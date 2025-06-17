Homerun Resources Inc. Executes Binding Term Sheet with Institutional Investor for $6 Million Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding term sheet with an arm's length institutional investor (the "Investor") in connection with a proposed financing for $6,000,000.00 (CAD) (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of the issuance of 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.00 (CAD) per Unit. The Offering proceeds from the Investor will be deposited with a third-party escrow agent and delivered to the Company in monthly tranches of $250,000 (CAD) over the next 24 months, pursuant to the terms and conditions of a sharing agreement and an escrow agreement to be dated and executed on the closing of the Offering. Additional details about the Offering structure will be provided in the closing news release.
June 17, 2025
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding term sheet with an arm's length institutional investor (the "Investor") in connection with a proposed financing for $6,000,000.00 (CAD) (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of the issuance of 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.00 (CAD) per Unit. The Offering proceeds from the Investor will be deposited with a third-party escrow agent and delivered to the Company in monthly tranches of $250,000 (CAD) over the next 24 months, pursuant to the terms and conditions of a sharing agreement and an escrow agreement to be dated and executed on the closing of the Offering. Additional details about the Offering structure will be provided in the closing news release.
Each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share ("Shares") of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Shares will be released from escrow in equal installments of 212,225 Shares over the 24-month period from the closing date, with each release contingent upon the corresponding cash payment being delivered to the Company. Each Warrant shall be exercisable for a period of three (3) years. Of the 6,000,000 Warrants to be issued, 1,500,000 Warrants shall be exercisable at an exercise price of $1.18 (CAD). The remainder of the Warrants will be released from escrow in equal installments over a 24-month period. Each Warrant will have an exercise price equal to a 20% premium to the volume-weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of each release. The Warrants will also include an equity blocker provision that prohibits the holder from exercising any portion of the Warrants if such exercise would result in the holder owning more than 9.99% of the Company's outstanding Shares.
The Investor will receive a corporate finance fee of $360,000, payable via the issuance of 360,000 Shares on the terms noted above.
The Company intends to rely on the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions for the Offering, and the Shares and Warrants will not be subject to restrictions on resale. There will be an offering document related to the Offering that will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.homerunresources.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision. Closing of the Offering is subject to several conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company has agreed to pay a non-refundable due diligence deposit of $100,000 (CAD)
(the "Deposit Shares") via the issuance of 100,000 Shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $1.00 (CAD) per Share. The Deposit Shares will be subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Extension and Repricing of Previously Announced Financing:
Further to Homerun's press release disseminated on March 21, 2025, the Company is extending and repricing the terms within its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The repriced Financing consists of the issuance of up to 3,000,000 units at a price of $1.00 (CAD) for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (CAD). Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of $1.30 (CAD) for 24 months.
Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "Out of respect for the investors who have been patient through our process of onboarding an institutional investor, we wanted to ensure that these investors are placed alongside that investor at a price that reflects the market pricing during that period. We thank all our long-term stakeholders for your patience, and we are excited about the future growth of Homerun."
About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)
Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:
Homerun Advanced Materials
- Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.
- Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.
Homerun Energy Solutions
- Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.
- European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).
- Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.
- Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.
With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.
Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.
"Brian Leeners"
Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)
Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)
FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
HMR:CA
16 June
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%. Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada . For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .
Annual General Meeting
Alvopetro's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the offices of Torys LLP (Suite 4600, 525 8 th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta ) beginning at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time . All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting, however only registered shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2025 and duly appointed proxyholders will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.
We will also be broadcasting the meeting via live webcast for the interest of all shareholders. Please be advised that shareholders will not be able to vote any shares through this webcast format. Details for joining the event are as follows:
DATE: June 18, 2025
TIME : 9:30 AM Mountain/ 11:30 AM Eastern
LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89512204386
DIAL-IN NUMBERS: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kenh5nLlte
WEBINAR ID : 895 1220 4386
Corporate Presentation
Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at: http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .
Social Media
Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "believe", "estimate", "forecast", "anticipate", "should" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward–looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the Company's dividends, plans for dividends in the future, the timing and amount of such dividends and the expected tax treatment thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations and assumptions concerning the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulations relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, the outcome of any disputes, the outcome of redeterminations, general economic and business conditions, forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, and the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. In addition, the declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, reliance on industry partners, availability of equipment and personnel, uncertainty surrounding timing for drilling and completion activities resulting from weather and other factors, changes in applicable regulatory regimes and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, market uncertainty associated with trade or tariff disputes, and general economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our AIF which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
www.alvopetro.com
TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF
SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/16/c0172.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
16 June
Blue Sky Uranium Commences Drill Program to Accelerate Advancement of the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina
TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Ivana Minerales S.A. (" JVCO ", a partnership with a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group " COAM ") has commenced the next infill drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. As announced on May 14, 2025 , JVCO has doubled its original exploration program budget to US$6.0M beyond the minimum annual commitment of US$3M for the first year stipulated in the joint-venture agreement. The new estimate includes US$4.4M for costs associated with the feasibility program, including the infill drilling, other studies and surveys, and the NI 43-101 technical report preparation.
