Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

mec resources
MMR:AU
PEP11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

PEP11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced PEP11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Download the PDF here.

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

MEC Resources

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Judicial Review

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced PEP 11 UPDATE - FEDERAL COURT JUDICIAL REVIEW

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil prices fell sharply during the second quarter, after reaching year-to-date highs early in the year.

Between January and the end of June, Brent shed 18.26 percent from US$81.69 to US$66.77. West Texas Intermediate made a similar decline falling 16.94 percent from US$78.86 to US$65.50, over the same time period.

The contraction was largely attributed to OPEC+ easing production cuts and increasing output.

Global supply was further bolstered by China’s strong import volumes and rising domestic output, giving refiners room to delay purchases and adding to a mild US inventory build, both of which added downward pressure.

Conversely, seasonal demand from the US summer driving season and solid Q2 GDP growth in China offered some support.

Despite that backdrop, the five top-performing oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV have seen share price growth over Q2 2025. All year-to-date performance and share price data was obtained on July 16, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener, and oil and gas companies with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.

Oil rig silhouette with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released June consumer price index (CPI) data on Tuesday (July 15). The report shows that year-on-year inflation gained momentum during the month, rising to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent recorded in May.

The increase was attributed in part to the 13.4 percent year-on-year decline in gas prices seen in June, as it was a smaller drop than May’s 15.5 percent decrease caused by the removal of the consumer carbon tax.

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Charbone Hydrogen Corporation 
          
 

Brossard, Quebec, July 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is announcing regarding the previously announced, on June 3, 2025, closing of Units for debt settlements that, following discussions with the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company had to revise the total amount and number of units to be issued.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise-a-jour sur les reglements de dettes par emission d'unites

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise-a-jour sur les reglements de dettes par emission d'unites

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Charbone Hydrogen Corporation 
          
 

    Brossard (Québec), le 1   8   juillet 2025 -   TheNewswire   -     CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE     (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF   , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47   ) («   Charbone   » ou la «   Société   »), une rare compagnie cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord, annonce une mise-à-jour, concernant la clôture des unités pour le règlement de dettes annoncée précédemment, le 3 juin 2025, que, suite à des discussions avec la Bourse de croissance TSX, la Société a dû réviser le montant total et le nombre d'unités à émettre.  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

Saturday, July 5 at 5:00 PM EST or via the links below

Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring nine standout companies making major moves globally.

North American Iron - With pig iron in short supply, North American Iron is stepping up with a two-million-ton annual solution. The company is transforming Minnesota's legacy iron ore into a domestic feedstock for U.S. steelmakers-backed by North Dakota's clean energy support and aiming for production in 2029.

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV features West Red Lake Gold as it marks its first gold pour at the fully permitted Madsen Mine in Ontario's Red Lake district. With two million ounces of historical production and robust infrastructure, the company is ramping toward 70,000 ounces per year.

Northisle Copper and Gold (TSXV: NCX) (OTCQX: NTCPF) - BTV spotlights Northisle's advanced copper-gold project on Vancouver Island. With an estimated long mine life, low capital intensity, and proximity to a deepwater port, the project is backed by experienced leadership and strong local support.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) - With over 30 years of innovation, Westport is delivering fuel-agnostic engine solutions including hydrogen and natural gas. Through its high-pressure joint venture and over 1,400 patents, Westport is helping long-haul transportation transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives.

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) - This fully permitted copper-gold project in Wyoming boasts a sub-two-year payback. ESG-friendly plan, low water use, and potential for added revenue through local gravel sales.

Orvana Minerals (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) - With operations in Spain and growth projects in Bolivia and Argentina, Orvana Minerals delivers near-term production and exploration upside across gold, copper, and silver.

Avino Silver & Gold (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) - A debt-free, cash-flow positive silver, gold, and copper producer, operating in Durango, Mexico. With development underway at a second mine, Avino is scaling production while leveraging existing infrastructure.

Pasofino Gold (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) - is advancing a 3.9-million-ounce gold project in Liberia. Backed by strong economics and a completed feasibility study, the company is preparing for a construction decision and aiming for early production of up to 200,000 ounces per year.

Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) - Mayfair Gold is developing a low-risk, fast-to-market gold operation in Ontario, with a unique strategy to self-finance expansion using early cash flow. Positioned below federal permitting thresholds, it's set to capitalize on the current gold cycle.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features stock market analysts, experts and on location interviews with emerging company executives.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES: 

Airing on FOX Business News!

  • Saturday, July 5 @ 5:00pm ET

×