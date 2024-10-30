- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. High Grade Lithium Results The latest drill results at the Rio Grande Sur Project demonstrated lithium concentrations exceeding 500mg/L, enhancing project value and supporting an anticipated resource upgrade. These results reenforce the project’s significant potential
2. Pilot Plant Milestone On Track
The 250 tpa Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant is set for initial production by late 2024, a key milestone that moves the project closer to generating revenue and showcases Pursuit’s commitment to advancing value-creating phases.
3. Focused Resource and Feasibility Expansion With recent drill data, Pursuit is targeting a resource upgrade and continues its feasibility study scheduled for delivery in H1, 2025. These developments pave the way for potential commercial scaling, aligning with value driven growth.
4. Offtake Discussions Ongoing
Advanced negotiations for offtake agreements for lithium carbonate from the Pilot Plant focus on securing product demand and building revenue streams, all whilst minimising cash burn and supporting continuous production targets.
5. Strategic Review of Commando Gold Project The Commando Gold Project, with high grade intersections and renewed market interest, is being evaluated for review for potential exploration or partnerships, aligning with Pursuit’s low-cost strategy to create shareholder value from underutilised assets.
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
During the September 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological workstreams, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina.
Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina
The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).
Table 1 – Rio Grande Sur Tenement Schedule
Rio Grande Sur Stage 1 Drilling Campaign.
During the quarter, Pursuit announced the preliminary results of Drill Hole 2 / DDH-2 at the Sal Rio 02 tenement (announcement dated 29 August 2024) with full results announced following the end of the period (See announcement dated 30 October 2024.)
DDH-2 achieved a depth of 500m, with Pursuit’s on-site geologists and drilling team having been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pursuit Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Pursuit Minerals
Overview
Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (ASX:PUR) is a top-tier lithium exploration and development company. The company is focused on its flagship Rio Grande Sur lithium project in the Salta Province of Argentina. The project is strategically located in an area known as the Lithium Triangle which hosts 50 percent of the global lithium resources and 40 percent of the current global lithium production. Argentina is the world’s third largest producer of lithium, behind Australia and Chile.
The project spans an area of 9,260 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar and is adjacent to several operating lithium mines and development operations, including Acradium Lithium’s Fenix lithium mine and the Olaroz lithium mine. The Rio Grande Salar holds a historical Ni 43-101 resource declared by LSC Lithium, formerly listed on the TSX prior to being acquired by Plus Petrol of 2.1 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L). This resource was mostly obtained from shallow drilling to 100 metres.
Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. The inferred resource relies on recent geophysical surveys and historical drilling, encompassing only a small portion of the known mineralization. Notably, excluding the highly promising Mito tenement from the current MRE highlights the unexplored potential for further resource expansion.
Pursuit has commenced its Stage 1 maiden drill program focused on upgrading the inferred resource. The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. Other companies in the region have obtained impressive results and grades of 900 mg/Li+ at depths of 500 metres, some of the highest known grades in Argentina. Pursuit expects a material resource upgrade in the second half of 2024 which will build on the inferred maiden resource.
Drill cores and packer lithium brine samples from Pursuit’s Stage 1 drilling program at the Rio Grande Sur Project.
In addition to having an attractive lithium resource, Pursuit is focused on the production of lithium carbonate to meet the supply side response to growing lithium demand. Recently, the company announced the first phase of operations of its 250 tons per annum (tpa) pilot plant to produce lithium carbonate. The plant will generate both technical and battery grade lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.95 percent, employing a conventional evaporation process.
Pursuit has submitted advanced environmental permits for the construction of the 250 tpa evaporation ponds and Stage 2 drill program at the northern tenement of the Rio Grande Sur project.
The establishment of the ponds is expected to take place in the latter part of 2024, pending environmental approvals. The ponds and the plant are planned to be situated on the Sal Rio 02 tenement enabling the possibility of initiating the first production of lithium carbonate on-site in 2025.
Pursuit is targeting continuous production at Rio Grande Salar and expects the current setup to be scalable to produce 15,000 to 20,000tpa of technical and battery grade lithium carbonate.
