Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

  • Over-limit reanalysis of selective outcrop composite sample 4319 returned 4.21% U3O8 (equivalent to 3.57% U).1
  • Updated channel and rock chip sample assay results containing copper (up to 8.54%), uranium oxide (up to 4.21%), silver (up to 708 g/t) and vanadium oxide (up to 2.27%)2.
  • Sampling of strike extensions along the Uryco/Rosa and Black zone trends has identified copper-bearing surface occurrences within a greater than four-kilometre-long exploration corridor.3 

Table 1 Selected samples containing either U3O8 above 5,000 ppm or Cu above 2.0%:

Sample ID

Ag (ppm)

Cu (%)

U3O8
(ppm)

V2O5
(ppm)

Sample ID

Ag (ppm)

Cu (%)

U3O8
(ppm)

V2O5
(ppm)

4247

95

2.30

183

80

4348

13

4.48

238

68

4257

64

4.04

321

195

4358

12

2.78

189

105

4277

31

0.29

10,577

3,570

4359

10

3.68

93

82

4278

32

1.24

6,450

6,927

4365

<5

8.54

26

198

4290

79

0.84

26,768

16,085

4366

<5

4.33

31

82

4291

105

0.27

24,409

12,621

4372

<5

2.35

29

154

4292

45

0.17

24,174

12,853

4374

5

2.20

74

89

4293

17

0.23

9,905

6,516

4375

5

3.05

71

77

4296

133

2.04

16,922

12,978

4384

<5

2.37

11

79

4297

212

0.42

17,983

9,515

4400

10

2.05

111

54

4298

85

0.23

21,579

13,996

4403

27

3.66

91

86

4319

210

1.62

42,097

22,672

4405

38

4.37

377

91

4325

8

2.08

53

86

4408

21

5.11

284

161

4328

<5

3.39

61

134

4423

17

4.27

31

114

4333

15

2.02

61

68

4424

8

3.11

15

100

4335

62

5.78

164

96

4425

<5

2.20

5

71

4344

<5

3.82

145

80





TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE-AM: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an additional high-grade uranium assay from its initial rock sampling program at the Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium (U-Cu-V) Project in Malargüe, Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company previously reported initial sampling results on July 20, 2026 and August 18, 2026, with the latest assay representing a new over-limit uranium sample received from the program. The sample returned 4.21% U₃O₈ (3.57% U), exceeding the laboratory's upper reporting limit of 25,000 ppm uranium.

The Huemul Project covers more than 27,000 hectares in the Huemul district and includes a past-producing uranium mine. The results of the current sampling program will be used to support ongoing target evaluation as the Company considers the potential for a maiden drill campaign at the Project.

___________________________

1 The sample does not represent a channel width and may not be representative of average grade or continuity.

2 Because sampling was selective and targeted areas of visible mineralization, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution, continuity or mineralization across the Huemul ProjectOne.

3 The occurrences have not been demonstrated to form a continuous mineralized zone.

Management Commentary

"We are encouraged by this latest high-grade uranium result from Huemul, which provides further evidence of the strength of the uranium system we are seeing at surface. A result of 4.21% U₃O₈ is particularly significant as we continue to advance our understanding of the Project and plan the next steps in our exploration program. These results are helping us refine our exploration priorities and identify the areas with the greatest potential for follow-up work." said Steven Gold, President & Chief Executive Officer.

A District with Documented Historical Production

The Huemul Project is anchored by Argentina's first-ever producing uranium mine, commissioned in 1955 and operated continuously until 1975 by the Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica (CNEA). Historical records report that approximately 130,000 tonnes of mineralized material, historically described as ore, were processed at the Malargüe plant, with reported average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium (source: Guillermo Rojas, 1999. Distrito Uranìfero Pampa Amarilla, Mendoza. En Recursos Minerales de la Republica Argentina. Pag.1135-1140). The Company has not independently verified the historical production records or historical head-grade information, and such information should not be interpreted as current exploration results, a mineral resource estimate, a mineral reserve estimate or evidence of current economic viability. The historical information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization within the Project area.4

The project hosts uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization in a classic sandstone-hosted deposit setting. The broader Malargüe Mining District remains largely untested by modern exploration methods. Based on the presence of a former producing mine, historical exploration data, and the extent of the Company's land package, management believes the project warrants further systematic exploration.

