minerals reserve is Australia’s “own version of stock market,” similar to the US.
He said that in terms of a relationship with the US, Australia has already established ourselves as a trusted partner.
“This is demonstrated in several ways, particularly through the decision to consider Australia as a domestic source under Title Three of the Defensive Production Act (DPA), allowing Australian companies to be eligible for US government funding to support our manufacturing and industrial based capacities.”
In 2023, Australia was lined up as a “domestic source” under title three of the DPA, a change part of the broader Australia and US security partnership that aims to strengthen supply chains and industrial bases for both countries.
Australia currently produces 29 of the 50 minerals listed on the US critical minerals list, with the ability to supply up to 36.
Burfield said 49 projects have been identified as shovel-ready, pending private investment and off-take agreements. These projects are believed to “help fuel the growth of the US economy, its manufacturing sector and to drive new industries.”
“(Our collaboration (with the US) is built on these resilient, high quality, rural mineral supply chains and our close industry and government tasks,” he continued. “For over 100 years, (the collaboration stood side by side through war, peace and profound global change. So it goes without saying that Australia could commit a strategy which provides an enduring, long term policy framework to grow our critical middle sectors has been built to reflect our shared and mutual interests.”
Burfield assured the public that Australia and the US are working closely to strengthen supply chains to ensure that specific strategic projects get the support that they need.
Towards the end, he said that plans are in place to develop projects, including government awards, joint ventures and binding off takes. Both countries are expecting that these moves will play a crucial role in terms of supply chains for the defense and battery sectors and beyond.
“We’re really pleased to support these ambitions as a country and provide access to the resources that Australia needs to develop national prosperity and national security.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
08 July
Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities
07 July
Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill to Rewrite America’s Energy, Mining and Tech Future
US President Donald Trump’s massive One Big Beautiful Bill is poised to reshape America’s entire industrial and energy future, dramatically reorienting policies and incentives for various industries.
Passed by the Senate by a 51 to 50 margin, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie, the legislation now heads to conference negotiations that will finalize its far-reaching impacts on energy investment, critical minerals and the digital economy.
Framed by the White House as a blueprint for restoring American industrial strength, the bill combines major fossil fuel incentives, nuclear supports, and deep tax cuts with steep rollbacks of renewable energy subsidies and critical minerals credits.
Here are some of the bill’s most significant provisions.
Mining incentives on the chopping block
Perhaps the most consequential piece of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” for the mining industry is its planned phaseout of the Section 45X advanced manufacturing production credit.
This 10 percent tax incentive was created under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to encourage domestic extraction, processing and recycling of critical minerals — such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements — that power batteries and other industrial technologies.
Under the new bill, the 45X credit would begin to wind down in 2031 and be eliminated entirely by 2034.
That reversal has drawn fierce criticism from mining advocates, who warn that scaling back the credit undermines efforts to build a resilient domestic supply chain.
Meanwhile, the National Mining Association, which has long called for expanded mining incentives, expressed their support for the bill’s passage and praised other funding provisions in the bill that support the industry.
“We urge the House to quickly pass this bill,” said Rich Nolan, National Mining Association president and CEO, in a statement after the Senate vote. “It increases the competitiveness of the American mining industry and provides vital incentives, including funding to counter China’s mineral dominance.”
The overall direction of the bill, though, makes clear that domestic producers will face a more challenging environment after a brief window of continued support up until 2034.
The bill’s tougher guardrails on critical mineral sourcing add to this challenge. Alongside the phaseout of 45X, lawmakers included new restrictions to curb reliance on “prohibited foreign entities” — primarily adversarial nations like China and Russia — in the supply chain.
Under the legislation, companies seeking the advanced manufacturing credit will have to pass a ‘material assistance cost ratio test’ to prove they are not overly dependent on inputs or components from these foreign entities.
Fossil fuels win big
The legislation delivers a sweeping victory to oil, gas and coal interests.