250-ton lithium carbonate pilot plant
The company’s focus on Argentina has several advantages. The new government, led by its president Javier Milei has signaled a market-friendly and pro-business policy shift. This should be a positive development for lithium miners given that Argentina has one of the largest lithium reserves in the world. Argentina holds 21 percent of the world’s 105 million tons of lithium resources, second only to Bolivia, according to the United States Geological Survey’s Lithium Statistics and Information 2024 report.
Lithium is in great demand driven by the growth in electric vehicles (EVs). Bloomberg NEF estimates lithium demand to jump by 225 percent to 2.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, translating into a CAGR of 16 percent. In a net-zero scenario, Bloomberg pegs the demand at 3.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, a CAGR of 19 percent.
The company remains focused on project execution that will deliver long-term shareholder value, including the completion of stage 1 drilling, JORC resource upgrade, first production of lithium carbonate and increasing production capacity to 250 tpa, and receipt of environmental permits, all within the first half of 2024.
In addition, Pursuit has identified the following catalysts over the next 12 months:
- Q3/Q4 2024: start of evaporation pond construction at Rio Grande, off-take agreement, relocation of 250 tpa pilot plant to Rio Grande.
- Q4 2024/Q1 2025: Detailed mineral resource study for commercial scale lithium carbonate operation; stage 2 drilling and JORC resource upgrade; first production from 250 tpa plant could commence as early as Q4 of 2025.
Company Highlights
- Pursuit Minerals is an ASX-listed company focused on advancing a pre-production lithium brine operation in Argentina.
- The company’s flagship Rio Grande Sur project covers 9,233 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar, in the Salta Province of Argentina located in the Lithium Triangle. The region is home to 50 percent of global lithium resources and 40 percent of world production.
- The acreage owned by Pursuit is situated within an Ni 43-101 inferred resource of 2.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L) extending to a depth of 100 metres.
- Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur Project. With its current Stage 1 drilling program currently underway, Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024, which will build on the recent inferred maiden resource.
- The company has commenced the first phase of operations to produce lithium carbonate at its recently commissioned pilot plant, which is expected to achieve an operational capacity of 250 tons per annum (tpa). This is a significant milestone in the journey to advance toward the first production at Rio Grande Sur.
- Despite temporary fluctuations in lithium carbonate prices, the market continues to demonstrate resilience, with long-term projections indicating a significant 225 percent surge to reach 2.6 million tons of LCE worldwide by 2030.
Key Project
Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project
The Rio Grande Sur is the company’s flagship lithium project. The project comprises five tenements that span 9,233 hectares and are located in Rio Grande Salar in Salta province, Argentina. The region has benefited from historical exploration that yielded an NI 43-101 resource of 2.19 Mt LCE @ 374 mg/L, at inferred category.
During Q4 2023, Pursuit announced a maiden JORC inferred mineral resource estimate of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. Following this, Pursuit is currently undertaking a maiden drill program to upgrade the inferred resource. Stage 1 of the drill program will comprise four diamond drill holes on the southern tenements. The first two holes will be drilled at the Sal Rio II and Maria Magdelena tenements.
The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. The drilling commenced in Q1 2024, and Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024. Further drilling is expected following the completion of the Stage 1 program. The Stage 2 drilling program is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2024, after which Pursuit is targeting a feasibility study.
Management Team
Aaron Revelle – Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Revelle is a seasoned mining executive with experience in founding and developing natural resources companies. He has over 15 years of experience across a wide range of commodities and bringing them from deposits into production. He was the founder of Trilogy Minerals, which was acquired by Pursuit, and Centaur Resources, which focused on its flagship Pastos Grandes lithium project and was sold to Arena Minerals, and subsequently sold to Lithium Americas for over AU$300 million.
Peter Wall - Chairman
Peter Wall is a partner with Steinepreis Paganin, a leading law firm, and has rich experience in M&A, takeovers, recapitalizations, and reconstructions. He has significant expertise in various domains such as energy, resources, capital markets, and strategy. He is also the chairman of Minbos Resources.
Tom Eadie – Non-Executive Director
Tom Eadie is a director on the company board. He has over four decades of rich experience in the resource industry. Currently, he is the chairman of Alderan Resources and Southern Cross Gold. He was also the founding chairman of Syrah Resources.
Vito Interlandi – Company Secretary
Vito Interlandi is the managing partner at Nexia Melbourne and is responsible for corporate advisory. He has two decades of experience in finance, accounting, and capital markets and has served on the boards of several public and private companies.
