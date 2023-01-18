BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on March 23, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2023 .

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G.  When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born.  Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone.  We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.  For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .

Qualcomm Contact:
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone:  1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max: next-generation chips for next-level workflows

Supercharging MacBook Pro and Mac mini, M2 Pro and M2 Max feature a more powerful CPU and GPU, up to 96GB of unified memory, and industry-leading power efficiency

Apple® today announced M2 Pro and M2 Max, two next-generation SoCs (systems on a chip) that take the breakthrough power-efficient performance of Apple silicon to new heights. M2 Pro scales up the architecture of M2 to deliver an up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, together with up to 32GB of fast unified memory. M2 Max builds on the capabilities of M2 Pro, including an up to 38-core GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth, and up to 96GB of unified memory. Its industry-leading performance per watt makes it the world's most powerful and power-efficient chip for a pro laptop. Both chips also feature enhanced custom technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple's powerful media engine. M2 Pro brings pro performance to Mac mini® for the first time, while M2 Pro and M2 Max take the game-changing performance and capabilities of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro® even further.

Apple unveils MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, with more game-changing performance and the longest battery life ever in a Mac

New MacBook Pro features up to 6x faster performance than fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and support for up to 96GB of unified memory for demanding pro workflows

Apple® today announced the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro® featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple's next-generation pro silicon that brings even more power-efficient performance and battery life to pro users. With M2 Pro and M2 Max — the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop — MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and color grading, which is up to 2x faster. 1 Building on the unprecedented power efficiency of Apple silicon, battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac. 2 For enhanced connectivity, the new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, 3 which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time. With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can't even run them. 4 Rounding out the unrivaled features of MacBook Pro are its renowned Liquid Retina® XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime® HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics. When combined with macOS® Ventura, the MacBook Pro user experience is unrivaled. Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24.

Apple introduces new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro - more powerful, capable, and versatile than ever

Starting at just $599, Mac mini is even more affordable

Apple® today unveiled the new Mac mini®, supercharged by M2 and the all-new M2 Pro. With the M2 chip, Mac mini is even more powerful, capable, and affordable with a new starting price of just $599. The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design. Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model. Paired with Studio Display and Magic accessories, along with the power and ease of macOS® Ventura, Mac mini provides a phenomenal desktop experience that will take users' productivity and creativity to the next level. Customers can order the new Mac mini models today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24.

Mobile Gaming Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

According to market intelligence firm Newzoo, global gaming revenue topped a whopping US$184.4 billion in 2022, with mobile gaming accounting for about half of that amount at US$92.2 billion.

The mobile gaming market is growing faster than any other gaming segment in the world, even though consumer spending fell last year due to increasing economic uncertainty. The rise of global smartphone sales, cloud gaming, 5G and mobile infrastructure are all core pillars that will sustain growth in mobile gaming revenue in the years ahead.

In fact, SkyQuest Technology Consulting projects that the mobile gaming market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.88 percent to reach US$214.61 billion by 2028. “Traditional console and PC game publishers like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are increasingly focused on mobile gaming due to its popularity with gamers worldwide and lucrative revenue opportunities," the firm states in a recent report on the industry.

Car IQ Partners With BlackBerry IVY For CES: Showcases New Vehicle Wallet That Lets Drivers Pay Right from Their Dash

Drivers Can Pay For Gas, Tolls, Parking, EV Charging, Without Use of Credit Card

Car IQ Inc., the first payment network for cars, today announced it is partnering with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) to demonstrate a new in-dash vehicle-wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that connects vehicles to merchants and enables customers to pay right from the dash of their car.

BlackBerry and Elektrobit Bolster Automotive Safety Roadmap with Support for Rust Programming Language

Early integration of Rust strengthens BlackBerry ® QNX ® and Elektrobit's commitment to the open source community, greatly reduces developer friction and highlights the future expansion of the companies' safety portfolio

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Elektrobit today announced they are collaborating on integration efforts to support the Rust programming language, empowering developers to build safe, reliable and efficient automotive software.

