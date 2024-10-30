Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pursuit Minerals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 September 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

1. High Grade Lithium Results The latest drill results at the Rio Grande Sur Project demonstrated lithium concentrations exceeding 500mg/L, enhancing project value and supporting an anticipated resource upgrade. These results reenforce the project’s significant potential

2. Pilot Plant Milestone On Track

The 250 tpa Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant is set for initial production by late 2024, a key milestone that moves the project closer to generating revenue and showcases Pursuit’s commitment to advancing value-creating phases.

3. Focused Resource and Feasibility Expansion With recent drill data, Pursuit is targeting a resource upgrade and continues its feasibility study scheduled for delivery in H1, 2025. These developments pave the way for potential commercial scaling, aligning with value driven growth.

4. Offtake Discussions Ongoing

Advanced negotiations for offtake agreements for lithium carbonate from the Pilot Plant focus on securing product demand and building revenue streams, all whilst minimising cash burn and supporting continuous production targets.

5. Strategic Review of Commando Gold Project The Commando Gold Project, with high grade intersections and renewed market interest, is being evaluated for review for potential exploration or partnerships, aligning with Pursuit’s low-cost strategy to create shareholder value from underutilised assets.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

During the September 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological workstreams, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina.

Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina

The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).

Table 1 – Rio Grande Sur Tenement Schedule

Rio Grande Sur Stage 1 Drilling Campaign.

During the quarter, Pursuit announced the preliminary results of Drill Hole 2 / DDH-2 at the Sal Rio 02 tenement (announcement dated 29 August 2024) with full results announced following the end of the period (See announcement dated 30 October 2024.)

DDH-2 achieved a depth of 500m, with Pursuit’s on-site geologists and drilling team having been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Pursuit Minerals

Pursuit Minerals


White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding the finalisation of a capital raising.

Lithium Universe

LU7 to Raise $2.14M in Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer of $1.02M for Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce the following:

Pursuit Minerals

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from Drill Hole 2 (“DDH- 2”) on the Sal Rio 02 tenement.

White Cliff Minerals

Multiple Conductive Anomalies Identified at Hulk

Geochemical and geophysical results confirm prospectivity for sediment-hosted copper potential at Rae Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the initial results from the first project scale airborne geophysical survey at the Rae Copper Project (“Rae” or “the Project”), Nunavut, Canada. Results confirm prospectivity for district scale sediment-hosted copper potential.

Cleantech Lithium

Industrial Forward Osmosis Update


×