January 22, 2026
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025
07 July 2025
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
04 January
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 December 2025
Asara Expands Kada Gold Project
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara Expands Kada Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 December 2025
Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results
West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its flagship Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. HIGHLIGHTS Drilling to date has focused on increasing... Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 September 2025
Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade ContinuityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96
Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing as investors flock to safe-haven assets.The spot price of gold rose as high as US$4,924.29 per ounce on Thursday (January 22), even as US President Donald Trump walked back his threats to take over Greenland by force in his Davos speech. That's because... Keep Reading...
5h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
8h
Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade
Police across four South American jurisdictions have carried out their first coordinated cross-border operation against illegal gold mining, arresting nearly 200 suspects and seizing cash, gold, mercury and mining equipment.The operation, known as Guyana Shield, brought together law enforcement... Keep Reading...
9h
Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from all 2025 drilling at the Finn Zone of its JD Project in the Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. 2025 drill results will be integrated into an... Keep Reading...
Latest News