Nikolaos Cacos , President & CEO of the Company stated, "With COAM's support, JVCO plans to rapidly advance Ivana with this drill program while continuing other work such as metallurgy and process engineering in order to achieve feasibility and potential production as swiftly as possible."
The infill drill program is expected to include up to 6,000 metres of reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling in approximately 330 drill holes with an estimated average depth of 18 metres. The program aims to achieve better definition of the known mineralized bodies to support the reclassification of some inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to improve the geological modeling to allow the design of the Ivana deposit to be adjusted for mining. It will also assess the potential extension of zones where mineralization remains open to expansion, as outlined in the most recent Preliminary Economic Assessment .
Following the infill drilling program, a second phase drill program of up to 2,500 metres is planned to start immediately, to test at least two new high-potential exploration targets near the Ivana deposit. The campaign will employ both RC and diamond drilling methods to further delineate mineralization previously identified in satellite areas surrounding the Ivana Project, many of which have returned encouraging results from earlier drilling and require more detailed definition. The budget for the brownfields exploration program is US$1.6M , including the drilling-related costs, geophysics and permitting.
Qualified Persons
The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi , CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Ivana Minerales S.A.
Ivana Minerales S.A. is the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and its partner Abatare Spain, S.L.U. to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit in Rio Negro Province of Argentina . The activities of JVCO are subject to the earn-in transaction (the " Agreement ") in which COAM will fund cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9% indirect equity interest in the Ivana deposit, and then has the further right to earn up to an 80% equity interest in JVCO by completion of a feasibility study and funding the costs and expenditures up to US$160,000,000 to develop and construct the project to commercial production, subject to the terms and conditions in the Agreement. JVCO also has a Call Option to acquire a 100% interest in all or part of certain exploration targets owned by Blue Sky's 100% held subsidiary, subject to certain conditions. For additional details, please refer to the News Release dated February 27, 2025 , as well as the Company's latest Financial Statements & MD&A available at blueskyuranium.com .
About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery (" ISR ") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements that, other than statements of historical fact, address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's planned drilling campaigns, its objectives and the potential mineral content of its projects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: uncertainty relating to mineral resources; risks related to heavy metal and transition metal price fluctuations, particularly uranium and vanadium; ri sks relating to the dependence of the Company on key management personnel and outside parties; the potential impact of global pandemics; risks and uncertainties related to governmental regulation and the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, including in respect of the Company's planned exploration program described in this news release. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-commences-drill-program-to-accelerate-advancement-of-the-ivana-uranium-vanadium-project-argentina-302481632.html
SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/16/c9125.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
12 June
Homerun Resources Inc. Selected by BNDES and FINEP for Strategic Minerals Transformation Funding
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is honoured to announce that following the Company's May 9th news release confirming the submission of the proposal for the strategic minerals funding initiative, the Company has been selected as one of the companies to proceed to the Detailed Work-Plan phase of the joint public call issued by the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) and the Brazilian innovation agency (FINEP), Call No. 753.
Selection into the next phase, Detailed Work Plan ("DWP"), positions Homerun to access a broad suite of funding instruments - including long-term credit lines, equity investments, non-reimbursable funds and economic subsidies - designed to accelerate high-impact mineral-transformation projects from the landmark USD $815 million strategic minerals transformation initiative jointly launched by BNDES and FINEP.
The Company will now prepare and submit a comprehensive DWP detailing milestones, budgets and socio-environmental commitments for the industrialization of the Belmonte Silica Project. Once evaluated and approved, the DWP will enable Homerun to negotiate definitive financing and funding agreements that can support construction of processing facilities, technology scale-up and workforce development.
The Company's selection represents a significant achievement, considering the initiative attracted 124 proposals from across Brazil's strategic minerals sector, with Homerun standing as the only silica/silicon-focused company among the selected recipients.
Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun Resources, stated: "We are profoundly grateful to BNDES and FINEP for recognizing Homerun's potential contribution to Brazil's strategic minerals transformation. Being selected as one of the companies from over 120 applications represents validation of our innovative and integrated approach to transforming high-purity silica to solar and battery solutions. We are eager to complete the process toward the specific funding allocation that will be made available to advance our solar glass production and silica processing capabilities. This selection positions Homerun at the forefront of Brazil's energy transition initiatives while creating value for all our stakeholders including the federal government of Brazil and the government and citizens of Bahia, and our incredibly supportive long-term shareholders."