____________________________

4 Additional work would be required to verify the historical information and determine its relevance to current exploration results.

Sampling Program and QA/QC

Jaguar conducted targeted sampling that included outcrop, subcrop, rock chip composite, channel and float samples, across areas of visible surface mineralization. Field observations were generally consistent with the presence of mineralization described in historical reports, particularly around the former Huemul mine, as described previously here. Samples were collected from eight target areas, namely, Huemul Mine, Agua Botada, Uryco, Rosa, Vega Larga, Black Zone, Cerro Mirano and Lucy (Figure 1).

Channel samples were collected over intervals ranging from 50 cm to 280 cm. All samples were packaged and sealed at the project site by Jaguar geologist and transported to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis using sodium peroxide decomposition method ME-MS89L™. ALS Mendoza is a full-service laboratory and is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited sample preparation and geochemical analysis. ALS Mendoza is independent of Jaguar. 

Jaguar included 6 Blanks and 6 Duplicates as part of the sample submission (200 samples in total) for QA/QC assessment. Blank material performed satisfactorily. Two duplicate samples did not compare well and were subsequently re-analysed. The re-analysis confirmed the original assay values for those samples. The QP has reviewed the QA/QC results and affirms that the assay results suitable for disclosure as Exploration Results.

Since the sampling of visible mineralization is selective by nature, the exploration results disclosed in this news release are potentially biased and do not establish the extent and continuity of grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.

Figure 1 Huemul Project Target and Surface Sampling Locations

Huemul Mine / Agua Botada Trend

The Huemul Mine / Agua Botada Trend represents a predominantly uranium-vanadium mineralized zone. Mineralization is hosted in the Diamante Formation sandstones, conglomerates, shales and volcaniclastics striking north-south and dipping 20-25° to the west in the north and becoming flat lying to the south. Recent sampling results appear to show the dominance of U over Cu in this area (Figure 3).

Figure 2 Uranium and copper surface sampling results along the Huemul Mine – Agua Botada Trend.

Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga Trend

The Cerro Mirano, Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga areas are dominated by Cu-U-V±Ag mineralization. Mapping, rock sampling and gamma surveying have delineated the Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga target areas, with apparent strike lengths of approximately 2,200 m, 1,300 m and 2,300 m, respectively, hosted along conglomerate and sandstone horizons of the Diamante Formation that collectively define a greater than 4 km corridor of mineralized occurrences. The Cerro Mirano mineralized zone is related to the intrusion of andesitic dikes and is approximately 300 m long. Recent sampling results appear to show the dominance of Cu over U in this area (Figure 3).

Since the sampling of visible mineralization is selective by nature, the exploration results disclosed in this news release are potentially biased and do not establish the extent and continuity of grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.

Figure 3 Uranium and copper surface sampling results along the Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga Trend.

Data Verification

The QP's review of the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release was limited to a review of information provided by the Company and its consultants, including sample locations, sample descriptions, analytical certificates, analytical methods and QA/QC results. The QP has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures, sample locations, sample security or chain-of-custody procedures. The QP has not independently verified the historical production, historical grade or historical exploration information referenced in this news release. The QP's review is subject to the limitations described herein, including the selective nature of the samples.

Over-limit samples for copper (indicated as >25000) were re-analysed by ALS using 4 acid digest and ICP finish (ME-OG62™). One over-limit sample for uranium (indicated as >25000) was re-analysed using XRF for base metal ores by fusion (ME-XRF15b™). Duplicate re-analysis confirmed the original assay results that were received and indicates a potential sample swap, either during project preparation, or at the laboratory. In the opinion of the QP, these issues are not material at this stage of the project but will need closer attention during further work phases.

Cautionary Note

The Huemul Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been prepared for the Huemul Project under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The surface sampling results disclosed in this news release are Exploration Results only and should not be interpreted as establishing the presence of mineral resources or mineral reserves. Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property.

Historical production, grade and exploration information referenced in this news release is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by the Company or by a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources, mineral reserves, or current exploration results. The information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization on the property, but it should not be relied upon until confirmed by additional exploration work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, Pr.Sci.Nat., an independent Principal Consultant with The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. Mr. van der Walt has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release on the basis of information provided by the Company and its consultants and has approved the technical disclosure in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. van der Walt has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures or sample chain of custody.