This profile was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
- Heli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear projects delivers extraordinary rock chip assay results across both.
- The Company appointed Mr. John Hancock as Strategic Advisor of the Company during the quarter. Post the end of the quarter, the Company successfully raised $5m (before costs) cornerstoned by Mr Hancock Cash completed at a premium ($0.025) of 8.5% to the preceding 15-day VWAP.
- The Company is now fully funded for its maiden drilling program at the Rae Copper Project in 2025.
Rae Project
- Rock samples from extensive outcropping massive chalcocite veins returned exceptional copper-silver ± gold and confirm what is believed to be the first major discovery at Rae.
- At Don project area, several parallel outcropping massive chalcocite veins running roughly NE/SW have been identified over an area of more than 2km2 and returned results of:
- 64.02% Cu and 152g/t Ag (4.88oz/t) (F005965)
- 62.02% Cu and 162g/t Ag (5.20oz/t) (F005966)
- 50.48% Cu and 102g/t Ag (3.28oz/t) (F005959)
- At Pat, ±4.4km along strike from DON & around 600m of visual outcrop, returned assays of:
- 55.01% Cu and 37g/t Ag
(F005977)
- 46.07% Cu and 46g/t Ag
(F005984)
- 44.43% Cu and 32g/t Ag (F005979)
- 55.01% Cu and 37g/t Ag (F005977)
- At Rocket, host to the historic Cu-TAR occurrence, 3 parallel chalcocite dominant vein systems were sampled along a strike length exceeding 380m within an area of ±400m x 200m, returning:
- 54.12% Cu
and 14g/t
Ag
(F005950)
- 53.82% Cu
and 27g/t
Ag
(F005949)
- 53.47% Cu and 26g/t Ag (F005935)
- 54.12% Cu and 14g/t Ag (F005950)
- At the Thor System, host to the historic HALO occurrence a total strike length of over >800m of copper mineralisation was identified and sampled, Results included:
- 54.02% Cu and 34g/t Ag
(F005921)
- 25.7% Cu and 22g/t Ag
(F005922)
- 24.4% Cu and 12g/t Ag (F005927)
- 54.02% Cu and 34g/t Ag (F005921)
Post period, the Company announced geophysical results at its primary sedimentary hosted copper target – the Hulk district identifying significant conductive anomalies.
- the Hulk exploration district has expanded to cover 152km2 within a larger, broader sub-basin that has interpreted dimensions that exceed 20km by 10km as a result of a further land acquisition at Rae
- Analysis and interpretation of the survey completed in conjunction with Expert Geophysics has identified three, distinct, conductive anomalies at the Hulk sedimentary target
- These target areas are fault controlled, sub basins covering > 20km of strike across the Rae Group sediments within the Hulk target area. The three targets are:
Great Bear Project
- Widespread, high-grade, Copper, Gold and Silver IOCG mineralised structures confirmed within the Great Bear Lake Project. A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure at Phoenix returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
- 42.60% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 159g/t Ag, 0.36% Co (F005437)
- 39.50% Cu, 3.54g/t Au, 181g/t Ag, 0.23% Co (F005436)
- 39.50% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 131g/t Ag, 0.20% Co (F005435)
- 3.08% Cu, 7.96g/t Au, 310g/t Ag, 0.16% Co (F005434)
- At Coyote, just 5km east of the Phoenix district (Glacier, Cleaver & Rust), an outcropping zone of intense epithermal alteration and veining (440 x 195m) has been discovered on the northeastern rim of the Sparkplug collapsed caldera ring feature, results include:
- 17.4g/t Au, 1.47% Cu, 29.6g/t Ag (F005673)
- 16.95g/t Au, 10.55% Cu, 45.3g/t Ag (F005669)
- 15.1g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 4.2g/t Ag (F005684)
- 14.35g/t Au, 1.75% Cu, 32.5g/t Ag (F005683)
- At Payback, 13km south of Phoenix, assays from massive sulphide rock chip samples returned:
- 42.20% Cu, 716g/t Ag (F005604)
- 30.20% Cu, 153g/t Ag (F005602)
- Results from Slider include bonanza silver concentrations shown below as percentage of silver, grammes of silver and ounces of silver:
- 7.54% Ag (75,439g/t Ag or 2,425 Oz/t Ag) (F005907)
- 5.35% Ag (53,506g/t Ag or 1,720 Oz/t Ag) (F005909)
- 0.91% Ag (9,070g/t Ag or 291 Oz/t Ag) (F005908)
- Cash equivalents of $2.21 million as of the end of September 2024.