The R$5 billion funding program is part of the New Industry Brazil initiative and is designed to support both large-scale industrial plants and pilot projects, with a focus on research, development, and innovation (R&D&I). With approximately R$8 billion reserved for investments in company equity-partly in partnership with mining leader Vale-the initiative is expected to leverage additional private investment and accelerate Brazil's leadership in sustainable, low-carbon mineral supply chains.
https://agenciadenoticias.bndes.gov.br/detalhe/noticia/BNDES-e-Finep-concluem-avaliacao-de-propostas-de-chamada-publica-de-projetos-com-foco-em-minerais-estrategicos/
The Company will provide further updates as the initiative progresses.
About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)
Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:
Homerun Advanced Materials
Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.
Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.
Homerun Energy Solutions
Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.
European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).
Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.
Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.
With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.
Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.
"Brian Leeners"
Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)
Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)
FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255403
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
11 June
Nuclear Fuels Commences 2025 Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program
CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF
Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company ") announces the commencement of its 2025 drilling program, with an initial plan for at least 100,000 feet, at the Kaycee Uranium Project ("the Project") located in the Powder River Basin ("PRB") of Wyoming . The regional drilling conducted in late 2024 successfully identified two new zones of roll front-hosted uranium mineralization. Notably, the Outpost and Trail Dust Zones were discovered during the late stages of the 2024 program, and the Company is excited to follow up on these promising new areas during the 2025 drill program.
Highlights from the 2024 Regional Exploration Program ( Nuclear Fuels NR January 29, 2025 ) :
- Drill hole LT24_050 returned 0.082% eU 3 O 8 over 6.5 feet for a total grade thickness ("GT") of 0.532, beginning at a downhole depth of 767.0 feet at the Outpost Zone;
- At the Trail Dust Zone, located approximately 1.5 miles to the north of the Outpost Zone, drill hole LT24_037 returned 0.0553% eU 3 O 8 over 5.5 feet for a total hole GT of 0.304, beginning at a downhole depth of 886.0 feet;
- The 2025 exploration program is now underway at the Project and will follow up on these results, as well as test other high priority targets;
- This fully-funded exploration program consists of an initial 100,000 feet of rotary mud drilling, with results to be reported at a similar cadence to the 2024 drill program.
"Our 2025 drill program is designed to build on the discovery of the Outpost Zone and further test the potential of the Kaycee Project," said Greg Huffman , Chief Executive Officer. "This new zone of roll front-hosted uranium mineralization not only validates our geological model but also highlights the potential for further discoveries within this district. As we commence our 2025 drilling campaign, our priority is to delineate the extent of the Outpost Zone and assess its potential to contribute to future resources at Kaycee . We remain committed to advancing the Kaycee Project and delivering value to our shareholders through systematic exploration and development."
Strategic Transaction with Premier American Uranium Inc.
On June 5, 2025 the Company and Premier American Uranium Inc. (TSXV: PUR, OTCQB: PAUIF) announced that they have entered into an arm's length definitive agreement ( Nuclear Fuels NR June 5, 2025 ), pursuant to which Premier American Uranium has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nuclear Fuels by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement" or the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, shareholders of Nuclear Fuels will receive 0.33 of a common share of Premier American Uranium for each Nuclear Fuels Share held. Existing shareholders of Premier American Uranium and Nuclear Fuels will own approximately 59% and 41% (on a basic shares outstanding basis), respectively, of the pro forma outstanding PUR Shares on closing of the Arrangement. The Transaction will require approval by at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by NF Shareholders and, if required by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, a simple majority of the votes cast by Nuclear Fuels Shareholders excluding certain interested or related parties, in each case by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at a special meeting of NF Shareholders to be called in connection with the Transaction (the "NF Special Meeting"). The NF Special Meeting is expected to be held in the third quarter of 2025 and Closing of the Transaction is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2025.
Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming
The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's PRB, Nuclear Fuels' priority project, consists of 55 square miles of mineral rights over a 35-mile mineralized trend hosting 430 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.
In 2023, Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and financing the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound eU 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.
Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology. Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" hosting ISR uranium deposits, where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming , with over 250 million pounds of historic uranium production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR technology since 1990, predominantly from the PRB.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis , CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Nuclear Fuels Inc.
Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early-stage, district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States of America . Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. Currently executing its 2025 drill program following successful 2023 and 2024 drilling, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 35-mile trend with over 430 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes. The Company's strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial "pathway to production," with enCore owning an equity interest and retaining the right to back-in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming's prolific Powder River Basin.
Forward-Looking Information
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-fuels-commences-2025-kaycee-uranium-project-drill-program-302478347.html
SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/11/c2680.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
11 June
Alvopetro Announces May 2025 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update including 183-D4 Well Results
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces May 2025 sales volumes and an operational update, including results from our 183-D4 well. Based on cased hole logs and logs while drilling, the well encountered 61 metres total vertical depth ("TVD") potential net natural gas pay in the Caruaçu Formation 106 metres updip of our 183-A3 well.
