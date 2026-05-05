Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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Asara Resources

Asara Resources

Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
Outstanding results from extension drilling at Massan

Outstanding results from extension drilling at Massan

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Outstanding results from extension drilling at MassanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Asara appoints Matthew Sharples as Managing Director

Asara appoints Matthew Sharples as Managing Director

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara appoints Matthew Sharples as Managing DirectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - March 2026

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - March 2026

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Corporate PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Massan continues to deliver broad significant intercepts

Massan continues to deliver broad significant intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan continues to deliver broad significant interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Radisson Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Financing

Radisson Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Financing

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ATB Cormark Capital Markets to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively,... Keep Reading...
Radisson Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Financing

Radisson Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Financing

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ATB Cormark Capital Markets to... Keep Reading...
Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold") (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce new drill results from its Golden Summit Project in Alaska as the Company continues its ~50,000 m 2026 drill campaign. The program is targeting higher-grade corridors and accelerating the technical... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Marc Ducharme as Vice President of Exploration and Mike Petrina as Vice President Mining Operations. These strategic additions significantly... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Announces Start of Drilling at its Atlin Goldfields Project

Brixton Metals Announces Start of Drilling at its Atlin Goldfields Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") announces that drilling has begun at its Atlin Goldfields Project, located in Northwest British Columbia. Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado") has a path to one hundred percent ownership as per the Earn-in... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Commences Underground Delineation Drilling Program at El Potrero

Pinnacle Commences Underground Delineation Drilling Program at El Potrero

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 05, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTCQB: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the rehabilitation and drill station preparation in the historic underground mines... Keep Reading...

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