OPERATIONS
RAE COPPER SILVER PROJECT
The Rae Copper-Gold-Silver Project (“Rae” or “the Project”) area includes multiple historic high grade copper projects in the Coppermine River area. The licence area is host to numerous extraordinarily high-grade copper lodes located along the same structural trend, primarily consisting of chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite and native copper (ASX announcement 8 November 2023).
Rae contains numerous historical non JORC or NI 43-101 and ‘blue sky’ mineral estimates that will be a priority for drill and conversion into JORC classifications.
The Project represents a district scale opportunity at the pre-discovery stage underpinned by the presence of both high-grade, volcanic hosted copper-silver lodes and the prospect of large tonnage sedimentary hosted copper deposits.
Rae hosts all required first order controls for formation of sedimentary hosted copper deposits, with proof-of- concept results from historic drilling - less than 2km east of the Company’s mineral claims, on adjacent ground - a 2015 drillhole returned 28.97m of 0.57% Cu from the basal Rae Group sediments.
The 2024 maiden field program focused on locating and sampling these occurrences identified through a detailed desktop study of historical records. Sampling efforts confirmed mineralisation and extended known strike lengths (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding the finalisation of a capital raising.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
LU7 to Raise $2.14M in Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer of $1.02M for Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS
Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce the following:
Placement
The Company has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement to raise $2.14 million by the issue of 171,320,000 fully paid shares (“Shares”) at an issue price of $0.0125 per Share (“Placement”). The Placement is to be undertaken in two tranches:
- Tranche 1: issuing 155,320,000 Shares raising $1,941,500; and
- Tranche 2: issuing 16,000,000 Shares and raising $200,000, to be approved at a shareholders meeting, expected to be 9 December 2024 (“Shareholders Meeting”).
The issue date of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares is to take place on 8 November 2024.
Highlights
- Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million
- Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million
- Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share
- A total of $3.16 million in capital raising
- Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options
- On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026
- Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval
- Funds will mainly be used to complete the Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS
- Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Bécancour
Participants in the Placement will also receive, subject to shareholder approval (to be undertaken at the Shareholders Meeting), free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every one (1) share issued, with each option having an exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026 (“Options”). The Company intends to list the Options as soon as possible. The issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be made out of the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.
Included in the Tranche 2 Placement is an amount of $90,000 from Iggy Tan, Patrick Scallan and Gernot Abl. The share issues will also be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming shareholders meeting.
The Placement was jointly managed by SP Corporate Advisory (Joint Lead Manager), Ignite Equity (Joint Lead Manager), and GBA Capital (Co-Manager). The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised.
Executive Chairman, Mr Iggy Tan stated“We are pleased with the outcome of the Placement in a challenging market, which reaffirms support for the Company’s strategy to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Bécancour Lithium Refinery. On September 30, 2024, the Company reached a significant milestone, having released the positive and robust Preliminary Feasibility Study, displaying strong fundamentals despite the current low lithium pricing environment.
The Company is highly committed to our shareholders, and I am pleased we can offer them the same investment terms extended to sophisticated and professional investors. The Board and Management Team remains dedicated to engaging with our existing shareholders and delivering against our strategy. If fully subscribed, proceeds from the Placement and Entitlement Offer will strengthen our balance sheet, bringing us closer to establishing an operational lithium conversion plant in Bécancour, Québec.”
Entitlement Offer
Overview
The Company also intends to undertake a non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of 1 Share for every 10 Shares held by Eligible Shareholders (defined below) at the same issue price as the Placement of $0.0125, to raise up to approximately $1.024 million (“Entitlement Offer”). Participants in the entitlement offer will also receive free attaching Options (on a 1 for 1 basis), which also will be listed. Full details of the Entitlement Offer (including the record date and eligibility requirements) will be set out in the Prospectus expected to be lodged with the ASIC on or about 30 October 2024.