First, it mandates an ambitious leasing program for fossil fuel production, opening 30 lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico over 15 years and more than 30 lease sales annually on federal lands across nine states. It also cuts the royalties oil and gas producers pay to the government, aiming to encourage higher output.
“This bill will be the most transformational legislation that we’ve seen in decades in terms of access to both federal lands and federal waters,” Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, told CNBC.
“It includes almost all of our priorities.”
Coal producers, too, receive a major boost. The bill designates at least 4 million additional acres of federal land for coal mining and slashes the royalties paid by coal companies.
In a further sweetener for metallurgical coal producers, the bill permits them to use advanced manufacturing tax credits to support coal used in steelmaking.
In a controversial move, the bill also extends a carbon capture tax credit designed to trap carbon emissions from industrial facilities. However, under the new language, oil companies can claim a higher tax benefit for using captured CO2 to push more oil out of aging wells.
Hydrogen fuel investments get a partial reprieve: the hydrogen production tax credit will now end in 2028 instead of immediately, giving oil majors more time to roll out projects.
Renewables face deep cuts
In stark contrast to fossil fuels, renewable energy incentives are headed for a steep rollback. The legislation phases out the investment and production tax credits that have supported wind and solar since the 1990s.
Under the new plan, renewable power projects placed into service after 2027 will no longer qualify for these credits, although a one year grace period will apply to projects that begin construction within 12 months of the bill becoming law.
A related tax credit encouraging the use of US-made components in renewable installations will also expire for projects entering service after 2027. Projects that start construction in the year after the bill becomes law can still qualify, but anything beyond that window loses access to the incentive.
The bill also adopts Senate language providing a more gradual phaseout for these credits, rather than the abrupt cutoff proposed by the House.
Still, the overall impact is clear: after decades of public policy designed to grow wind and solar, their incentives are being dismantled.
President Trump’s views on renewables are no secret. In a June 29 Fox News interview, he criticized solar farms and wind turbines as “ugly as hell” and vowed to restore fossil fuels to the heart of US energy policy.
Crypto gets an indirect boost
Cryptocurrency investors have found reason for optimism in the bill, even though no direct amendments on crypto taxes made it into the final text.
As the bill moves forward, it extends the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts, adds new tax-free treatment for up to US$25,000 in tips and US$12,500 in overtime pay, and expands estate tax exemptions.
These changes are projected to raise the US national debt by between US$3.3 trillion and US$5 trillion over the next decade. That debt expansion, paired with more disposable income from tax cuts, has created a bullish narrative for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation.
“More debt can lead to more money printing. That’s good for BTC in the long run,” crypto analyst Ranjay Singh said in an X post.
Crypto market observers had hoped the bill would fix rules around staking, airdrops and Bitcoin-mining taxation, but those amendments fell short in the Senate. Senator Cynthia Lummis, for instance, tried to remove what she called a “double tax” on Bitcoin miners, but the proposal was left out of the final package.
Even so, crypto advocates believe the combination of looser monetary policy, expanded government spending and higher debt will create an environment that supports digital assets.
Artificial intelligence remains a state issue
One of the most hard-fought technology debates in the bill revolved around artificial intelligence (AI) regulation.
The House version of the bill had sought to impose a 10 year nationwide moratorium preventing states from enacting their own AI laws. Senate Republicans, led by Senators Marsha Blackburn and Ted Cruz, negotiated that down to five years before ultimately scrapping the idea altogether.
The final bill does not block states from regulating AI — a major development for privacy, civil rights and consumer groups.
“The Senate did the right thing today for kids, for families and for our future by voting to strip out the dangerous 10-year ban on state AI laws,” Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, said in a statement.
The removal of the moratorium means the US will remain a patchwork of state-level rules, from deepfake bans in California to mental health chatbot restrictions in Utah.
Industry leaders have previously complained that this environment creates compliance headaches and could hamper innovation.
“There’s growing recognition that the current patchwork approach to regulating AI isn’t working,” said Chris Lehane, chief global affairs officer at OpenAI. “But until there is a national framework, this is what we’ll have.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