President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:
"May sales included the first full month of production from our first two wells drilled in Western Canada averaging 346 bopd gross (173 bopd net), exceeding our pre-farmin expectations and we are looking forward to drilling our next two wells here starting this summer. We are also encouraged by our 183-D4 results and expect to have this well on production in Q3 to fuel continued production growth in Brazil ."
May Sales Volumes
Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:
May
2025
April
2025
Q1
2025
Brazil:
Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:
Caburé
10,800
12,636
11,710
Murucututu
1,500
844
2,093
Total natural gas (Mcfpd)
12,300
13,480
13,803
NGLs (bopd)
111
126
135
Oil (bopd)
-
-
10
Total (boepd) – Brazil
2,161
2,373
2,446
Canada:
Oil (bopd) – Canada
173
90
-
Total Company – boepd (1)
2,334
2,463
2,446
(1)
Alvopetro reported volumes are based on sales volumes which, due to the timing of sales deliveries, may differ from production volumes.
May sales volumes in Brazil averaged 2,161 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.3 MMcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 111 bopd, based on field estimates. Sales volumes decreased 9% compared to April due to turnarounds at both Alvopetro facilities and Bahiagás end user plants, which impacted demand in the month. In Canada , with a full month of production in May, Alvopetro's net 50% share of oil sales volumes increased to 173 bopd, bringing the Company's total sales to 2,334 boepd, based on field estimates.
Operational Update
183-D4 Well Results
We have now completed the sidetrack and drilling of our 183-D4 well on our 100% Murucututu natural gas field. The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 3,072 metres and has been cased and cemented. The well encountered the Caruaçu Member of the Maracangalha Formation 106 metres structurally updip of our 183-A3 success.
Based on cased-hole gamma ray logs and normalized gas while drilling, the well encountered potential natural gas pay in the Caruaçu Member of the Maracangalha Formation, with an aggregate 61 metres of potential natural gas pay between 2,439 and 2,838 meters TVD.
Based on these drilling results, we plan to complete the well in up to 5 intervals and expect the well to be on production to the field production facility in the third quarter.
Caburé Unit Development Drilling Program
Our planned Caburé Unit development drilling program has commenced. The first well has now been spud and we expect to have four wells drilled by the end of the third quarter.
Western Canadian Capital Plan
In Western Canada , well pad construction for our next two wells has commenced and we expect the wells to be drilled in the third quarter.
Annual General Meeting
Alvopetro's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at the offices of Torys LLP (Suite 4600, 525 8 th SW, Calgary, Alberta ) beginning at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. The management information circular and all related materials are available on our website and www.sedarplus.ca .
All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting. We will also be broadcasting the meeting via live webcast for the interest of all shareholders. Please be advised that shareholders will not be able to vote any shares through this webcast format. Details for joining the event are as follows:
DATE: June 18, 2025
TIME : 9:30 AM Mountain/ 11:30 AM Eastern
LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89512204386
DIAL-IN NUMBERS: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kenh5nLlte
WEBINAR ID : 895 1220 4386
Corporate Presentation
Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .
Social Media
Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Abbreviations:
boepd
=
barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day
bopd
=
barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day
BRL
=
Brazilian Real
Mcf
=
thousand cubic feet
Mcfpd
=
thousand cubic feet per day
MMcf
=
million cubic feet
MMcfpd
=
million cubic feet per day
NGLs
=
natural gas liquids (condensate)
BOE Disclosure
The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.
Well Results
Data obtained from the 183-D4 well identified in this press release, including hydrocarbon shows, cased-hole logging data, and potential net pay should be considered preliminary until testing, detailed analysis and interpretation has been completed. Hydrocarbon shows can be seen during the drilling of a well in numerous circumstances and do not necessarily indicate a commercial discovery or the presence of commercial hydrocarbons in a well. There is no representation by Alvopetro that the data relating to the 183-D4 well contained in this press release is necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such data as such data may not be indicative of future performance of the well or of expected production or operational results for Alvopetro in the future.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "believe", "estimate", "forecast", "anticipate", "should" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning potential net natural gas pay in the 183-D4 well and expectations regarding future completion plans for the well as well as timing of production commencement from the well, future production and sales volumes, plans relating to the Company's operational activities, and other exploration and development activities in both Canada and Brazil and the timing for such activities. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations and assumptions concerning the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, environmental regulation, including regulations relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, the outcome of any disputes, the outcome of redeterminations, general economic and business conditions, forecasted demand for oil and natural gas, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, and the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material. In addition, the declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, reliance on industry partners, availability of equipment and personnel, uncertainty surrounding timing for drilling and completion activities resulting from weather and other factors, changes in applicable regulatory regimes and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, market uncertainty associated with trade or tariff disputes, and general economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our AIF which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/10/c2914.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