Other key details for the Entitlement Offer are:
Eligible Shareholders and Applying for Shares under the Entitlement Offer
The Entitlement Offer will be open to all eligible shareholders who have a registered address within Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Singapore and who hold shares on the record date (Eligible Shareholders), and is proposed to close on Friday 22 November 2024 (unless otherwise extended by the Board). All Shares issued will rank equally with existing Shares on issue and the Company will apply for quotation of the new Shares and Options issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from Drill Hole 2 (“DDH- 2”) on the Sal Rio 02 tenement.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drillhole 2 (DDH-2) at the Sal Rio 02 tenement of the Rio Grande Sur Project, has been completed with substantial high grade intercepts of lithium brine discovered at depths as low as 484m.
- High-grade assays include the following intervals:
- 527mg/L (“milligrams per liter of Lithium”) from an interval of 263m to 265m
- 520mg/L from an interval of 63m to 65m
- 511mg/L from an interval of 159m to 161m
- 506mg/L from an interval of 121m to 123m
- Importantly, some of these grades over 500mg/L were discovered at depth and are beneath the currently calculated mineral resource estimate and are expected to add to its size and grade.
- With completion of DDH-2 the drilling crew has demobilised from site. Demobilisation and suspension of drilling activities whilst interpretting the results from the first two holes has significantly reduced expenditure levels.
- The Stage 1 Drilling Program is targeting resource growth to the existing inferred JORC resource of 251.3kt LCE @ 351mg/L1.
- Following completion of DDH-2, Company’s focus is now on production of Lithium Carbonate from 250tpa Pilot Plant in Salta.
In relation to the completion of DDH-2 at the RGS Project, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:
“The results from DDH-2 continue to be significant as we demonstrate the world class potential of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project. With completion of DDH-2, we are seeing consistent increases in Lithium grades to depths both through and below the current mineral resource estimate with the results confirming the potential large scale of the project which the Company anticipates will support a significant low cost, high-grade long-term Lithium carbonate operation. With outstanding high grade brine intercepts of ~500mg/L at depths of ~60m and those grades continuing to ~380m, the project is continuing to exceed our expectations.
“We continue to progress with permitting at our highly prospective Mito tenement in the north of the Rio Grande Salar which will be the location of DDH-3, with the planned location of the hole less than 2km from a neighbouring companies drill hole which achieved 900mg/l Li intercepts being some of the highest grades achieved in Argentina. The decision to drill DDH-3 will be made in 2025, following completion of the permitting process as well as the interpretation of the first 2 drill holes into the resource model which is expected to yield a significant scale where future exploration expenditure may only be warranted in more favourable market conditions.
“In the immediate term we continue works at our Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which remains on track to produce our first Lithium Carbonate in the coming months, with Pursuit advancing off-take discussions with multiple requests for product samples from potential off-take partners.”
High-Grade, Deep Depth Lithium Brine Assay Results
Drillhole 2 (DDH-2) of the Stage 1 drilling program was completed on site at the Rio Grande Sur Project in October 2024 having reached a depth of 500m.
Throughout the progress of Drillhole 2, the on-site geologists and drilling team were extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole. Of particular interest were 2 sections, the first between 122 and 186 meters, where a sequence of porous sandstone, occasionally interbedded with anhydrite returned lithium grades up to 511 mg/L. A second significant interval was encountered between 240-300m formed by sandstone alternating with gravel, associated with grades up to 527 gm/L of lithium. Both sections returned highly positive results for RBRC (Relative Brine Release Capacity) and Specific Yield, important factors when taking into account locations of pumping well locations for production.
Table 1 – Lithium Assays, Interval Data and Drillhole Collar
Intercepts from DDH-2 have shown highly favourable geology in line with, and exceeding expectations from historical drilling (to depths of 50m) carried out on the Rio Grande Salar. Lithium brine sample grades from the sampling of the hole are averaging above 500mg/L Li against the average grade of 351mg/L Li used to develop the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). Additionally, the mineralisation extended to a depth of ~480m also well below the depth used to develop the MRE1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Multiple Conductive Anomalies Identified at Hulk
Geochemical and geophysical results confirm prospectivity for sediment-hosted copper potential at Rae Project
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the initial results from the first project scale airborne geophysical survey at the Rae Copper Project (“Rae” or “the Project”), Nunavut, Canada. Results confirm prospectivity for district scale sediment-hosted copper potential.