About Jaguar Uranium

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.

www.jaguaruranium.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation of exploration results; the potential extent, continuity, and significance of observed mineralization; the identification of prospective target areas; the potential for discovery; planned or future exploration programs; and the Company's expectations regarding the Huemul Project and the broader Malargüe district.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical data; the reliability of sampling and field observations; the continuity of mineralization observed at surface; the availability of financing and personnel; the availability of equipment, laboratory capacity, property access and required permits; and the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks relating to the interpretation of exploration results; risks that duplicate-sample reanalysis or additional QA/QC review may affect the interpretation of results; the possibility that mineralization is not continuous or of economic grade; risks associated with early-stage exploration properties; the selective nature of rock chip, channel, composite, select and mine-dump samples; reliance on historical data that may be incomplete or inaccurate; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; operational and technical risks; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

APPENDIX 1: Full tabulation of final sample assay results

Sample ID

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Channel
Length
(cm)

Channel
Orientation
(°)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (%)

U3O8

(ppm)

V2O5

(ppm)

4226

2440636

6042968

Outcrop Chip

<5

0.002

4

107

4227

2440703

6042691

Subcrop Channel

160

250

<5

0.002

1

129

4228

2440703

6042691

Subcrop Channel

80

250

<5

0.003

2

316

4229

2440718

6042793

Outcrop Channel

100

<5

<0.002

3

155

4230

2439837

6043204

Outcrop Channel

140

250

<5

<0.002

2

18

4231

2439756

6042929

Outcrop Channel

120

0

<5

<0.002

2

86

4232

2440192

6043308

Outcrop Composite

<5

<0.002

5

25

4233

2440183

6042783

Outcrop Channel

200

270

<5

<0.002

2

62

4234

2440176

6042580

Outcrop Channel

120

260

<5

0.002

2

64

4235

2440428

6042411

Outcrop Composite

<5

<0.002

2

68

4236

2440446

6042469

Outcrop Channel

110

280

<5

<0.002

1

43

4237

2440493

6042537

Outcrop Composite

<5

<0.002

2

109

4238

2440436

6042855

Outcrop Composite

<5

<0.002

3

89

4239

2440759

6042423

Outcrop Channel

80

270

<5

0.003

1

291

4240

2440656

6042568

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.002

2

77

4241

2440743

6042595

Outcrop Channel

80

270

<5

0.003

1

327

4242

2440196

6041287

Mine Dump

19

0.135

101

52

4243

2440196

6041287

Mine Dump

11

0.268

126

48

4244

2440210

6041262

Mine Dump

150

280

<5

0.122

69

71

4245

2440205

6041268

Mine Dump

200

15

106

0.336

1,562

77

4246

2440228

6041289

Mine Dump

43

0.816

2,465

80

4247

2440310

6041673

Subcrop Composite

95

2.300

183

80

4248

2440323

6041677

Mine Dump

13

1.685

123

68

4249

2440247

6041822

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.009

5

148

4250

2440244

6041754

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.004

2

96

4251

2440179

6041612

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.005

3

155

4252

2440208

6041110

Mine Dump

15

0.073

131

89

4253

2440247

6041081

Outcrop Channel

120

280

<5

0.002

5

64

4254

2440247

6041081

Outcrop Channel

80

280

<5

0.002

8

134

4255

2440240

6041074

Outcrop Channel

60

270

11

0.971

324

262

4257

2440240

6041074

Outcrop Channel

110

270

64

4.040

321

195

4259

2440226

6041078

Outcrop Channel

70

300

<5

0.009

18

118

4260

2440226

6041078

Outcrop Channel

80

300

<5

0.009

11

86

