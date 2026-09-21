Quantum Critical Metals Launches Advanced Mapping of Gallium, Rubidium and Other Critical Minerals at the Discovery Property in Québec

(TheNewswire)

Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
 

Program will identify mineral hosts and guide future recovery testing using historical drill core and surface samples.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 21, 2026 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: LEAP,OTC:ATOXF) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), focused on unlocking North American gallium and rubidium from mica, is pleased to announce that it has initiated an advanced mineral mapping program using nine historical samples from its wholly owned Discovery Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.

The nine samples were taken from drill core and surface material collected by Quantum in 2018; no new drilling was required. The analysis is being conducted to confirm the mineral speciation of critical minerals previously identified at the Discovery Property and to guide geometallurgical studies (News Release Source).

Standard assays quantify the amount of metal present in a sample but do not identify the minerals in which those metals occur. This information is essential when planning mineral processing, as it distinguishes critical-mineral-bearing phases from barren material and helps determine how the target minerals may be concentrated. Several processing options may be available, but appropriate testwork can be designed only after the mineralogy and metal deportment are understood. The study will examine the distribution and mineral hosts of critical minerals, including gallium, rubidium and cesium, and help Quantum select the most appropriate metallurgical testwork as the project advances.

The Mineral Mapping Program

Elemission Inc. of Montreal will use laser-based mineral mapping to scan all nine samples. The scans will be compiled into detailed mineral and element maps showing the concentration and location of the critical metals and the minerals with which they are associated.

Quantum has hired GMY Consulting Inc. to interpret the results.

Quantum is using the program to:

  • identify the minerals associated with gallium, rubidium and other key critical minerals; 

  • determine the mineral hosts of the critical minerals and provide full metal deportment data for the nine samples; 

  • document host mineralogy and textures to help interpret potential metallurgical challenges and advantages; 

  • improve targeting for future exploration and project development; 

  • guide future metallurgical work, including mineral separation methods such as gravity separation, sizing, sorting or flotation. 

Strategic Importance

Historical work at Discovery identified gallium and rubidium but did not determine their mineral deportment. Identifying the mineral hosts will help focus future work on the most prospective rock types at the property and allow Quantum to evaluate potential processing routes more efficiently.

Chief Executive Officer's Comment

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Quantum Critical Metals Corp., commented, "We have certified assays confirming gallium and other critical minerals at Discovery. This study will identify which minerals host those metals and help us determine where to focus the next phase of work. That mineralogical information is essential to evaluating potential recovery methods. By using material collected in 2018, we can obtain important technical information without undertaking a new drill program at Discovery."

Next Steps

Once the scanning and interpretation are complete, the Company expects to report the findings and select samples for certified multi-element assays and detailed mineral identification. If supported by the results, the Company may then proceed to bench-scale flotation testing.

Annual General Meeting

The Company reports that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting held on September 14, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy held an aggregate of 19,316,373 common shares, representing 16.11% of the 119,897,875 common shares issued and outstanding as of the August 10, 2026, record date. All four nominees listed in the management information circular—Dr. Robert Bowell, Tracy Hughes, Marcy Kiesman and Aimee Ward—were elected as directors. Charlton & Company was reappointed as the Company's auditor for the 2026 fiscal year, and the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan was reapproved.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George M. Yordanov, P.Geo. (OGQ #1612) of GMY Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.

Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: LEAP,OTC:ATOXF | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A) is focused on unlocking North American gallium and rubidium from mica, with silver exploration upside. The Company is advancing a strategically located portfolio of critical mineral projects aimed at strengthening North American supply chains for next-generation technologies. Its flagship NMX East Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, near Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Project and Power Metallic Mines Inc.'s Nisk-Lion-Tiger polymetallic discoveries. Quantum's portfolio includes gallium, rubidium, cesium, antimony, germanium, silver and other critical minerals across projects in Québec and British Columbia. By combining high-potential mineral assets with innovative processing technologies, Quantum is positioning itself as an emerging North American source of the critical minerals required for semiconductors, aerospace, defense, advanced electronics and clean energy.

For further information, please contact:

Marcy Kiesman
CEO & Director
Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Telephone: 604-428-2900
Email: marcykiesman@qcritical.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com

To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address upcoming work programs and other statements relating to the business and the financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

 

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those disclosed in filings under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the continued availability of capital and financing, as well as general economic, market and business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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