- With the Company’s latest land acquisition, the Hulk exploration district has expanded to cover 152km2 within a larger, broader sub-basin that has interpreted dimensions that exceed 20km by 10km
- The MobileMT airborne survey, conducted over 2,400 line-km at the Project, represents the latest innovation in airborne electromagnetic technology and the most advanced generation of airborne AFMAG technologies. It is the only system proven to deliver geoelectrical information from shallow to > 1km depth range with high spatial (lateral and in-depth) and resistivity resolution
- The Hulk district represents 505 of the total 2,400 line-km flown as part of the aerial survey. The Company continues to review, interpret and analyse several additional anomalies within the greater Rae Project area that have shown elevated conductive signatures - these results will be confirmed prior to the end of the year
- Final analysis and interpretation of the survey completed in conjunction with Expert Geophysics has identified three, distinct, conductive anomalies at the Hulk sedimentary target
- These target areas are fault controlled, sub basins covering >20km of strike, with mineralization being targeted from surface to an estimated depth of ~300mtrs with up to 70mtr intersections within the Rae Group sedimentary structures.
- East (Target A):
- situated less than 2km west of the historic drill intercept of sediment hosted copper by Kaizen Discovery Corp, where results from that drill program demonstrated increasing copper grades as drill holes progressed westward towards the Company’s licences and the Hulk target area
- the area is bounded by 2 major N/S trending faults, including the regional Herb Dixon structure - a known conduit of hydrothermal copper fluids
- spans more than 4.5km E/W, 8km N/S and - open to the north into the newly acquired expanded claim
- Central (Target B):
- a fault-controlled target, sitting on the eastern side of the Herb Dixon structure
- sitting within a 3.5km E/W, 8km N/S conductive footprint, also open to the north
- West (Target C):
- sits within the bounds of two major NW/SE faults and contains intersecting NW/SE and N/S structures, providing a geological structural boundary around the sedimentary basin
- covers an area 10km N/S x 4km E/W and includes the CALMAL showing
- The Herb Dixon Structure is a major regional North/South fault that cuts through the Hulk District. This same structure can be directly traced to the Company’s Vision project where rock chip assays included 64.02%, 62.02%, 55.01% and 50.48% Cu
“The recently expanded Hulk District now has multiple, independent and coincident datasets that demonstrate sediment- hosted copper mineralisation. The identification of three sub-basins along a 20km strike length provides us with significant scope for multiple copper discoveries.
The conductive intervals we’ve observed dip northward, aligning perfectly with the orientation of the Rae Group sedimentary structure, extending over 10km down dip into White Cliff’s recently claimed ground. The remarkable continuity in conductive signatures across these sections, combined with the coincident chemical and geophysical responses observed at Hulk can only be explained by one of a few possibilities, one of which is a substantial metal occurrence.
With these results, alongside the assays we received from our field campaign at Rae, we are now in a position where we can confirm and pinpoint drilling locations for the upcoming campaign. The expanded Hulk target has encouraged the Company to look at expanding the drilling services that are planned for 2025 and I look forward to providing an update on the scale of that fully funded drilling campaign later this year.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Industrial Forward Osmosis Update
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to update that the industrial forward osmosis ("iFO") unit has arrived and is being installed at the facilities of Condutive Energy in Chicago, USA, where concentrated eluate from the Company´s pilot plant will be converted into battery-grade lithium carbonate. This marks the final piece of equipment required for the downstream conversion process to begin.
Figures 1 to 3: iFO demonstration unit with capacity to process 35 m3/day of eluate arriving at Conductive Energy's site in Chicago, USA
Using iFO has several benefits to the downstream conversion processs, as communicated previously (RNS 19th Sept 2024), such as higher water recovery and lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions compared to using conventional thermal evaporators. This further enhances the potential environmental benefits and process efficiency that the Company aims to achieve in applying Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") to produce lithium from brine.
The initial volume of 88m3 of concentrated eluate from Laguna Verde, equal to approximately one tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), is at Conductive Energy´s facility, with the conversion process to battery-grade lithium to begin in the coming days. With this product, the Company plans to engage with strategic partners for product qualification.
For further information contact:
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Latest News
Pursuit Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.