4261

2440233

6041081

Outcrop Channel

100

300

<5

0.028

36

59

4262

2440214

6041079

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.005

7

146

4263

2440214

6041079

Outcrop Channel

80

280

<5

0.006

9

102

4264

2440202

6041075

Outcrop Channel

120

280

<5

0.002

14

87

4265

2440202

6041075

Outcrop Channel

100

280

<5

0.014

8

55

4266

2440197

6041068

Outcrop Channel

90

280

5

0.140

76

73

4267

2440197

6041068

Outcrop Channel

50

270

<5

0.013

6

186

4268

2440197

6041068

Outcrop Channel

70

270

<5

0.005

5

73

4269

2440104

6041042

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.002

4

100

4270

2440073

6040983

Outcrop Channel

120

280

<5

0.002

3

120

4271

2440107

6040952

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.002

2

93

4272

2439953

6040953

Outcrop Channel

120

<5

<0.002

6

50

4273

2439991

6040998

Outcrop Composite

<5

<0.002

6

84

4274

2440019

6040663

Mine Dump

150

14

0.418

2,630

812

4275

2440032

6040624

Mine Dump

180

14

0.275

237

261

4276

2439981

6040684

Mine Dump

170

16

0.692

357

225

4277

2439977

6040682

Mine Dump

31

0.294

10,577

3,570

4278

2439970

6040697

Mine Dump

32

1.235

6,450

6,927

4279

2440041

6040718

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.010

68

118

4280

2440059

6040708

Outcrop Channel

230

30

<5

0.058

53

221

4281

2440061

6040715

Outcrop Channel

200

30

17

0.820

50

177

4282

2440060

6040718

Outcrop Channel

200

0

28

1.145

52

198

Sample ID

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Channel
Length
(cm)

Channel
Orientation
(°)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (%)

U3O8

(ppm)

V2O5

(ppm)

4283

2440063

6040718

Outcrop Channel

200

0

30

0.815

87

746

4284

2440064

6040722

Outcrop Channel

200

0

708

1.460

4,964

4,963

4285

2440062

6040724

Outcrop Channel

200

0

68

1.810

180

666

4288

2440062

6040720

Outcrop Channel

200

0

33

0.686

65

204

4289

2440062

6040726

Outcrop Channel

200

0

24

0.925

107

209

4290

2440061

6040729

Outcrop Channel

200

0

79

0.839

26,768

16,085

4291

2440061

6040730

Outcrop Channel

200

0

105

0.272

24,409

12,621

4292

2440060

6040732

Outcrop Channel

200

0

45

0.171

24,174

12,853

4293

2440061

6040735

Outcrop Channel

200

0

17

0.229

9,905

6,516

4294

2440063

6040735

Outcrop Channel

200

0

12

0.305

651

1,883

4295

2440063

6040739

Outcrop Channel

200

0

5

0.247

137

1,312

4296

2440061

6040742

Outcrop Channel

200

0

133

2.040

16,922

12,978

4297

2440062

6040744

Outcrop Channel

200

0

212

0.417

17,983

9,515

4298

2440066

6040748

Outcrop Channel

180

90

85

0.228

21,579

13,996

4299

2440086

6040746

Subcrop Composite

5

0.077

195

653

4300

2439969

6040765

Mine Dump

150

90

6

0.094

136

271

4301

2440149

6040367

Mine Dump

200

60

8

0.075

200

130

4302

2440127

6040380

Not recorded

25

1.240

986

578

4303

2440105

6040400

Mine Dump

200

60

9

0.194

657

139

4304

2440089

6040433

Mine Dump

200

0

18

0.808

771

528

4305

2440067

6040431

Mine Dump

200

0

<5

0.032

68

186

4306

2440050

6040415

Mine Dump

200

0

13

0.332

1,374

630

4307

2440048

6040411

Mine Dump

200

0

5

0.038

74

184

4308

2440026

6040427

Mine Dump

200

130

9

0.368

2,258

2,499

4309

2440102

6040525

Mine Dump

62

0.474

3,396

275

4310

2440059

6040485

Mine Dump

200

120

<5

0.034

77

154

4311

2440049

6040444

Mine Dump

200

290

<5

0.057

63

118

4312

2440006

6040439

Mine Dump

200

11

0.230

364

298

4313

2440015

6040444

Mine Dump

25

1.025

1,048

262

4314

2440023

6040479

Mine Dump

200

110

<5

0.011

25

111

4315

2440039

6040509

Mine Dump

200

170

<5

0.068

110

132

4318

2440079

6040521

Mine Dump

200

150

<5

0.025

31

154

4319(8)

