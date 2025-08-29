2025 Annual Report & Appendix 4E

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - August 14, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to provide an update on substantial construction progress and infrastructure connections at its flagship Sorel-Tracy project.
Electrical Interconnection Completed
Earlier this week, a Hydro-Quebec team completed the electrical interconnection of the site. This involved connecting the distribution network to the first pole installed on-site, following the installation of the Hydro-Québec metering station three weeks earlier. Energy can now flow from the Hydro-Quebec grid along the site's overhead power lines to the production area, paving the way for equipment installation.
Water Supply Infrastructure Installed
Meanwhile, the Sorel-Tracy Water Department finished excavating and installing piping to link the CHARBONE site to a 14-inch main water line. This connection will ensure enough water capacity to support all five planned project phases. With both key inputs for electrolysis—electricity and water—now secured, the site is prepared to start hydrogen production once the equipment installation is finished.
Civil Construction Underway
Heavy civil construction equipment has arrived on-site, and CHARBONE's general contractor and subcontractor teams have begun work. Surveyors have finished all necessary site markings for the construction of buildings and production areas in preparation for the arrival of production equipment in the upcoming weeks.
Environmental Stewardship
During site preparation, the Quebec Ministry of the Environment (MELCCFP) identified a rare and endangered plant species—the ‘Three-awn grass'—on a small part of the property. In collaboration with experts from Tetra Tech, CHARBONE successfully relocated and protected the plant, ensuring it has a dedicated habitat on the site. "This update marks the completion of three critical milestones for our team," said Dave Gagnon, President and CEO of CHARBONE. "We are proud of the progress to date and remain on track to commence production this fall."
Closing of Shares for Debt Financing
Click Image To View Full Size
CHARBONE is pleased to announce the closing of Shares for debt settlements amounting to $118,095. The Company has settled with a arm's length supplier $118,095 of payables through the issuance of shares. A total of 1,968,254 Shares will be issued pursuant to the closing, at a conversion price per unit of $0.06. The Company believes that the settlement of the payables through the issuance of securities is appropriate to advance towards production for its Sorel-Tracy project and the overall need to manage its cash prudently. A formal agreement will reflect any debt settlement and will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any securities issued pursuant to a debt settlement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in Canada.
Update on closing US$1.5M in Convertible Notes
Following the Exchange's review of the closing of US$1.5M (CA$2.1M) convertible notes announced on December 4, 2024, CHARBONE will issue 2,109,900 warrants to the placement agent. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 or USD equivalent.
About CHARBONE Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated company specialized in Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and the Asia-Pacific region. It is developing a modular network of green hydrogen production while partnering with industry players to supply helium and other specialty gases without the need to build costly new plants. This disciplined strategy diversifies revenue streams, reduces risks, and increases flexibility. The CHARBONE group is publicly listed in North America and Europe on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.