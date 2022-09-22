Emerging Technology Investing News

Greater than 2X Increase in Pipeline Since November 2021 –

Snapdragon Digital Chassis Enables the Car of the Future –

NEW YORK , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced at its inaugural Automotive Investor Day that the Company's automotive design-win pipeline has grown to $30 billion 1 , driven by increased adoption of its Snapdragon ® Digital Chassis™ solutions across the auto industry. The increase represents a greater than $10 billion expansion since the Company's fiscal third quarter results were announced. Specifically, the expanded pipeline is a result of significant design wins with automakers and Tier-1 suppliers as Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. becomes the automotive industry's partner of choice for next-generation vehicles.

"Qualcomm is a leader in essential technologies for the Connected Intelligent Edge," said Cristiano Amon , President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "Our One Technology Roadmap scales across virtually every industry, including automotive. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis, combined with our relationships with automakers, has resulted in a $30 billion design-win pipeline. We are winning the digital future of automotive."

At Automotive Investor Day, Qualcomm provided several key updates:

  • Estimated Automotive TAM expansion to $100 billion by 2030
  • Automotive design-win pipeline of $30 billion
  • Strong QCT Automotive revenue growth from $975 million in FY21 to ~$1.3 billion in FY22e
  • Increased QCT Automotive revenue growth forecast since November 2021 to greater than $4 billion in FY26e and greater than $9 billion in FY31e
  • Introduced the industry's first integrated automotive super-compute class System-on-Chip, the Snapdragon Ride™ Flex SoC

Qualcomm Technologies and Mercedes-Benz also announced a collaboration to power upcoming Mercedes vehicles with Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions.

Qualcomm is a leader in the automotive space and its Snapdragon Digital Chassis is the only open, scalable and upgradeable platform for next-generation vehicles.

A replay of the event, presentations and other assets from the Qualcomm Automotive Investor Day can be found on our website .

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to statements regarding: our automotive design-win pipeline; the expansion of our addressable market; our automotive revenue forecast; the digital future of automotive; our technologies, technology leadership and technology roadmap; the benefits of our products and technologies, including the Snapdragon Digital Chassis; and anticipated demand for our products and technologies. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "estimates," "guidance," "forecast," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks" and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government policies and other measures designed to limit its spread; our dependence on a small number of customers and licensees, and particularly from their sale of premium-tier devices; our customers vertically integrating; a significant portion of our business being concentrated in China , which is exacerbated by U.S./ China trade and national security tensions; our ability to extend our technologies and products into new and expanded product areas, and industries and applications beyond mobile handsets; our strategic acquisitions, transactions and investments, and our ability to consummate strategic acquisitions; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers; risks associated with the operation and control of our manufacturing facilities; security breaches of our information technology systems, or other misappropriation of our technology, intellectual property or other proprietary or confidential information; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees, and to successfully operate under a hybrid working environment; the continued and future success of our licensing programs, which requires us to continue to evolve our patent portfolio and to renew or renegotiate license agreements that are expiring; efforts by some OEMs to avoid paying fair and reasonable royalties for the use of our intellectual property, and other attacks on our licensing business model; potential changes in our patent licensing practices, whether due to governmental investigations, legal challenges or otherwise; adverse rulings in governmental investigations or proceedings; our customers' and licensees' sales of products and services based on CDMA, OFDMA and other communications technologies, including 5G, and our customers' demand for our products based on these technologies; competition in an environment of rapid technological change, and our ability to adapt to such change and compete effectively; failures in our products or in the products of our customers or licensees, including those resulting from security vulnerabilities, defects or errors; difficulties in enforcing and protecting our intellectual property rights; claims by third parties that we infringe their intellectual property; our use of open source software; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, declines in global, regional or local economic conditions, or our stock price and earnings volatility; our ability to comply with laws, regulations, policies and standards; our indebtedness; and potential tax liabilities. These and other risks are set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our reports filed with the SEC are available on our website at www.qualcomm.com . We undertake no obligation to update, or continue to provide information with respect to, any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Snapdragon, Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Snapdragon Ride Flex are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon, Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Snapdragon Ride Flex are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia , Corporate Communications
1-858-845-5959
corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
1-858-658-4813
ir@qualcomm.com

1.) As of September 22, 2022 . The design win pipeline reflects the current estimated future size of awarded automaker programs, based on forecasts provided directly by automakers and Tier-1 suppliers.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomms-automotive-design-win-pipeline-expands-to-30-billion-301631609.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Qualcomm QCOM Mobile Investing
QCOM
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading... Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading... Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading... Show less

MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce Inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

  • Electronics and Software Predicted to Account for 50% of Total Car Costs by 2030
  • New Awards Program will Recognize Automotive Industry Trailblazers Driving Once-in-a-Century Transformation

MotorTrend the leading global automotive media company, announced today that it is joining leading software company, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) to launch the Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards. The new awards program looks to celebrate the innovators and pioneers who are leading the automotive industry's once-in-a-century transformation from hardware to software which will redefine how cars are designed, built, driven and experienced.

Keep reading... Show less

Apple's global phenomenon "Ted Lasso" joins ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history with back-to-back Emmy wins for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

"Ted Lasso" once again becomes the most Emmy Award-winning comedy

Apple TV+ lands nine Emmys total, including four wins for "Ted Lasso," and honors for "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," "Severance," "Schmigadoon!," and "Home Before Dark"

Keep reading... Show less

Sierra Wireless Announces AirLink® RX55 Cellular Router Optimized for the Rapidly Expanding Industrial IoT

New ultra-low powered cellular router solution powered by AirLink OS enables next-generation networking capabilities for industry 4.0 applications

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced the AirLink® RX55 LTE cellular router solution to bring advanced networking capabilities to the Industrial IoT (IIoT) and deliver intelligence securely at the edge for mission-critical applications on both public and private networks.

Keep reading... Show less

Zylorion Announces Additions to Board of Directors and Advisory Committee

Zylorion Health Inc., ( "Zylorion" or the "Company" ), a precision mental health care and psychedelic therapy focused innovator, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jeroen Tas to the Company's Board of Directors, and the addition of Dr. Ted Goldstein to the Company's Digital Health Advisory Committee.

Keep reading... Show less

Price more important than security for smart devices say European homeworkers, putting home and business cyber-safety at risk

  • 68% of European homeworkers don't prioritise security in top three purchase factors
  • 75% of all European businesses take no steps to secure home internet connection or provide software protection for home devices, and over a quarter offer no protection at all, creating gaps for attackers
  • With sales of smart domestic devices booming, unsecured home workers create lucrative entry points for exploitation by cybercriminals

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today published new European research exposing the cybersecurity risk created by cost-conscious homeworkers who prioritise security behind price, usability and ease of set up in their purchase of domestic smart devices. Less than a third (32%) of European home workers who own a smart device i surveyed said security was a top three factor when choosing a smart device, compared to 50% who prioritised price (figure 1). Over a quarter of businesses (28%) aren't putting adequate security provisions in place to extend cyber protection as far as homes (figure 2). This heightens the risk of cyberattacks for businesses and their employees, as hybrid and home working become the norm.

Keep reading... Show less

Apple Debuts iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Featuring the Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island

Apple® today announced iPhone® 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, featuring the Dynamic Island™ — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display. Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos. These groundbreaking advancements make iPhone even more indispensable for everyday tasks, creative projects, and now even emergency situations with features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×