2440065

6040738

Outcrop Composite

210

1.620

42,097

22,672

4320

2440241

6040636

Subcrop Composite

<5

0.008

110

121

4321

2440293

6040594

Outcrop Channel

280

90

<5

0.008

192

150

4322

2440203

6040235

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.039

21

71

4323

2439940

6040265

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.008

11

86

4324

2440102

6040482

Mine Dump

200

200

7

0.131

285

561

4325

2440050

6039769

Outcrop Composite

8

2.080

53

86

4326

2445263

6035159

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.006

5

70

4327

2445270

6035090

Outcrop Composite

26.0

0.026

37

175

4328

2445247

6035007

Outcrop Composite

<5

3.390

61

134

4329

2445250

6035005

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.049

13

80

4330

2448707

6035962

Outcrop Composite

35

0.449

64

84

4331

2448711

6035963

Outcrop Composite

17

0.140

44

64

4332

2444003

6037410

Mine Dump

6

0.793

624

484

4333

2444000

6037374

Outcrop Composite

15

2.020

61

68

4334

2449818

6037854

Outcrop Select

38

1.640

166

91

4335

2449740

6037990

Outcrop Composite

62

5.780

164

96

4336

2449690

6038031

Mine Dump

18

1.750

198

182

4337

2448998

6038428

Outcrop Channel

120

270

372

1.435

120

673

4338

2449015

6038412

Outcrop Channel

110

7

0.759

7

82

4339

2444807

6036267

Float Select

<5

0.007

6

59

4340

2444815

6036263

Subcrop Select

635

0.157

1,987

1,794

4341

2445076

6036272

Outcrop Channel

150

180

<5

1.460

73

62

4342

2445080

6036264

Outcrop Channel

70

180

<5

0.310

35

132

4343

2445083

6036264

Outcrop Channel

100

180

<5

0.013

5

62

4344

2445090

6036269

Mine Dump

200

0

<5

3.820

145

80

Sample ID

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Channel
Length
(cm)

Channel
Orientation
(°)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (%)

U3O8

(ppm)

V2O5

(ppm)

4346

2445181

6036252

Outcrop Channel

100

180

<5

0.433

5

73

4347

2445249

6036248

Subcrop Channel

200

240

<5

1.175

4

52

4348

2446002

6036256

Outcrop Channel

160

13

4.480

238

68

4350

2445961

6036251

Outcrop Composite

8

1.050

46

59

4351

2445917

6036262

Outcrop Channel

180

110

<5

0.976

26

57

4352

2445852

6036280

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.722

7

73

4353

2445726

6036259

Outcrop Channel

100

180

<5

0.139

37

180

4354

2445723

6036260

Outcrop Channel

150

180

<5

0.362

12

57

4355

2445720

6036263

Outcrop Channel

200

180

<5

0.533

8

59

4356

2445523

6036252

Outcrop Channel

130

240

<5

0.383

4

45

4357

2445445

6036254

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.734

5

48

4358

2445458

6036301

Outcrop Channel

180

180

12

2.780

189

105

4359

2446453

6036262

Outcrop Composite

10

3.680

93

82

4360

2446565

6036305

Outcrop Channel

120

180

9

0.926

68

77

4361

2446544

6036304

Outcrop Channel

110

180

19

2.000

329

104

4362

2446519

6036288

Outcrop Channel

170

180

7

1.595

92

62

4363

2446349

6036247

Mine Dump

200

120

31

0.998

157

95

4364

2446311

6036238

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.507

21

52

4365

2446201

6036261

Outcrop Channel

100

<5

8.540

26

198

4366

2447091

6036238

Outcrop Channel

150

180

<5

4.330

31

82

4367

2447078

6036240

Outcrop Channel

150

180

<5

0.831

30

84

4368

2446759

6036239

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.601

7

45

4369

2446639

6036267

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.836

21

57

4370

2446798

6036260

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.046

27

179

4371

2447195

6036214

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.161

6

62

4372

2447903

6035889

Outcrop Channel

120

120

<5

2.350

29

154

4373

2447824

6035915

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.339

4

86

4374

2448267

6035877

Subcrop Select

5

2.200

74

89

4375

2448287

6035870

Subcrop Select

5

3.050

71

77

4378

2446352

6035774

Outcrop Channel

150

50

<5

0.559

35

100

4379

2446347

6035763

Outcrop Channel

30

<5

0.466

5

84

4380

2446126

6035620

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.593

26

82

4381

2446032

6035350

Outcrop Composite

<5

0.004

35

55

4382

2446146

6035400

Outcrop Channel

120

40

<5

0.038

22

96

4383

2445480

6035148

Outcrop Composite

105

1.325

70

200

4384

2445490

6035156

Outcrop Composite

<5

2.370

11

79

4385

2445774

6035357

Outcrop Composite

24

0.217

69

168

4386

2445770

6035347

Float Select

8

0.569

73

75

4387

2445772

6035252

Outcrop Channel

60

240

77

0.017

284

59

4388

2445567

6034864

Outcrop Composite

13

0.065

43

120

4389

2445522

6034904

Outcrop Channel

160

20

<5

0.007

38

84

4390

2445517

6034897

Outcrop Channel

200

10

<5

0.003

30

82

4391

2447591

6036155

Subcrop Composite

7

0.213

53

61

4392

2448224

6035655

Float Select

<5

0.096

5

52

4393

2448187

6035678

Subcrop Select

<5

0.081

10

68

4394

2448134

6035690

Float Select

39

0.423

42

116

4395

2448135

6035316

Outcrop Select

26

0.569

77

50

4396

2444590

6036319

Outcrop Channel

170

180

62

1.590

65

146

4397

2444667

6036313

Outcrop Channel

80

180

<5

0.701

26

52

4398

2444716

6036295

Outcrop Channel

170

180

<5

0.880

22

71

4399

2444580

6036321

Outcrop Channel

170

180

205

1.355

855

268

4400

2450109

6037912

Outcrop Channel

150

140

10

2.050

111

54

4401

2449781

6037862

Outcrop Select

15

1.160

130

87

4402

2449771

6037840

Outcrop Select

23

1.055

120

87

4403

2449827

6037945

Float Select

27

3.660

91

86

4404

2449782

6037967

Outcrop Channel

100

180

9

1.920

116

80

4405

2449780

6037962

Mine Dump

200

150

38

4.370

377

91

4408

2449651

6038044

Outcrop Composite

21

5.110

284

161

Sample ID

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Channel
Length
(cm)

Channel
Orientation
(°)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (%)

U3O8

(ppm)

V2O5

(ppm)

4409

2449667

6038061

Float Select

5

1.775

57

114

4410

2446412

6034546

Outcrop Select

<5

0.129

69

66

4411

2446202

6034613

Outcrop Channel

100

200

<5

0.075

310

80

4412

2446202

6034613

Outcrop Channel

120

200

<5

0.015

116

66

4413

2446202

6034613

Outcrop Select

<5

0.021

17

71

4414

2445908

6034400

Outcrop Channel

170

310

<5

0.098

276

68

4415

2445908

6034399

Outcrop Channel

120

310

<5

0.005

23

91

4416

2445785

6034305

Outcrop Channel

120

90

<5

0.007

28

96

4417

2445791

6034307

Outcrop Channel

110

0

<5

0.006

15

57

4418

2445204

6034412

Outcrop Channel

160

160

<5

0.393

4

102

4419

2445209

6034419

Outcrop Channel

140

0

<5

0.069

6

50

4420

2445117

6034346

Subcrop Composite

<5

0.367

2

93

4421

2445091

6034329

Float Select

36

1.935

125

114

4422

2445090

6034328

Subcrop Channel

100

30

<5

0.135

2

55

4423

2447696

6041535

Outcrop Composite

17

4.270

31

114

4424

2447729

6041426

Outcrop Composite

8

3.110

15

100

4425

2444862

6043361

Outcrop Composite

<5

2.200

5

71

Notes:

1)

Coordinates Projection: Campo Inchauspe / Argentina 2 (ellipsoid: International 1924)

2)

ppm = g/t

3)

10,000 ppm = 1.0%

4)

U converted to U3O8 using the conversion factor U x 1.1792 and V converted to V2O5 using the conversion factor V x 1.7852.

5)

The primary ALS analytical method was "ME-MS89L™", which is a sodium peroxide decomposition for complete recovery of lithium, rare earths, and associated trace elements.

6)

"<" indicates below lower limit of detection, ">" indicates above upper limit of detection.

7)

Over-limit samples for Cu (>25,000) were analysed using the ALS method "ME-OG62™", which is uses four acid digestion to break down most silicates and all but the most resistive minerals.

8)

Over-limit sample 4319, originally reported as >25,000 ppm U, was reanalysed using the ALS method "U-XRF15b™", which is an ore grade XRF assay of a sample prepared by fusion with an oxidizing flux.

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SOURCE Jaguar Uranium

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